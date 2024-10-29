Ring Video Doorbell just dropped to $59 — save $40 right now in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals haven't technically started yet, but if you’ve been waiting for a serious markdown on a video doorbell, there’s no need to hold off any longer.

Right now, the Ring Battery Doorbell is just $59 at Amazon, a substantial $40 off its usual price of $99. Snag one before they're gone.

A good video doorbell doesn't need to cost a fortune. Ring's Battery Doorbell offers everything most people need: motion alerts, clear video and smart home features that actually work.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Ring Battery Doorbell comes with 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and motion detection. Currently our pick for best affordable doorbell, it includes night vision, Alexa compatibility and phone notifications.

What really sets this model apart is its reliability. The night vision ensures clear footage after dark, while custom motion zones help reduce false alerts. Plus, the two-way talk feature comes in handy not just for visitors, but also for giving delivery instructions or deterring unwanted guests.

The Ring app makes it easy to check your door from anywhere, and if you have an Echo Show, you can use voice commands to see who's there. While there are newer Ring models available, this version hits the sweet spot of features and affordability, especially at this price.

(Image credit: Ring)

At just $59, its an excellent opportunity to start building your smart home security setup. Whether you're new to smart doorbells or adding another to your home, this deal makes Ring's trusted technology more accessible than ever.

The Ring Battery Doorbell’s current discount is a great chance to upgrade your home security for less. Act fast to secure the best deals while they last, and enjoy peace of mind and convenience right at your doorstep.