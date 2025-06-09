Bowflex issues safety recall on millions of popular adjustable dumbbells due to 'impact hazard'
Stop using these Bowflex dumbbells right now!
Bowflex manufactures some of the most popular adjustable dumbbells on the market, but it has issued a safety recall today for nearly 4 million sets due to safety concerns.
The brand’s parent company, Johnson Health Tech Trading, has issued the recall due to over 330 reports of plates dislodging during use. There have been 111 incidents that have resulted in injuries such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes, or contusions.
If you have purchased a set of adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex, check the affected barcodes below. If your weights have been recalled, stop using them immediately and return them to Bowflex to be replaced or refunded.
Which Bowflex dumbbells are affected?
The recall affects two different models — the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells and the Bowflex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells. Both models have a similar design, with the dumbbells sitting in a tray, which can be rotated to adjust the weight.
If you own either model, check the serial number on the sticker located on the bottom of the tray to see whether your weights are affected.
Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
- 00182M243902233 – 00182M243902592
- 00182MAG220200463C – 00182MAG221204535C
- 00182SFE213414844C – 00182SFE234002231C
- 100182M242800001 – 100182M250201440
- 100182MAG20431227C – 100182MAG233500372
- 100182P244100067 – 100182P244602976
- 100182SFE213709609 – 100182SFE235206276
- 100748M243200001 – 100748M244300252
- 100748MAG222400734 – 100748MAG23500660
- 100748P242900001 – 100748P245205632
- 100748SFE220908785 – 100748SFE233513811
- X00748MAG233003670 – X00748MAG233003672
- X00748SFE233202493 – X00748SFE233203161
- Z00748MAG233003670
Bowflex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells
- 4551MAG21452813 – 4551MAG23350381
- 4551SFE23320001 – 4551SFE23501949
What to do if you own these dumbbells
If you own a set of Bowflex adjustable dumbbells and you are affected by this recall, stop using them immediately. Plates falling or slipping during a workout pose a serious injury risk.
Despite the fact that Bowflex filed for bankruptcy in March 2024, Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the dumbbells involved in this recall. Your options depend on where you purchased the dumbbells.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
If you bought your dumbbells from Johnson Health Tech Trading, consumers are being offered a full refund in the form of a voucher or replacement dumbbells.
Customers who bought units from Bowflex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.) are offered a prorated voucher based on their purchase date or a complimentary one-year JRNY digital fitness membership.
For more information and to arrange the return of your dumbbells for replacement, you can call Johnson Health Tech Trading toll-free at 800-209-3539 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bowflex.com, or at www.bowflex.com/recalls or online at www.bowflex.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
More from Tom's Guide
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.