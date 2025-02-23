This $18 tool fixed the worst part of making cake in my KitchenAid

I love my KitchenAid. As one of the best stand mixers, I find it hard to find fault. But, when it comes to whisking cream or mixing cake batter, there is something that really gets on my nerves — and that's how it always gets stuck in the whisk attachment. There’s nothing worse than losing some of your lovingly prepared cake batter to parts of the whisk. Sure, I could lick it off after, and no, I don’t tell the people who eat my cakes that I like to do that.

Yes, my KitchenAid has saved me lots of time and energy by doing the hard work for me, but I still found myself desperately searching for a solution to this annoying problem. And, I found one. Here's the $18 attachment that has fixed the worst part about baking with my KitchenAid.

Whisk Wiper PRO for Stand Mixers: $18.95 at Amazon The Whisk Wiper PRO is shaped to fit your KitchenAid whisk and all you have to do is line it up, push it down the contours of the whisk, and voila! A clean whisk. Plus, when you pop the whisk on the side, it'll work to catch any drips from the whisk and can even be used to wipe the sides of your bowl clean. For just under $19, it's saved me a lot of time.

Why I love the Whisk Wiper

This Whisk Wiper has completely changed the game for me when using my KitchenAid — and for just $18, I feel like it's totally worth it. Compatible with KitchenAid 4.5qt and 5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixers, you simply slot it over the contours of the whisk to the top and when you need to clean it off, you push it down, removing all the excess mix in one swoop.

When I saw the words: "Mix without a mess," I knew I needed to get my hands on one. And if it's not clear by now, I'd recommend this tool and here's the reasons why. Firstly, it’s cut down the prep time for my cakes abundantly, because I don’t have to spend ages prodding and poking at the whisk to get the mix off.

It also prevents waste as I’m not having to wash away any of the mixture that’s stuck on the whisk down the sink. Plus, you can remove the Whisk Wiper from the top of your whisk and use it to scrap the sides of the bowl. And, as I mentioned already, it’s a much more hygienic way of cleaning off the whisk because A) it’s not me just eating it at the end and B) I'm not poking it with my fingers or other utensils, which can quickly transcend into a total mess.

The reviewers of Amazon tend to agree with me. One user commented: "First time I've made whipped cream without a bit of a mess to clean up." Whilst another said: "Looks to be well made and functional. The wife thinks I'm a genius. Score!" Though there was also mention of it proving a little tricky to get the Whisk Wiper on to begin with. For this, many users suggested taking care when first fitting it on.

So, if you want to try a new accessory for your KitchenAid that is pretty ingenious then you can pick it up the Whisk Wiper for just $18 at Amazon. The only real shame is that it doesn't come as an accessory in the KitchenAid box itself.

