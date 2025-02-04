Le Creuset just relaunched an iconic limited edition color after 6 years

Le Creuset is a favorite cookware brand, known for its premium quality and iconic color range. From classic Olive and Oyster to on-trend Rhône, plenty of vibrant shades will suit your kitchen style, and the brand makes some of the best cast iron skillets and casseroles on the market.

Avid fans will be glad to know that the brand has just brought back one of its iconic colors — just in time for Valentine’s Day! The re-release can be found direct at LeCreuset.com on a number of iconic cookware shapes and sizes.

For a limited time only, Le Creuset is re-releasing its vibrant Berry, six years after shelving it in 2019. Berry is a soft “mix of blush pink and deep rose with subtle, shimmering hints of gold", bound to add a touch of romance and elegance to any dining table.

Le Creuset Signature Braiser: $425 at Le Creuset If you’re after succulent pieces of meat, the Le Creuset enameled cast iron Braiser will cook to perfection. Its design will provide even heat throughout to handle tough cuts of meat and vegetables to create tender, delicious meals. Ideal for cooking for shallow frying, steaming, stews, casseroles and serving at the table.

Berry beautiful

This limited edition color is only available for a few of Le Creuset’s best selling products. The 4.5-quart round Dutch oven is priced at $448, the 6.75-quart oval Dutch oven is priced at $510, and the 3.5-quart braiser is priced at $425.

As to be expected, this limited-edition color won’t stay on the shelves for long, so you’d better grab your beautiful berry-colored cookware while you can.

Le Creuset dish - Berry (Image credit: Le Creuset)

Le Creuset’s products are much-loved for their premium heat retention, durability and timeless style. It isn’t any wonder that their Dutch ovens and braisers are some of the best cast iron skillets on the market.

But it is the brand’s eye-catching colors that make their appeal worthwhile. Best-sellers include its trademark Flame color, a vibrant yellow (since 1925), Cerise Red and Azure Blue. However, the sought-after Berry colorway with its vibrant pinks and maroon hues remain a favorite.

The limited edition Berry collection is currently available to buy on Le Creuset.com.