7 ways to upgrade your home for the new year on a budget

If your home looks a little dated or you just want to give your home a fresh makeover, there’s no better time than the start of a new year. But even if you don’t have the grand budget for a complete renovation, don’t despair!

Revamping your home doesn’t have to be an expensive or time-consuming task. In fact, all it takes is a single change to instantly transform a room. What’s more, it will also make it feel more cozy, organized and have a visual impact.

From a fresh coat of paint to savvy lighting solutions, here are 7 affordable ways to upgrade your home without breaking the bank.

1. Create a feature wall

Hallway feature wall (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have a boring, blank wall and want to make a statement, why not create a feature wall? While it’s common for most people to opt for a bold paint color, there are plenty of other designs to consider.

“One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to refresh a room is by creating a feature wall,” suggests Catherine Jacob, Head of Design at Hovia.

“Whether you choose to hang art or photographs, add a splash of colour, or opt for a stylish wallpaper design, a feature wall instantly transforms a space without the need for a full makeover. It's a quick way to inject personality and style into your home, and the best part? It’s a project that’s both budget-friendly and easy to tackle in a weekend.

To get the most out of your feature wall or any interior transformation both financially and stylistically. Choose a style you’ll love for months to come. This way, you won’t need to spend extra money on re-decorating when spring rolls around.”

2. Go big with mirrors

Large mirror in bedroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Mirrors are a great way to revamp a space, reflect the natural light across the room, and even make a small room look bigger. For effective results, lean a large mirror against a wall opposite a window so the light will bounce off it. In small spaces, opt for mirrors that go from floor to ceiling to maximise the light.

In addition, if you want to brighten a dark room, a mirrored wall will also do the trick. Wall-mounted mirrors work well to reflect light, give the illusion of a bigger space, and instantly make your room feel open and airy. More importantly, it will give your blank wall a stylish and contemporary makeover.

3. Give doors a new lease of life

Man painting front door blue (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your doors are looking worse for wear, and you don’t have the budget to buy brand new, a fresh coat of paint can do the trick.

“I tend to recommend smaller interior or exterior painting projects as the best budget-friendly way to give your home a refresh in the new year,” says Carr Lanphier, CEO of Improovy. “Something as simple as giving your front door, garage door, or trim a fresh coat of paint in a different color can really help give your home a fresh look, the same way that repainting indoor trim or adding an accent wall in your living room or dining room can help accomplish this inside.”

Repurposing what you already have could save you tons of money, and allow you to still keep your favorite items. Before you choose your colors, avoid these paint colors that will make your home look cheap.

4. Change the furniture layout in a room

Modern living room setting with low grey sofas and blue walls (Image credit: Barratt Homes)

Some changes don’t even have to cost a thing. Give your room a new look by simply rearranging the layout of your furniture. This can dramatically change the look and feel of a room.

“Refreshing your home doesn't require a complete overhaul,” says Stefano Sette, Brand Ambassador at CHITA LIVING. “Look to other rooms of your home for pieces you could style for a new room.

You can also rearrange your furniture as a new layout can dramatically change the look and feel of a room. Experiment with different configurations to give your space a new vibe like adding greenery which can brighten a room and create a more inviting atmosphere.”

5. Make use of vertical space

Bathroom items in storage boxes (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another top tip to give your room a makeover is to utilize vertical space — especially if you lack floor space or have a compact room. “Maximize vertical space,” agrees Sette. “Utilize shelves, wall-mounted organizers, and stacking bins to optimize storage, especially in smaller rooms. This opens up the space and gives a feeling of airiness.” Depending on how strong your walls are, you can easily wall mount floating wall shelves, vertical cabinets, or clever storage units to free up valuable floor space.

And if you want to make a small bathroom look bigger, wall-mounted storage can maximize space. Just don’t forget to check what’s behind the wall before you start drilling holes everywhere! There are also plenty of stackable storage ideas to keep everything in order.

6. Swap out soft furnishings

Sofa with throws and cushions (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re bored of your cushions or throw pillows, simply change the covers instead. There are so many cushion covers available, in all sorts of colors, sizes and fabrics to suit your interior style. What’s more, these are interchangeable, so you can easily change the styles, without having to buy new cushions.

In addition, invest in savvy storage to keep everything tidy. "Tidy up your cupboards, drawers, and closets to maximise space," adds Lynsey Crombie AKA Queen of Clean "Store winter essentials like coats, scarves, and boots in an organised fashion to keep them accessible without creating clutter. Small investments in storage bins or drawer dividers can make a huge difference in keeping things tidy throughout the year."

Happimess Jacob 30 in. Natural Wicker Storage Trunk: $132 at The Home Depot Keep everything in your life organised with this natural wicker storage trunk. Whether you're using it for clothes, toys, shoes, or blankets, it has plenty of space inside. Plus, it can be folded away whenever you're not using it.

7. Switching out the light fixtures

Three light ceiling pendants (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another quick and inexpensive way to add character is to change light fixtures or add statement lighting. Whether it be a luxury ceiling light pendant to modern, innovative floor lamps, these will work well to give your room a makeover. “Most light fixatures can be easily swapped out without touching any of the wiring,” adds Marissa Miller from Dremel. “Simply remove the fixture in place and replace it with something that matches your aesthetic. You can even go so far as DIYing your own light fixture.”

And if you have limited electrical sockets, you can opt for cordless lamps that can be placed anywhere around the home. What’s more, you won’t have to worry about any unsightly cables on show, to ruin your overall aesthetic!

Alternatively, having stylish table lamps or one of the best desk lamps are a versatile way to create the right lighting and add warmth to any room.