Le Creuset launches new cookware collection — and it’s smart enough to serve
Serving up singles
Le Creuset has got smart in the kitchen with its latest launch of cookware. The iconic brand has just released a new range, which is everything you would expect from the cast-iron master. The new Gourmand Collection combines Le Creuset’s excellent cooking performance with a stylish design that’s served up in single portions.
Hot off the production line this month, the Gourmand Collection provides perfectly proportioned servings in single dishes, making dinners for one a bit more fun, and removing the mess of serving up multiple portions from a large pot.
If you love entertaining, you’ll be impressed with the ease of single-serve cookware. Imagine a dinner party where you don’t have to dish up at the table — no messing!
Serve up single dishes in style
The new collection features seven pieces of cookware encased in sleek, durable matte black enamel, with no seasoning required — every piece is ready to go.
Each new product is exclusively available in sets of four, with prices starting from $280 at Crate & Barrel for a set of four cocotte dishes or four braisers, both available with lids for $460. If you prefer to switch from round dishes, you can go oval or square or present your food on skillets for $360.
Whether serving up a pasta bake, hearty casserole, paella, or fruit crumble, your dishes will be cooked through and kept warm, thanks to the superb qualities of enameled cast iron. And with options to purchase the cocotte and braiser with a lid, your guests will be guaranteed piping hot food and perhaps even a surprise inside.
We know the collection is pricey, but with Le Creuset, you get cookware from a classic French brand at the top of its game. Like the rest of the company’s design, the Gourmand Collection consists of exceptional investment pieces designed to last.
More from Tom's Guide
- Discover Staubs' new cast iron collab is my favorite cookware release this year
- And cast-iron skillet vs Dutch oven — which is better
- Plus, what is a Dutch oven — everything you need to know
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I tested iconic coffee brand Hario’s gooseneck kettle, and it’s left me a little confused
I'm a home chef and these are the 5 Presidents' Day sales on small appliances I'm adding to my cart