Staub's new cast iron collab is my favorite cookware release this year — here's why

What do you get when an iconic French cookware brand and an edgy English interiors house team up? The answer is this stunning cast iron capsule collection that I'm desperate to get my hands on. The brainchild of Staub and Buster + Punch, this “Half French, Full English” collection takes Staub's legendary cast iron cocotte, as well as one of the best cast iron skillets money can buy, and combines them with solid metal handles featuring Buster + Punch's signature precision knurling.

The Staub x Buster + Punch collaboration offers up more than just aesthetics. When I got a first-look at the cookware in a press briefing, I was struck by how securely you can grip the Buster + Punch handles thanks to the textured details on both the cocotte and the cast iron skillet. And because the pans look so show-stopping, they'd be ideal for serving up a fresh-cooked meal right at the table.

Available to buy right now from Buster + Punch, the collection features a 4qt cocotte ($349), a 7qt cocotte ($449), and an 11-inch frying pan ($229), all available with steel or brass hardware.

Staub x Buster + Punch 4QT Cast Iron Round Cocotte: $349 @ Buster + Punch

Available with both black and steel hardware, this cocotte is ideal for cooking casserole, soup, stews and other autumnal dishes. It's also available from Zwilling, and for $100 more you can buy a larger 7QT cocotte.

Half French, Full English

(Image credit: Staub / Buster + Punch)

While the two brands behind this capsule collection couldn't be more different, the combination of classic high-quality cast iron with the industrial touches of Buster + Punch's hardware is a match made in heaven — the best of both function and form.

In terms of utility, you'll experience pretty much the exact same cooking quality you'd expect from a Staub casserole. I've had my Staub pot for three years and it's still going strong. While it's especially elevated when paired with Buster + Punch's signature T-bar handle with diamond-cut cross knurling, you'll still be able to make this cookware collection a workhorse in your kitchen. Notoriously hard-wearing, Staub's cast iron is oven-safe up to 500°F, and while it has the look of bare cast iron the pot is actually coated in black enamel, making it surprisingly low-maintenance.

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

The slogan of the collaboration, "Half French/Full English", is a reference to the iconic Full English breakfast, which is one of England's signature dishes. As a Brit myself, I can attest that the classic Full English is notoriously affordable, typically served with baked beans and tomato ketchup, and mopped up with cheap toast. With prices starting at $199 for the 11" frying pan, the collab is certainly more upmarket than its tongue-in-cheek mantra.

Staub x Buster + Punch 11" Frying Pan: $199 @ Buster + Punch

The collaboration's only frying pan, this 11" skillet will hold a permanent place on your stove. Unlike the rest of the collection, which is available to buy right now, you can pre-order this frying pan now for delivery in January.

