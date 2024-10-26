How to have a sustainable Halloween — 7 planet-friendly tips

Halloween's environmental impact is scarier than any ghost story. The experts at U.K-based Waste Managed have revealed some frightening figures about Halloween waste in Britain, from discarded costumes to binned pumpkins. While the spooky celebrations only last one night, their environmental impact haunts us long after the decorations come down.

But it doesn't have to be this way. Just as we've discovered eco-friendly ways to repurpose fallen leaves and sustainable ways to use cardboard in your yard, there are plenty of creative approaches to making Halloween greener. And once you've mastered how to stop squirrels from eating your pumpkins, you can focus on other ways to make your celebrations more sustainable without sacrificing any of the fun.



With a little planning and creativity, it's possible to have a Halloween that's kind to both the planet and your wallet. Let's explore some planet-friendly ways to keep the spooky spirit alive while reducing our environmental impact.

1. Rethink your costume approach (Image: © Pexels) Skip the cheap, synthetic costumes that end up in landfills after one wear. Instead, try costume swapping with friends, renting from specialty shops, or creating your own from existing clothes. If you're crafty, thrift shops are treasure troves for DIY costume materials. When you're done, store your costume properly for next year or donate it.

2. Get creative with decorations (Image: © Shutterstock) Rather than buying plastic decorations that'll end up in landfill, look to nature for inspiration. Fallen leaves, branches, and pinecones can create stunning Halloween displays. If you do buy decorations, invest in quality pieces you'll use for years to come. LED lights not only last longer but use less energy than traditional bulbs.

These decorative LED Halloween lights are great for Halloween party decorations, Halloween window decorations, costume parties and haunted house decorations. Just remember to pack them away and re-use them next year!

3. Make the most of your pumpkin (Image: © Shutterstock) Don't let your jack-o'-lantern go to waste. Save the seeds for roasting (they make delicious snacks), and turn the flesh into soups, pies, or to be used in cakes. After Halloween, compost your pumpkin instead of binning it. If carving isn't your thing, consider painting your pumpkin so it remains edible.

4. Choose sustainable treats (Image: © Pexels) Opt for treats with minimal packaging or those wrapped in recyclable materials. Consider alternatives like wrapped cookies from local bakeries, fair-trade chocolate, or making the spooky goodies from scratch. If you're hosting a party, buying treats in bulk can significantly reduce packaging waste.

5. Plan eco-friendly activities (Image: © Pexels) Instead of buying plastic party favors, organize activities that create less waste. Apple bobbing, telling spooky stories, or a Halloween scavenger hunt can be just as fun. For parties, use reusable plates and cups rather than disposable ones.

6. Think long-term storage (Image: © Shutterstock) Before you pack away your Halloween items, plan for next year. Store decorations and costumes properly to ensure they last. Clear storage boxes and garment bags protect items from damage and make them easy to find next October.

7. Share and donate leftovers (Image: © Shutterstock) Don't throw away usable items. Share leftover treats with neighbors, donate decorations to schools or community centers, and give costumes to thrift stores. Many organizations welcome Halloween items they can use or resell next year. Remember, making Halloween more sustainable doesn't mean making it less fun! Small changes in how we celebrate can make a big difference to our planet's health, ensuring we can enjoy spooky seasons for years to come.

Remember, making Halloween more sustainable doesn't mean making it less fun! Small changes in how we celebrate can make a big difference to our planet's health, ensuring we can enjoy spooky seasons for years to come.