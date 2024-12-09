How to wrap a gift without tape — 5 clever tricks that really work

After decorating your home for the holidays and sipping on mulled wine, you probably have another task ahead: wrapping gifts you’ve bought for family and friends. But if you suddenly run out of sticky tape mid-way, it can often be a nightmare — especially when you’re on your last gift!

Luckily, there are other ways to wrap a gift that don't require tape at all. With just a bit of thought and effort you can beautifully seal or wrap a gift for your loved ones. From getting creative with folding to using ribbons as a substitute, here are five clever ways to wrap a gift without tape.

Just be sure not to make these common gift wrapping mistakes in the process.

1. Try origami-style wrapping

Man wrapping a gift on bed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Essentially, this is the art of paper folding, originating from Japan. And even if you’ve never tried origami before, it’s not that hard to do.

First, measure the length and sides of your gift before cutting the wrapping paper into a square that’s equal to the total measurements. Then, position your gift in the center of the paper. Next, fold one of the long flaps over the gift box and lift the two side flaps and fold them over the top. Repeat this process to fold the other side flap on top of the first flap as well.

Finally, fold the remaining flap up over the top of the box, and tuck the corner of the final flap under the side flaps. Once the flap is securely tucked under, your gift should stay wrapped on its own.

2. Use a ribbon or parcel string

Gift wrap supplies (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another clever trick is to use ribbon or parcel string instead of tape. Again, you’ll need to fold your wrapping paper as you would normally when using tape.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wrap the ribbon or string across the gift box from the back to the front. Then, make a knot creating a loop using the left end of the ribbon. Next, wrap the right end of the ribbon around the left loop and tuck it under the loop. Finally, pull the bow tight and cut the ribbon ends to your preferred length or style.

3. Use stickers

Christmas gift with reindeer stickers (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether they’re adhesive, label tags or taken from your children' s craft collection, you can apply stickers along the edges of your gift to secure the wrapping paper.

Not only is this a great alternative to sticky tape but can make a decorative feature to your gift — especially if they’re festive stickers!

4. Use nail polish

Using glue to seal Christmas gift (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another great substitute for sticky tape is nail polish. Simply wrap the gift as normal, and paint nail polish underneath the edges of the paper before folding and down. Hold the paper in place for a minute or two to allow time for the polish to dry. Once this dries, this should secure the wrapping paper in place.

Alternatively, you can use craft glue that can work just as well as sticky tape.

5. Fabric wrapping (Furoshiki technique)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you really want to get creative, you can wrap your gift in fabric! Furoskiki is a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth that can be used time and time again. And if you have pieces of fabric lying around the home, this could be put to good use.

One easy method is to simply cut your fabric suitable for your gift size and place the gift in the center of the furoshiki. Fold one corner of the furoshiki over the item, doing the same with the opposite corner to create a triangle.

Next, take the two side corners of the triangle and tie them in a knot securely above the item. You can adjust the knot to make it more secure or not too tight. This is also a unique way to present your festive gift, and will impress your loved ones!