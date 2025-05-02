Smeg just dropped a new soda maker — and there’s only one hitch
Which color to choose?
Hold me back! Smeg’s just launched a soda maker, and I can’t wait to get my hands on this homemade pop-making machine. It’s got me reminiscing about childhood parties when a SodaStream was the latest gadget owned by all the cool kids’ parents.
Apart from adding fun to your drink-making, Smeg’s soda maker, available for $179 at Crate & Barrell, can make up to 60 liters of sparkling water using a single C02 canister — cutting down on plastic waste.
But there’s just one hitch: With four different colorways — storm blue, emerald green, white and matte black — which one do you pick?
Smeg’s first soda maker looks set to go toe-to-toe with SodaStream, which is still holding its own when it comes to homemade sparkling drinks. However, Smeg adds something else to the game — the brand’s retro styling. Before even learning about the soda maker’s functionality, I wanted one in time for summer.
While the soda maker is designed for pure sparkling water, you can up the caliber of your drinks by adding syrups and flavoring. Smeg says you can adjust the level of fizz from a sparkle to a pop using a simple twist control.
Add effervescence to your drinks with Smeg's contemporary soda maker. Twist the 800ml Tritan Renew bottle into the appliance and select one of three settings for your perfect level of fizz. For extra advice, find a QR code hidden under the drip tray. The soda maker is available in either matt green or matt black from Wayfair.
With sustainability in mind, the soda maker features an 800ml Tritan Renew bottle made of 50% recycled plastic and safe enough to clean in a dishwasher.
This attaches to the main body of the appliance and suspends over the magnetic drip tray, which cuts down on mess.
Smeg’s soda maker, with its bold retro styling, joins the company’s Collezione Collection and follows the matt color palette and bold lines that the collection is identified by. It also sits with Smeg’s Contemporary Kitchen Scale, which I’ve recently just finished tested.
And in case you’re wondering, my parents never owned a SodaStream.
