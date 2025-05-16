Banish wasps from your backyard this summer with a $1 kitchen ingredient

As the temperature rises, we all enjoy spending more time in our backyards with food from the best grills and, possibly a cool beer too — but there’s one pest that’s out to spoil our fun.

Wasps are the ultimate party crashers and can turn a pleasant backyard gathering into a distressing experience. And for those with allergies, a sting can turn into life-threatening anaphylaxis.



What’s more, if wasps decide to build a nest in your backyard, their numbers can multiply rapidly, and the only solution will be to call in a pest control expert.

However, there is a simple and natural way to keep wasps out of your yard that costs as little as $1 /75p, and it’s probably already in your kitchen.

Josh Novell, garden expert at Polhill Garden Centre, says, “Garlic is a surprisingly effective wasp repellent. Its strong smell overwhelms a wasp’s senses and naturally drives them away,” and adds, “It’s safe, cheap, and easy to use.”

Garlic is also one of the plants that can repel ticks and keep them away from your yard.

Repel wasps with garlic

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, how can you use garlic to keep the wasps from spoiling your outside gatherings? Novell explains there are three ways that garlic can be used to repel wasps, and it doesn’t involve placing a jar of jam or sugary water to entice them.

In fact, Novell says this can make the situation worse. “Sweet traps can attract wasps from neighbouring areas, increasing activity rather than reducing it,” he explains.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“You’re unintentionally drawing them in.”

1. Minced garlic

(Image credit: Future)

Novell suggests placing minced garlic in a small bowl near your outdoor seating and food area. You can chop it yourself or use one of the best garlic presses to achieve a good mince. A garlic press will also save your hands from becoming tainted with the strong odor.

2. Garlic spray

Apart from being minced, garlic can be used in powder form. Novell says, “Fill a spray bottle with water and 1-2 teaspoons of garlic powder.”

He then explains to shake the bottle well and spray it around patios, doors, and bins.



Top tip

I use a similar trick to keep flies away from my houseplants. I fill a spray bottle with water and a few drops of essential peppermint oil and spray, and apply it to a cloth before cleaning the area around my houseplants.

Walmart Garlic Powder: $1.24 at Walmart Apart from adding flavor to your food, garlic powder can be used to repel wasps from your backyard. Simply add 1-2 teaspoons to a spray bottle filled with water and disperse it around your outside entertainment areas.

3. Be a garlic grower

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Novell suggests another alternative where you can deter wasps and enjoy the benefits of this root vegetable (yes, it’s a vegetable and not a herb or spice). “Consider growing garlic in garden beds or containers,” he says.

Bottom line

However, even if you follow the tips above, Novell says it’s worth having good food hygiene when eating outside.

“Always clean up spills and cover food and drink when eating outside," he recommends.

"Even a half-empty glass can quickly draw them in.”