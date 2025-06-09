Bowflex issues safety recall on millions of popular adjustable dumbbells due to 'impact hazard'

Bowflex manufactures some of the most popular adjustable dumbbells on the market, but it has issued a safety recall today for nearly 4 million sets due to safety concerns.

The brand’s parent company, Johnson Health Tech Trading, has issued the recall due to over 330 reports of plates dislodging during use. There have been 111 incidents that have resulted in injuries such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes, or contusions.

If you have purchased a set of adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex, check the affected barcodes below. If your weights have been recalled, stop using them immediately and return them to Bowflex to be replaced or refunded.

Which Bowflex dumbbells are affected?

The recall affects two different models — the Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells and the Bowflex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells. Both models have a similar design, with the dumbbells sitting in a tray, which can be rotated to adjust the weight.

If you own either model, check the serial number on the sticker located on the bottom of the tray to see whether your weights are affected.

Bowflex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

00182M243902233 – 00182M243902592

00182MAG220200463C – 00182MAG221204535C

00182SFE213414844C – 00182SFE234002231C

100182M242800001 – 100182M250201440

100182MAG20431227C – 100182MAG233500372

100182P244100067 – 100182P244602976

100182SFE213709609 – 100182SFE235206276

100748M243200001 – 100748M244300252

100748MAG222400734 – 100748MAG23500660

100748P242900001 – 100748P245205632

100748SFE220908785 – 100748SFE233513811

X00748MAG233003670 – X00748MAG233003672

X00748SFE233202493 – X00748SFE233203161

Z00748MAG233003670

Bowflex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells

4551MAG21452813 – 4551MAG23350381

4551SFE23320001 – 4551SFE23501949

What to do if you own these dumbbells

(Image credit: BowFlex)

If you own a set of Bowflex adjustable dumbbells and you are affected by this recall, stop using them immediately. Plates falling or slipping during a workout pose a serious injury risk.

Despite the fact that Bowflex filed for bankruptcy in March 2024, Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the dumbbells involved in this recall. Your options depend on where you purchased the dumbbells.

If you bought your dumbbells from Johnson Health Tech Trading, consumers are being offered a full refund in the form of a voucher or replacement dumbbells.

Customers who bought units from Bowflex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.) are offered a prorated voucher based on their purchase date or a complimentary one-year JRNY digital fitness membership.

For more information and to arrange the return of your dumbbells for replacement, you can call Johnson Health Tech Trading toll-free at 800-209-3539 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bowflex.com, or at www.bowflex.com/recalls or online at www.bowflex.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.