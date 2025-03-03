Le Creuset launches new cookware collection — and it’s smart enough to serve

Le Creuset has got smart in the kitchen with its latest launch of cookware. The iconic brand has just released a new range, which is everything you would expect from the cast-iron master. The new Gourmand Collection combines Le Creuset’s excellent cooking performance with a stylish design that’s served up in single portions.

Hot off the production line this month, the Gourmand Collection provides perfectly proportioned servings in single dishes, making dinners for one a bit more fun, and removing the mess of serving up multiple portions from a large pot.



If you love entertaining, you’ll be impressed with the ease of single-serve cookware. Imagine a dinner party where you don’t have to dish up at the table — no messing!

Serve up single dishes in style

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The new collection features seven pieces of cookware encased in sleek, durable matte black enamel, with no seasoning required — every piece is ready to go.

Each new product is exclusively available in sets of four, with prices starting from $280 at Crate & Barrel for a set of four cocotte dishes or four braisers, both available with lids for $460. If you prefer to switch from round dishes, you can go oval or square or present your food on skillets for $360.

Whether serving up a pasta bake, hearty casserole, paella, or fruit crumble, your dishes will be cooked through and kept warm, thanks to the superb qualities of enameled cast iron. And with options to purchase the cocotte and braiser with a lid, your guests will be guaranteed piping hot food and perhaps even a surprise inside.

We know the collection is pricey, but with Le Creuset, you get cookware from a classic French brand at the top of its game. Like the rest of the company’s design, the Gourmand Collection consists of exceptional investment pieces designed to last.

