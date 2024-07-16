The best Amazon device you’ve never heard of is $65 off for Prime Day — and it’s a game changer in my home

While you’ve probably heard of Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers and its Fire TV streaming devices, the company’s extra large smart display is one of my favorite smart home gadgets and as you may have guessed, it’s on sale for Prime Day.

Right now, you can get the Echo Show 15 with a remote for just $219 at Amazon. However, if you plan on using it as both a smart display and as a kitchen TV, I recommend you get it in this bundle for $244 instead. In addition to an Echo Show 15 and an Alexa voice remote for Fire TV, you also get a rotating wall mount.

Back when I first got my Echo Show 15 and mounted it in my kitchen , it was only a smart display capable of showing you your calendar, the weather, directions and to-do lists. After an update from Amazon though, this 15-inch smart display can now act as a Fire TV too. This means that you can watch all of the best streaming services on the device as well as keep track of your smart home.

Echo Show 15 bundle with remote and rotating wall mount: was $309 now $244 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is a 15.6-inch smart display with Alexa and Fire TV functionality built in. It’s also the only smart display you can mount to your wall and control with any Fire TV remote. It comes with helpful widgets for seeing useful information at a glance and you can even set up different profiles for each member of your household.

Even if you don’t have a Netflix or Hulu subscription, there are still plenty of free Fire TV channels you can watch on the Echo Show 15. Plus, with this rotating wall mount, you can use the device in either portrait or landscape mode without having to take it off your wall.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I originally had my own Echo Show 15 mounted in portrait mode as I wanted to act like a digital dashboard for myself and my whole family in the kitchen. However, in portrait mode, you can’t access the device’s new Fire TV mode which is why I bought the rotating wall mount included in this bundle.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s really easy to install with just two screws and once you have everything set up, you can easily rotate your Echo Show 15 from portrait to landscape mode and the screen automatically adjusts which is great for watching TV or even playing games via Amazon Luna. Another great thing about using it in portrait mode is that you can take wider shots with the smart display’s built-in camera. In fact, I like to use it as a photo booth when friends and family come over.

If you’re still on the fence, in our Echo Show 15 review, we praised the device as one of the best smart displays you can get today thanks to its large screen and useful widgets. The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are both great in their own right but the Echo Show 15 is the only smart display you can easily mount to your wall.