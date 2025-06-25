This cooling fan hack has gone viral — and it's not as strange as you think

Summer is finally here, and as temperatures reach unbearable temperatures, staying cool in our homes can become a challenge.

This is especially the case if you don’t have one of the best smart air conditioners, or your AC has suddenly stopped blowing cold air.

And while there are plenty of clever ways to beat the heat without AC, this rather unconventional, fan hack has gone viral — and has also baffled social media!

So, what is this bizarre fan hack that promises to stay cool in a heatwave?

Fan cooling hack

While most of us tend to point our cooling fan into the room, and close our windows, this hack advises to do the complete opposite.

TikTok user @tayyyylz , posted a video explaining that instead of pointing a fan into the room as most people do, we should be aiming it out of an open window or door to keep cool.

She goes on to explain this clever, cooling trick was advised by her boyfriend who is a power and cooling engineer.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The video clip shows a tower fan pointing towards an open window with the caption, “When he says if we point the fan out of an open window, it will cool the room down quicker, he’s right.”

It’s not surprising that this TikTok video quickly went viral, racking up over 2.2 million views, and over 300 comments from curious viewers questioning how this actually works.

One user questioned, “Why would you have your windows open if it's hotter outside??”, while another commented, “Works better if you have two fans on opposite ends, one blowing outside air in and the other blowing inside air out.”

While this method may seem counterproductive, how effective is this cooling hack?

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Fan: $199 at Amazon Shark's FlexBreeze Pro Mist is Shark's smartest cooling fan yet. It offers immense versatility, with a portable design (complete with carry handle and even a bag) and can also be converted to a freestanding fan. It's also rechargeable, and features a removable misting attachment for next-level cooling.

What our expert says

Woman opening a window (Image credit: Shutterstock)

As much as we love clever hacks here at Tom’s Guide, we always do our research, and have called on an expert to confirm (or debunk) such claims.

Surprisingly, it’s true! And it’s all about creating more ventilation, and a better air circulation into the room.

“Opening opposite windows or doors creates a pathway for air to flow through your home – a basic principle of ventilation,” states Les Roberts, energy expert at Bionic.

“For even better airflow, you can place a second fan facing inward at the opposite opening to pull cooler outside air into the room, creating a strong cross-breeze.

Positioning the original fan to face outward pushes the hot indoor air out, which in turn draws cooler air in from the other opening.”

But how would this method work if it’s a particularly hot and stifling day?

“It works most effectively when the air outside is cooler than inside, typically in the evening, overnight, or early morning. The difference in temperature (known as a temperature gradient) naturally drives air movement from cooler to warmer areas.

This process helps the fans work with, rather than against, natural convection, making your home feel more comfortable with minimal energy use.”

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another clever trick is to place a bowl with ice or frozen water bottles in front of your fan.

The idea is that if you hold your hand near ice, the air itself feels nice and chilled — like a DIY air conditioner.

So if all else fails the next time you’re overheating indoors this summer, try pointing your fan out the window instead. What’s more, it’s completely free!