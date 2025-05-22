Stop mosquitoes in their tracks this summer with this one fragrant herb

As summer arrives, we are not the only ones wanting to spend more time outdoors, relaxing, socializing, and enjoying outdoor BBQs. There’s an uninvited guest, also enticed by the warmer climes, who’s gatecrashing our fun.

Mosquitos can play havoc with our outdoor plans, especially when the thermometer reaches 80°F and above. Thankfully there’s one easy solution to stop them in their tracks before they have a chance to spoil the good cheer. What’s more, it’s a natural approach that doesn’t use chemicals to blitz the bugs.

Rosemary is a magical, aromatic herb that’s also a mosquito-repellent plant. But apart from being a natural pest deterrent, it has a beautiful aesthetic, is a delicious addition to many meals, and smells fresh and aromatic. So, while mosquitos aren’t so keen on rosemary, it’s a worthy herb to grow in your yard.

How does rosemary repel mosquitoes?

But what is it about rosemary that repels mosquitoes, when we find it a pleasant aromatic plant? The plant itself doesn’t repel the pests, it's down to the oils.

According to the Journal of Physics, rosemary contains a number of essential oils — geraniol, linalool, sineol, and burneal — and when applied to the skin in gel form, it offers 92% protection against mosquitoes for four hours. That’s a decent amount of protection time before it needs to be reapplied.

But, does this mean you have to apply the essential oils to your skin? No, planting rosemary in your yard, especially around seating and social areas, will help to act as a natural mosquito deterrent.

Growing rosemary

Rosemary is a fragrant herb that can withstand extreme temperatures, which makes it one of the best drought resistant plants for your yard, especially in hot, dry climes. It does particularly well in areas of little rainfall as it thrives when its roots are dry, rather than wet. In cooler areas, it is best grown as an annual, as it doesn’t perform so well in colder temperatures, but in Zones 7-10 you should be able to enjoy it on repeat.

Rosemary loves the sun, so be sure to plant it where it can enjoy six hours of direct sunlight a day. If you opt to grow it in a container, you have more freedom to move it into the best position. Placing it around a patio area, will keep mosquitoes away while you’re relaxing outside, while positioning containers near doorways and windows will keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Alternatives ways to use rosemary to repel mosquitoes

Apart from planting rosemary in key areas in your yard, there are other ways to use this mosquito-repellent herb to ward off the pests. The Malaria Journal for BioMedCentral confirms that when rosemary is crushed or burned, the essential oils released into the air deters mosquitoes.

Skin rub

A few drops of rosemary essential oil can be added to a carrier oil, such as jojoba or almond oil, and rubbed onto your skin.

Oil diffuser

You can also use a ceramic diffuser, placing a few drops of rosemary oil into the reserve bowl with some water, before lighting a tealight candle below.

Spritz spray

Make your own homemade spray, adding a few drops of rosemary oil with water to a bottle, then spray it around your outside sitting area.

BBQ hack

If you have a rosemary plant in your yard, take a few sprigs and burn it on your BBQ while grilling your fare. The oils will release and act as a mosquito repellent.