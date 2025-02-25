This new AI smart home app lets your house tell you how its day was — yes, really

In a move that pushes forward what we think of when we talk about smart homes, Prompt AI has announced Seemour, the first home AI with visual intelligence. This software is capable of connecting to the best home security cameras and other smart home devices in order to describe, understand and act on what it sees in real time.

“Imagine a future where you can ask your home what happened today, or inform your roommate that you’ve stepped out to go to the grocery store when they open the fridge,” says Tete Xio, CEO of Prompt AI. Seemour can do those things by using the power of large vision-language models and machine learning to summarize multiple on-camera events into streamlined notifications and updates.

Home is Seemour. Seemour is home. - YouTube Watch On

The world’s first visual intelligence platform, Seemour is a free download in the App Store available today. It connects to home cameras and summarizes moments from video footage, learning the names of family members, friends and even house pets to provide you with details of the day. It not only lets you know that you have a delivery at the front door, it will also tell you which company dropped off the box.

(Image credit: Seemour)

The company says that Seemour is a tool that can reduce unnecessary camera notifications by as much as 70%, and that users will soon be able to ask Seemour questions to save time and gain insight into their households. This means you could ask this new AI visual intelligence platform helpful questions like “What time did my daughter leave for soccer practice?” or “Did I leave the coffee pot on?” or “Where are my keys?”

Seemour cuts down on the constant stream of notifications by showing important moments but still informs you instantly if it sees unusual or suspicious activity – and it can identify outdoor critters as well, meaning it doubles as a trail camera and you get to identify which animals have been visiting your backyard from birds and squirrels to raccoons or deer.

Just like with Google Home or Alexa, you'll likely have to give Seemour access to your various smart home accounts for it to work. We don't have all the details yet but as we're big smart home fans here at Tom's Guide, we plan on downloading Seemour ourselves and putting the app through its paces to see just how well it works.

