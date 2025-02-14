Epic Ninja Presidents' Day sale — 7 products I'd recommend buying right now from $99

Ninja make some of the best kitchen gadgets on the market. Over the year, they've seriously impressed with their range of air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines and more. But with such a premium offering comes a premium price. Unless, of course, you've timed your kitchen appliance and cookware buying in perfectly with this year's Presidents' Day sales.

Right now, Ninja are offering up to 39% off some of their bestsellers and I've had a look through them all to see which ones I'd recommend. Take the Ninja Creami down to just $199 or the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, one of the best toaster ovens, down to just $229 as two shining examples.

There's some real cash to be saved right now, so if you've been contemplating a purchase, now is the time to strike. We've been lucky enough to get our hands on a fair amount of these Ninja appliances, so when I recommend the top 7 deals below, I really mean it.

Top 7 Ninja Presidents' Day deals

Ninja 10-Piece Cookware Set: was $149 now $99

Ninja calls this set its Extended Life Ceramic Select cookware because, well, it's made out of ceramic, but more importantly, it's got a coating that they say should provide "5 years of nonstick performance". Now with $50 off, you can secure 6 pots and pans and 4 lids that can go from stovetop to oven safely up to 550°F.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL 6-in-1: was $169 now $129 @ Ninja

A slight upgrade from the impressive Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, which secured the top spot in our best air fryers guide, this XL is 1.5-quart bigger and has two more cooking functions; Max Crisp and Bake. If you're looking for a larger air fryer that'll cook you up crispy snacks and full meals, you'll struggle to find something as good as this one from Ninja — and with this kind of saving.

Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer: was $179 now $149

In our full review, we rated this Ninja air fryer four-and-a-half stars for the way it totally transforms cooking. DualZone means that if you don't want to use the 7-quart basket, you can turn it into two individual 3.5-quart ones and double up what you cook. Each zone benefits from different cooking temperatures and times making it a great pick for larger families.

Ninja Creami: was $229 now $199 @ Ninja

The Ninja Creami is the brand's very own 7-in-1 ice cream maker (yum) and when we reviewed it, we said it "makes it so easy to make ice cream, it's dangerous". And now, for a dangerously low price, you can get your hands on one. It might not be the weather for ice cream yet, but make the saving now and by summer you'll be feeling pretty pleased with yourself.

Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System: was $249 now $199 @ Ninja

Vying for a place in the best coffee makers is a hugely competitive endeavor and while the Ninja Luxe Café earns a spot, this 2-in-1 offering from the brand is still keenly trying to impress. And it does so, by making sure you get all your coffee needs met from the comfort of your home — for a fraction of the price at just $199.

Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven: was $329 now $229 @ Ninja

When we got our hands on the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions and intuitive, easy-to-use controls. It's a great alternative for anyone not wanting a full-size oven or an XL air fryer in their kitchen. And right now the best toaster oven is an impressive $100 off.