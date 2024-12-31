I tried this 'perfect' Ninja travel bottle that claims to keep your drinks fizzy — here's what happened

From its new Luxe Café coffee maker to its Sip Perfect Travel Coffee Mug, Ninja has had a busy year, so it's no wonder that this genius release flew under my radar. Ninja's created a water bottle that's designed with fizzy drinks in mind, and while it's been out for a while as part of its Ninja Thirsti carbonator system, it now comes in a brand new range of sizes and colors.

The Ninja Thirsti Bottle features a unique "BubbleLock" technology that's designed to prevent your freshly-fizzed drinks from going flat. And while it's designed to work with Ninja's Thirsti machine, it also works on any fizzy drink. One Amazon reviewer even recommends it to keep prosecco fresh, which could be a great New Year's Eve hack if you have any leftover bubbles!

I've been using the Thirsti bottle for a few months now, and it really does keep my drinks ice-cold and fizzy for much longer than a standard water bottle. Not to mention, it's now reduced to $29 at Amazon, making it a great buy if you want to cut down on your plastic waste and start making soda from home in 2025.

Ninja Thirsti Bottle: was $34 now $29 at Amazon The Ninja Thirsti bottle comes in a range of colors and two sizes. It features a leak-proof lid that securely screws into place and a sturdy carry handle for travels. Amazon reviewers call it the "perfect water bottle" and praise its attractive and durable stainless steel design.

I tried the Ninja Thirsti water bottle

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

After picking up a carbonator this year, I've been drinking a lot more sparkling water and have even started making my own iced tea. Not only does the Ninja Thirsti Bottle save me money compared to buying these drinks at the store, but it also helps in reducing my plastic consumption. I never thought I could trust a reusable bottle with my carbonated drinks until I found this one, which is specifically designed to keep fizzy drinks fresh and bubbling, without fizzing over in your bag.

You need to be extra careful in screwing the lid securely into place when using this bottle, but the twist top makes it easy to see when you've locked your drink securely.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Millie Fender) (Image credit: Future / Millie Fender) (Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

When open, you can click the lid back so you're able to drink without it moving around, and because it's got a wide and secure silicone handle, the Ninja Thirsti Bottle is also ideal for taking to the gym or carrying around for walks. While it's designed with fizzy drinks in mind, this bottle also keeps my iced drinks crisp and cold for hours, and does a good job of keeping coffee hot, too.

The one thing that's kept me hooked on this bottle is its dishwasher-safe construction. Most double-walled water bottles need to be hand-washed, and while it's gross, we can all relate to leaving your Chilly's bottle or Stanley cup a bit too long between washes. Because I can throw this bottle in the dishwasher between uses, I don't worry about the buildup of dirt and bacteria, and it also prevents and lingering smells or flavors from other drinks.

