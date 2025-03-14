You can now buy Le Creuset's Pokémon collection in the U.S. and I gotta catch 'em all

By published

You no longer have to travel across the land

Le Creuset Pokémon limited edition collection
(Image credit: Le Creuset / Pokémon)

Iconic French brand, Le Creuset, are widely known for their premium cast-iron cookware. And while over the years they've been known for providing a wide range of eye-catching colors, they're also partial to a collaboration. What you might know is that one of their limited-time collections recently has been a Japanese exclusive with Pokémon.

An unusual combo, absolutely, but one that has been highly sought after across the world. Unfortunately, while the Le Creuset x Pokémon range has been available for almost a year, if you're in the US, it's not been possible to get your hands on any of the range — until now. Albeit for a higher price, you can finally buy the range through Bokksu.

Where to buy the Le Creuset Pokémon collection

Le Creuset Pokémon limited edition collection

(Image credit: Le Creuset / Pokémon)
Le Creuset Pokémon Monster Ball Mug
Le Creuset Pokémon Monster Ball Mug: $129 at bokksu.com

The classic Pokéball in mug form is a perfect size for large drinks, soup, cereal and more. And just a perfect fit for any Pokémon lover. If you're not looking to completely splurge on the Le Creuset collection, $129 is one of the cheapest items in the range, while still being iconically Pokémon.

View Deal
Le Creuset Pokémon 4-Piece Mini Bowls
Le Creuset Pokémon 4-Piece Mini Bowls: was $285 now $270 at bokksu.com

With a slight discount, these four mini dishes are designed to match Pikachu, Eevee, and the two Pokéball designs. They're cute conversation starters for any dinner table and, in-keeping with Le Creuset's premium stoneware, they're microwaveable, freezable, and can last in the fridge or oven.

View Deal
Le Creuset Pokémon Cocotte Ronde: Pikachu Edition
Le Creuset Pokémon Cocotte Ronde: Pikachu Edition: £999 at bokksu.com

If you're looking for a real showstopper and have a cool $1000 to spare, then the classic Cocotte Ronde in Nectar, representing Pikachu's famed color, with an added Pikachu lid design is a real find. While you might not have thought you'd ever spend that much on a piece of cookware, it depends how far your love of Pokémon will go.

View Deal

What's included?

Le Creuset Pokémon limited edition collection

(Image credit: Le Creuset / Pokémon)

While Bokksu's offering doesn't include every single piece of the Le Creuset Pokémon limited edition range, there are 12 different options — which is 12 more than were available in the US before now.

There's the Pokéball mugs, plate sets, stackable mugs, a mini cocotte set, cups, mini plates and the almost $1000 large Cocotte Ronde with prices starting at $85. As a limited edition collection though, this fun collaboration won't be around forever.

So, if you're seriously considering a purchase and you've been desperately waiting for the US release, then now is the time to cast your Pokéball to catch 'em all. And if you're not quick enough, there's always Le Creuset's new gourmet single-serve line, the Gourmand Collection, to browse if you're looking for premium cookware. After all, you could always claim they represent Pikachu's ears.

Grace Dean
Grace Dean

Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment.

