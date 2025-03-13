SMEG just dropped its color of the year, and it’s perfect for spring

Smeg is never shy with color — it’s a brand that is well known for its color-popping kitchen appliances with a 1950s retro design twist. From soft pastels to brights, there’s something to match every color palette.

And while we’ve already witnessed Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, and KitchenAid’ Color of the Year, Butter, Smeg enters the ring with an altogether different colorway to get us all set from spring.

Welcome Jade Green.

Smeg Electric Tea Kettle in Matte Jade Green: $189 at Crate & Barrel This electric kettle from SMEG is now available in Jade Green. It features a soft-opening lid to manage steam release and a swivel base that rotates full circle. Plus, the design follows SMEG's retro aesthetic and has a bullet-shaped design.

Smeg's new spring vibe

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Crate & Barrel / Smeg) (Image credit: Crate & Barrel / Smeg) (Image credit: Crate & Barrel / Smeg) (Image credit: Crate & Barrel / Smeg)

Jade Green is a fresh, sophisticated shade that brings timeless elegance to your kitchen.

Smeg's introduction of the Jade Green Collection follows on from the darker undertones of Storm Blue, which also has a matte finish and was introduced towards the end of 2024.

Smeg says “Jade Green is a fresh, sophisticated shade that brings timeless elegance to your kitchen.”

We think it sits somewhere between the muted tones of Pantone’s Mocha Mousse and the bright sunny vibes of KitchenAid’s Butter.

Where to buy

Rather than introducing just one product within the special edition colorway, Smeg has gone all out by adding four appliances, which are currently available from $189 at Crate & Barrel.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The four items in the exclusive Jade Green Collection all come with a matte finish and include: the Electric Tea Kettle ($189), the 2-Slice Toaster ($199), the Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother ($799), and SMEG's FAB 28 Full-Size Right-Hinge Refrigerator ($2,799).

For those who are more familiar with SMEG U.K. you may be surprised to find this colorway has only just launched in the U.S. What's more, it also goes by another name — Emerald Green. But just like in the U.S., the products include a kettle (£167 at Amazon), toaster (£167 at Amazon), and refrigerator (£1,999 at Smeg), along with a bean to cup coffee machine (£699 at Smeg).

The U.K. Emerald Green Collection also includes Smeg's Digital Kitchen Scales (£129 at Amazon), which we've recently reviewed.

Smeg fans can look forward to extra products being added to the Jade Green Collection this summer. Smeg’s sparkling water maker and portable induction cooker will join the new Jade Green line up shortly.