Hurry! Save almost 50% on my favorite Tineco wet and dry vacuum for Black Friday

If you find housework a chore, Black Friday is the perfect time to score deals on one of the best vacuum cleaners. And if you’re after a smart wet and dry vacuum cleaner that can do all the manual work for you — we’ve already spotted some great deals.

Right now, and for a limited time, the Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is now $279 from $499 at Amazon. That’s almost 50% off — and a significant saving of $220.

Tineco ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop: was $499 now $279 at Amazon The Tineco Floor One S5 is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with a dual-tank system that keeps clean and dirty water separate. It cleans wet or dry messes and can also tackle spills on hard floors with ease. It uses Tineco's proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor Technology to automatically adjust suction, water flow, and brush roller speed.

This powerful all-in-one combo is loaded with smart features to automatically keep your floors dirt-free, washed and it even self-cleans too. This saves you the extra hassle of filling up a bucket each time and wringing out a wet mop. In fact, you’ll never have to get your hands dirty again, and the convenience means you can cut your cleaning time in half.

It comes as no surprise that this deal will not likely stay on the shelves for too long — so you'll want to act quickly.

Why I recommend the Tineco Floor One

(Image credit: Future)

As Homes Editor, I’ve reviewed my fair share of wet and dry vacuum cleaners, but the Tineco Floor One S5 Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a firm favorite.

Firstly, it was easy to assemble and use and its iLoop smart sensor does an excellent job at adjusting the power, water flow, suction, and brush roller speed depending on how dirty your floors are. I particularly liked the illuminated ring around the LED display that goes from red (debris detected) to blue (debris cleared), and the battery life is displayed in large numbers on the ring — which is always helpful. It also has a handy voice guidance that will tell you what mode you’re on, and other useful reminders about filling the tank and emptying it.

When it came to tackling my hardwood and tiled flooring, I was impressed at the excellent job at lifting out dirt, dust and marks. While its self-propelled feature made light work of heavy-duty chores. Unlike the occasional wet puddle or streak normally left behind from using a mop, my floors had a fast drying time after using the Tineco — minimizing unsightly footprints.

More importantly, it has a handy, one press self-cleaning — which is always a bonus. And its 3-in-1 docking station stores and charges the unit. It also promises a decent 35-minute runtime (on Eco) which is sufficient to handle the entire home. If you want your hard flooring to stay clean and spotless (without minimal work), the Tineco Floor One S5 deal is value for money, and one I’d recommend.