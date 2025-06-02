This unlikely IKEA find will keep mosquitoes out of your home for under $5

Once summer comes and you throw your windows open wide to let the fresh air in, one particular pest will be on high alert, lurking to make the most of the opportunity. Without waiting for an invitation, mosquitoes will make a hasty entrance as soon as they spy an open space.

While there are plenty of methods to stop mosquitoes in their tracks, including introducing scents that repel mosquitoes, IKEA has a practical solution that will fit seamlessly with your decor and act as a mosquito net.

The retailer known for its practical and budget home buys has a must-have summer essential that will help keep your house cool and the bugs out, without cluttering up your windows and doors with heavy drapes.

IKEA's LILL curtain

IKEA’s LILL curtain is an attractive and elegant sheer white drape that forms a shield against mosquitoes without the need for dedicated mosquito nets.

IKEA LILL curtain: $4.99 at IKEA IKEA's sheer LILL curtain comes in a pack of two, and can be used in the summer as a privacy screen and bug barrier. While it keeps mosquitoes out, the sheer panels provide a degree of privacy while you've got your doors and windows open in the warmer months.

While keeping the pests out, the lightweight and sheer qualities of the fabric still allow sunlight through, providing privacy. What’s more, they can be hung alone or layered up with other curtain treatments.

Available for $4.99 for a pair of two, the curtains are designed with a shank on the top to insert a curtain rod, making them easy to hang without the need for curtain hooks. Each individual curtain measures 98 x 100 inches and can be cut to the desired length. Although we think they’d look just as good draped on the floor for an indulgent look.

The polyester curtains can be washed on a warm cycle and should be ironed on a medium temperature setting of no more than 300°F. However, they should not be tumble-dried or dry-cleaned.

Multi-purpose

Reviewers describe the curtains as being “lightweight and sheer” but sufficient enough to “filter out the afternoon sun,” with one reviewer saying, “They provide the perfect amount of opacity for my windows, letting in a good amount of daylight, but keeping the neighbors from peeping in.”

Another reviewer mentions how she uses the curtains outside to dress up her hot tub area — it's a clever method to add an attractive touch while keeping the bugs out while she relaxes. She also drapes the IKEA LILL curtains over her homegrown lettuce and squash plants to keep the bugs off.