This futuristic meat thermometer is the only accessory you need for grilling this summer — here's why

Who knew I’d ever get excited about a meat thermometer. I can’t wait to get my hands on Typhur’s latest device, which looks to be one step ahead of the competition.

The Typhur Sync One wants to take the crown as the best meat thermometer. You can control it directly through the touchscreen on the base unit, rather that being tethered to your phone.

That means you no longer need to worry about keeping your phone near the meat thermometer’s base while you cook.

What’s more, for extra precision, the futuristic gadget has six sensors on the probe and is currently available for $99 at Amazon.

You can also grab the two-probe version for $159 at Amazon, currently discounted by 20% — that’s a decent incentive to get your outside grilling off to a great start, putting a stop to worrying if your protein is cooked to perfection and safe to eat.

Typhur is keeping Meater on its toes with its latest launch, especially considering the Meater Pro Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer will set you back a few more dollars despite it's current 20% discount at Amazon to $103.

A different kind of meat thermometer

(Image credit: Typhur)

The Typhur Sync One joins the company’s list of smart kitchen appliances, with its current focus on thermometers. Although you can’t ignore its super-fast Typhur Dome 2 Air Fryer, which takes almost a ‘bubble-like, ‘space-age’ design.

Typhur Sync One: $99 at Amazon This wireless smart meat thermometer comes with one probe that has five internal and one ambient sensors for precise monitoring. The base acts as the charging station, Wi-Fi bridge, remote control and storage case, and there's no need to download the Typhur app on your phone.

So, what's different about the Typhur Sync One?



The Typhur Sync One takes the company in a new direction, as its only previously launched thermometers with more than one probe. I’m excluding Typhur’s InstaProbe and InstaProbe Core, which are, as the names suggest, ‘instant’ read thermometers.



Apart from how neatly the probe sits within the device base, what intrigued me most about this device is that you don’t have to pair the base to an app on your phone.

This leaves your phone free for other uses while you can get on with the cooking. However, if your prefer, you can still download the Typhur app on your device, but I can’t see the need when using the gadget's base makes life so much easier.



I’ve previously tested Chef iQ’s Smart Sense Wireless Thermometer, Meater’s Pro XL, and Ninja’s Pro Chef Wireless Thermometer, and while they all performed well, you do need to download an app on your phone.



An all-in-one-device

With the Typhur Sync One, the smart base does it all. It charges the probe, acts as a Wi-Fi bridge, and controls and monitors your cooking without being tethered to your mobile. It’s also small enough to fit comfortably in your hand. Think less clutter when you’re cooking.

Impressive range

This thermometer offers a Bluetooth 5.3 connection, giving temperature detection over a long distance. The claimed range is 400 feet — that twice as far as the Chef IQ Smart Sense Wireless Thermometer.

So, whether you’re cooking inside and want to relax in your backyard during a cook, or if you’re grilling outside and need to pop inside to prepare a salad, you can take the base with you and keep up to date with the cooking progress.



Plenty of sensors

The probe also has an impressive number of sensors. Five internal sensors work together to detect the lowest temperature of the meat, and one ambient sensor measures the cooking environment’s temperatures, helping to estimate the cooking time.

For a precision cook, you can't really ask for anything more. It offers the same number of sensors as the Meater Pro, but one less than the Chef iQ.

As with similar devices, Typhur Sync One also offers presets and recipes within the app, with step-by-step guides to achieve perfect results.

I'm looking forward to testing the Typhur Sync One, and will let you know how it performs once I've put it through its paces.

