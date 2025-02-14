Epic Ninja Presidents' Day sale — 7 products I'd recommend buying right now from $99
Excellent deals across kitchen appliances and cookware
Ninja make some of the best kitchen gadgets on the market. Over the year, they've seriously impressed with their range of air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines and more. But with such a premium offering comes a premium price. Unless, of course, you've timed your kitchen appliance and cookware buying in perfectly with this year's Presidents' Day sales.
Right now, Ninja are offering up to 39% off some of their bestsellers and I've had a look through them all to see which ones I'd recommend. Take the Ninja Creami down to just $199 or the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, one of the best toaster ovens, down to just $229 as two shining examples.
There's some real cash to be saved right now, so if you've been contemplating a purchase, now is the time to strike. We've been lucky enough to get our hands on a fair amount of these Ninja appliances, so when I recommend the top 7 deals below, I really mean it.
Quick links
- Shop the entire Ninja Presidents' Day sale
- Ninja 10-Piece Cookware Set: was $149 now $99
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL 6-in-1: was $169 now $129
- Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer: was $179 now $149
- Ninja Creami: was $229 now $199
- Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System: was $249 now $199
- Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven: was $329 now $229
- Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer: was $269 now $239
Top 7 Ninja Presidents' Day deals
Ninja 10-Piece Cookware Set: was $149 now $99
Ninja calls this set its Extended Life Ceramic Select cookware because, well, it's made out of ceramic, but more importantly, it's got a coating that they say should provide "5 years of nonstick performance". Now with $50 off, you can secure 6 pots and pans and 4 lids that can go from stovetop to oven safely up to 550°F.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL 6-in-1: was $169 now $129 @ Ninja
A slight upgrade from the impressive Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, which secured the top spot in our best air fryers guide, this XL is 1.5-quart bigger and has two more cooking functions; Max Crisp and Bake. If you're looking for a larger air fryer that'll cook you up crispy snacks and full meals, you'll struggle to find something as good as this one from Ninja — and with this kind of saving.
Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer: was $179 now $149
In our full review, we rated this Ninja air fryer four-and-a-half stars for the way it totally transforms cooking. DualZone means that if you don't want to use the 7-quart basket, you can turn it into two individual 3.5-quart ones and double up what you cook. Each zone benefits from different cooking temperatures and times making it a great pick for larger families.
Ninja Creami: was $229 now $199 @ Ninja
The Ninja Creami is the brand's very own 7-in-1 ice cream maker (yum) and when we reviewed it, we said it "makes it so easy to make ice cream, it's dangerous". And now, for a dangerously low price, you can get your hands on one. It might not be the weather for ice cream yet, but make the saving now and by summer you'll be feeling pretty pleased with yourself.
Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System: was $249 now $199 @ Ninja
Vying for a place in the best coffee makers is a hugely competitive endeavor and while the Ninja Luxe Café earns a spot, this 2-in-1 offering from the brand is still keenly trying to impress. And it does so, by making sure you get all your coffee needs met from the comfort of your home — for a fraction of the price at just $199.
Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven: was $329 now $229 @ Ninja
When we got our hands on the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions and intuitive, easy-to-use controls. It's a great alternative for anyone not wanting a full-size oven or an XL air fryer in their kitchen. And right now the best toaster oven is an impressive $100 off.
Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer: was $269 now $239 @ Ninja
The Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer offers a whopping 10-quart capacity without taking up too much counter space. How? Well, Ninja's been pretty clever with this one and stacked the drawers on top of each other. It's the perfect solution when you're lacking space, while still managing to cook up to 4 foods at once.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
This cordless vacuum cleaner showed me just how dusty my home is — and it isn’t a Dyson
Jura just unveiled a new coffee maker that could make you ditch Starbucks forever