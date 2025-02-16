I'm a home chef and these are the 5 Presidents' Day sales on small appliances I'm adding to my cart
During this winter, I've had plenty of time to improve my home cooking game with the help of some game-changing kitchen appliances. It's never too late for you to take your chef skills to the level, after all. That said, if you really want to impress those you're feeding, you won't want to miss these Presidents' Day deals on gadgets from Ninja, KitchenAid, and more.
For example, the internet-famous Ninja Creami is on sale for $199, bringing a rare discount to a device that whips up ice cream, sorbet, and smoothie bowls with ease. Tom's Guide's top-rated KitchenAid stand mixer is nearly 25% off, another awesome Presidents' Day score to make your kitchen instantly more versatile.
Whether you're a frequent host or just love to switch up meal time with new techniques, the kitchen gadgets I've rounded up here are all ones I'd add to my own cart now that they're on sale for Presidents' Day. That said, if you're looking for brand-specific deals, check out our guide to Ninja Presidents' Day sales. Otherwise, see my favorite picks for Presidents' Day deals below.
Top 5 Best Presidents' Day kitchen appliance deals
The Ninja Creami is the brand's very own 7-in-1 ice cream maker (yum) and when we reviewed it, we said it "makes it so easy to make ice cream, it's dangerous". And now, for a low price, you can get your hands on one. It might not be the weather for ice cream yet, but make the saving now and by summer you'll be feeling pretty pleased with yourself.
This KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three knead, beat, and whip ingredients attachments, and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It also houses a central hub for extra attachments, including a pasta maker or spiralizer.
Vitamix recommends the Propel 510 for those who want to combine the power of Vitamix blenders with the convenience of preset blending programs. With a smaller capacity (48oz) than the Propel 750 (64oz), it's great for families of four or less. It's perfect for adding more fresh fruits and veggies to mealtime, any time of the year.
Of all the Ninja appliances out there, my favorite is the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven. It's great for making pizzas, smoking wings and many things in between. I've convinced multiple friends to buy this over the years with all the delicious food it's helped me make.
For a limited time, you can save $300 on the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This can deliver the delectable smokey taste without hassle. Don't believe me? Check out the party ribs I made recently on TikTok.
Kate Kozuch is the managing editor of social and video at Tom’s Guide. She writes about smartwatches, TVs, audio devices, and some cooking appliances, too. Kate appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom's Guide TikTok account, which you should be following if you don't already. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her taking up a new sport, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.
