KitchenAid knocks up to 30% off its countertop appliances in its Early Black Friday Sale

We're fans of the KitchenAid brand at Tom's Guide and have tested a range of its kitchen appliances from the best stand mixers to the best food processors and best espresso machines. And because we rate the products so highly, we're always looking for the best KitchenAid deals to share with you.

The great news is that you don't have to wait until Black Friday to swipe up some great discounts from KitchenAid. Plus, even the latest Kitchen 3-Cup Food Chopper we've tested in on sale right now is reduced by 25% to $44 at Amazon. So, why not get a head start before the Black Friday sales and improve your kitchen prep with one of the best KitchenAid countertop appliances.

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: was $449 now $349 @ KitchenAid

This sturdy stand mixer is built to last and has a tilt-head design to easily remove and position the 5 quart mixing bowl. It comes equipped with a dough hook, flat beater and wire whisk to cover all your baking needs. With 10 speeds, it offers plenty of precision to gently blend, fast whip and everything else in between ingredients. Plus it houses a central hub where 10 optional attachments can be added. Apart from its reliability, this KitchenAid stand mixer looks stunning and comes in a wide range of colorways.

KitchenAid 5-Piece Pasta Deluxe Set: was $299 now $229 @ KitchenAid

What's great about KitchenAid stand mixers is that you can add on extra attachments for greater versatility. So apart from baking you can also make authentic fresh pasta from scratch. The set includes a pasta roller, spaghetti cutter, fettucine cutter, lasagnette cutter and a capellini cutter. Plus, it also comes with a cleaning brush.



KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper: was $59 now $44 @ KitchenAid

We've only just reviewed this compact food processor and loved how it chopped and blends small portions without having to use a standard-sized food processor. It have one blade and a lid with a drizzle basin, so you can add liquids to sauces and dressings while the appliance is working. It also looks stylish and will sit alongside any other KitchenAid appliances you have on your countertop.



KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry and Pizza: was $279 now $219 at KitchenAid

This smart looking countertop oven is recommended as one of the best toaster oven in our buying guide, gaining a 4-star rating. It's exceptionally versatile, gives a good air frying performance and makes perfect toast and French fries. This countertop oven features 10 cooking settings, from baking fresh or frozen pizza to airing frying snacks. It also includes a 12-inch pizza baking stone, no-flip air fry basket, baking pan, removable metal drip and crumb tray and a removable metal rack.