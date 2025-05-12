Pest experts reveal this $1 vegetable can help to repel flies around your home

As the temperatures get warmer, there’s nothing more annoying than flies invading your home during summer.

Whether you’re dealing with fruit flies, house flies or gnats, these pests are not only a nuisance but unhygienic to have in the house, spreading bacteria by contaminating our foods.

And if you’re looking for a natural, non-toxic solution, pest experts have revealed a rather unusual deterrent to repel flies and keep them far away.

In fact, this popular vegetable is a summer favorite, and costs less than $1 in supermarkets.

So what is this juicy fly repellent?

Cucumber repellent

Glass bowl of cucumber slices (Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to pest experts, all you need to get rid of flies is a cucumber. This staple might be a refreshing addition to our salads, but house flies can’t stand the smell.

“House flies are deterred by the aroma of cucumbers, especially the more bitter type,” states Glen Peskett, DIY expert at Saxton Blades.

“The exact reason isn't entirely known, but it's thought that the natural compounds in cucumber skin, such as cucurbitacins, emit a smell that flies find disagreeable and instinctively shun.”

Simply place a bowl of fresh cucumber slices near entry points in your home, like doorways, windows and other areas where flies tend to swarm. Plus, always ensure your kitchen trash bins are closed securely, as to not attract flies inside.

What’s more, it’s recommended to replace old cucumber slices every two to three days — to prevent them from rotting.

While it may not necessarily get rid of all flies, Peskett suggests that, "it can significantly reduce their numbers."

Fruit flies on pear slices (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, if you have a fruit fly infestation, you could try a few slices of cucumber in trouble spots to keep them at bay. Other natural tips for getting rid of fruit flies is to attract them to an apple cider vinegar trap. Simply fill a small bowl with about a cup of apple cider vinegar. Then, cover it with plastic wrap and seal it using an elastic band.

Next, poke small holes in the top (using a toothpick), and leave it out to attract the flies! The sweet smell of apple cider vinegar will attract fruit flies inside, and once they’re in, they can’t get out.

But if you want another cheap, natural way to banish pesky flies, cucumber slices might well do the trick!

