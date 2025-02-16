I'm a home chef and these are the 5 Presidents' Day sales on small appliances I'm adding to my cart

Deals
By
published

Save big on my favorite kitchen gadgets right now

KitchenAid
(Image credit: KitchenAid)
Jump to:

During this winter, I've had plenty of time to improve my home cooking game with the help of some game-changing kitchen appliances. It's never too late for you to take your chef skills to the level, after all. That said, if you really want to impress those you're feeding, you won't want to miss these Presidents' Day deals on gadgets from Ninja, KitchenAid, and more.

For example, the internet-famous Ninja Creami is on sale for $199, bringing a rare discount to a device that whips up ice cream, sorbet, and smoothie bowls with ease. Tom's Guide's top-rated KitchenAid stand mixer is nearly 25% off, another awesome Presidents' Day score to make your kitchen instantly more versatile.

Whether you're a frequent host or just love to switch up meal time with new techniques, the kitchen gadgets I've rounded up here are all ones I'd add to my own cart now that they're on sale for Presidents' Day. That said, if you're looking for brand-specific deals, check out our guide to Ninja Presidents' Day sales. Otherwise, see my favorite picks for Presidents' Day deals below.

Quick links

Top 5 Best Presidents' Day kitchen appliance deals

Ninja Creami
Ninja Creami: was $229 now $199 at Ninjakitchen

The Ninja Creami is the brand's very own 7-in-1 ice cream maker (yum) and when we reviewed it, we said it "makes it so easy to make ice cream, it's dangerous". And now, for a low price, you can get your hands on one. It might not be the weather for ice cream yet, but make the saving now and by summer you'll be feeling pretty pleased with yourself.

View Deal
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $459 now $329 at Amazon

This KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three knead, beat, and whip ingredients attachments, and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It also houses a central hub for extra attachments, including a pasta maker or spiralizer.

View Deal
Vitamix Propel 510 Blender
Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $347 at Amazon

Vitamix recommends the Propel 510 for those who want to combine the power of Vitamix blenders with the convenience of preset blending programs. With a smaller capacity (48oz) than the Propel 750 (64oz), it's great for families of four or less. It's perfect for adding more fresh fruits and veggies to mealtime, any time of the year.

View Deal
Ninja Woodfire Oven
Ninja Woodfire Oven: was $399 now $349 at Amazon

Of all the Ninja appliances out there, my favorite is the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven. It's great for making pizzas, smoking wings and many things in between. I've convinced multiple friends to buy this over the years with all the delicious food it's helped me make.

View Deal
GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker: was $999 now $699 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $300 on the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This can deliver the delectable smokey taste without hassle. Don't believe me? Check out the party ribs I made recently on TikTok.

View Deal
See more Home Deals
Kate Kozuch
Kate Kozuch

Kate Kozuch is the managing editor of social and video at Tom’s Guide. She writes about smartwatches, TVs, audio devices, and some cooking appliances, too. Kate appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom's Guide TikTok account, which you should be following if you don't already. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her taking up a new sport, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.

More about kitchen and dining
Stanley Trigger Action travel mug part-buried in snow

Stanley issues major recall of 2.6 million travel mugs with faulty lids — what you need to know
Lancaster cast iron dutch oven black friday

This Dutch Oven has become a workhorse in my kitchen — and it's $75 off for Black Friday
Woman wrapped in a knitted blanket

These 3 weighted blankets ease nighttime anxiety — and they're discounted for Presidents' Day
See more latest