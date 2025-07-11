I’m a TV reviewer and found all the best TV wall mount deals this Prime Day — as low as $15

With Prime Day deals winding down, now's the time to get all your last-minute shopping in. We've been covering all kinds of amazing deals across the sales week, and if you were lucky enough to get a new TV, I've got the discounts for you.

Below I've collected all my favorite TV wall mount deals, wrangling options for large-screen TVs to smaller displays. I've tried to keep a close eye on some of my personal favorites, including EchoGear and Mounting Dream, which are seeing some incredible deals.

Just look at this ECHOGEAR Heavy Duty TV Wall Mount that's $24, or the Mounting Dream Long Arm TV Wall Mount that is slashed to $119. Check out all the best TV wall mounts below.

Best Prime Day TV wall mount deals

Pipshell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount (13"-42" TVs): was $24 now $16 at Amazon The Pipshell wall mount is most ideal for TVs rated between 13- to 42 inches, offering a wide range in sizes for displays of all kinds. This not only includes conventional TVs, but also PC monitors, and its full motion means you can set it to practically any angle and not have to worry. Do note, this model doesn't tilt upward or downward.

ECHOGEAR Heavy Duty TV Wall Mount (up to 90" TVs): was $38 now $24 at Amazon Echogear is one of my personal favorite wall mount brands, as I've used countless of their options. This particular design is a bracket intended to larger displays seated right in front of you. It can hold up to 90-inch TVs without a sweat, but it doesn't tilt or swivel, so if you need more control you might need to spend a little more.

Mounting Dream TV Wall Mount (32"-65" TVs): was $48 now $39 at Amazon Mounting Dream is also a fantastic maker of TV wall mounts, and this swivel/tilting design is the perfect option for your new 65-inch TV. It can hold between 32- and 65 inches, and uses a max VESA configuration of 400x400mm, so do take note of that.

Mounting Dream UL Listed TV Wall Mount (42"-84" TVs): was $67 now $46 at Amazon This Mounting Dream wall mount is one of its sturdiest, offering you control for TVs between 42-inch to 84-inch. It maxes its VESA configuration at 600x400mm, and can fit up to 100lb, so do take note of how heavy your TV might be. But you can't beat full motion TV wall mount for this price.

Sanus TV Wall Mount (up to 90" TVs): was $149 now $84 at Amazon Sanus makes some of the best heavy duty TV wall mounts, but they can often be quite expensive. Luckily, this model is slashed to its lowest price right now, meaning that brand new 85-inch TV can fit serenely on the wall without any problems. It also has a 5.7-inch extension and comes with built-in cable management, but don't expect any fancy tilting or swiveling on this model.

ECHOGEAR MaxMotion TV Wall Mount (42"-90" TVs): was $104 now $88 at Amazon One of Echogear's sturdiest designs is slashed to its lowest price this Prime Day, offering you a TV mount built for displays ranging between 42- and 90 inches. It includes all the necessary hardware and drill template (a bonus of why I love Echogear products so much) and has all the features you'd want in a wall mount: tilting, swiveling, and even extending.