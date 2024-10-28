Quick! Amazon Echo Show 5 is 44% off in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals may be on the horizon, but if you’ve been waiting for a serious markdown on the Echo Show 5, there’s no need to hold off any longer.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $49 — down from $89. That’s a solid 44% discount on this versatile smart display, which offers a simple way to bring Alexa’s capabilities, plus a screen for video calls and streaming, right into your home.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa’s voice assistant with a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, streaming and smart home control. With its compact design, it’s a great fit for any room — and now available at $49, it’s an affordable addition to your smart home setup.

The Echo Show 5 is one of the best smart displays on the market, especially if you’re looking for a device that does more than just respond to voice commands. As you’ll see in our write-up on the Amazon Echo Show 5, its 5.5-inch screen is ideal for quick video calls, easy recipe tutorials or a compact streaming setup in smaller spaces.

Plus, the device syncs effortlessly with other Alexa-compatible devices, making it simple to check your video doorbell feed, manage smart lighting, or control other connected devices with just a voice prompt.

For anyone who likes a personal touch, the Echo Show 5 also functions as a digital photo frame, rotating through your favorite images when it’s not in use. And for added privacy, Amazon has included a physical camera shutter and a mic-off option.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There’s some really cool things this smart display can do, and its compact size makes it easy to fit on any nightstand, counter, or desk. Customizable clock faces and alarm sounds make it a handy bedside companion, while Alexa Routines let you create personalized actions, like dimming the lights or getting the weather, with a single command.

At $49, this early Black Friday deal makes it easier than ever to explore Alexa’s smart display features without the big price tag. Whether you’re adding to an existing smart home setup or starting small with a new smart display, this is a solid opportunity to pick up the Echo Show 5 at a great price. This isn't one to miss.