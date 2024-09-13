KitchenAid just revamped its iconic stand mixer — and it’s already selling out fast

KitchenAid's iconic stand mixer was first released in 1919, but it continues to be one of the most desirable kitchen gadgets money can buy. Not only does it come in a range of colors to suit just about any kitchen, but it's also arguably the best stand mixer on the market, with enough power to knead bread dough, whisk egg whites, and (when you have the right attachments) roll pasta dough. Thanks to an innovative refresh though, the classic KitchenAid has received a sell-out refresh.

While the tilt-head mixer has retained its classic shape and range of attachments, the newly-released KitchenAid Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer, $699, comes in a matte mossy-green, with brass debossed leaf fixtures and an all-new walnut mixing bowl, and it's selling out fast. The mixer is still available at some retailers, but sold out fast direct at KitchenAid and at Crate & Barrel.

This is the first KitchenAid mixer to feature a wooden bowl, which is sure to be more high-maintenance than the brand's traditional dishwasher-safe metal bowls. However, half of the joy of owning a KitchenAid is the style it brings to your kitchen, and the new Design Series brings that in spades.

What's new?

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Despite its modern looks, the KitchenAid Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer takes inspiration from the natural world, with a leaf design on the lighter shade trim band and a brass plated hub cover which is embossed with a leaf design. Even the control knobs are designed to match the forest-green chassis.

"Evergreen marks a first for the brand as it introduces outdoor elements to the iconic Stand Mixer like never before," said Chad Ries, global brand director for KitchenAid small appliances.

"KitchenAid appliances are designed to engage all of your senses and rekindle the excitement, connection and inspiration found all around us. Evergreen was inspired by the natural elements that make us feel connected to the outdoors."

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

As for the bowl, due to the unique wood graining on every mixer, no two are alike. The food-safe walnut will require a bit more attention than other KitchenAid bowls, including the occasional re-seasoning with food-safe mineral oil. You'll also need to make sure that the bowl isn't left submerged in water for long periods of time, so it's advised to hand-wash and dry it after every use.

How to revamp your KitchenAid

KitchenAid's speckled stone bowl with a cream mixer (Image credit: KitchenAid)

For those who have already invested in a trust KitchenAid mixer, the brand sells black ceramic bowls, white ceramic bowls, and stone-finish bowls that can be attached to the base of your Artisan mixer, as well as a huge selection of attachments to increase its functionality.