5 outerwear brands that make it easy to repair and recycle your old gear

From using recycled materials in garments to encouraging customers to turn in worn-out gear for store credit, there are numerous ways outdoor clothing brands can be more sustainable.

After all, textile waste is a huge environmental issue made worse by fast fashion trends. But, it doesn't have to be that way. Here are five of my favorite outerwear companies with awesome policies that promote recycling, repairing and reusing their clothing for the sake of Mother Nature.

1. Carhartt

Carhartt Reworked is the new kid on the block. Launched in March 2023, the program is all about giving lightly used or slightly imperfect items a second life. Customers can trade in eligible gear via mail in exchange for store credit. On the flip side, the Carharrt Reworked shop is open to all and the discounts are legit.

Carhartt also offers a great repair program on most garments, regardless of age, either for free or for a nominal fee. No, they won't fix your worn underpants but they will mend a busted zipper or torn sleeve. I also find it pretty cool that you can opt to have a repair kit sent to you, rather than sending your item in, if you prefer the DIY approach.

2. REI Co-op

REI Co-op similarly encourages its customers to both shop the brand's extensive used gear store and trade in worn items, no matter the condition, for store credit. One of the things I like best about REI's used shop is it contains clothing and equipment from a wide range of my favorite brands. Again, the savings at the REI Used store are no joke. I picked up a virtually brand-new tent for more than 50% off.

Additionally, to help extend the life of everything from your rain jacket to your hiking boots and skis, REI offers a useful library of gear care how-to articles. However, should you need professional support on a mend job, the retailer will help you get it done for a small fee.

3. Patagonia

Patagonia's Worn Wear program has been around for a while and it works pretty much the same as those mentioned above: trade-in your used Patagonia items for store credit and/or shop lightly used gear for less.

The brand also repairs items, often for free. I once took a nasty spill on a bike, tearing up my fancy Patagonia Nano Puff with road rash. And, much to my surprise, the talented folks who do the repair jobs made it look like-new at no charge, despite the jacket being five+ years old.

Another cool thing about Patagonia is the brand uses a lot of recycled materials in its garments, though you'd never know it. Just look at all this awesome stuff made with second-life textiles.

4. Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx also offers a trade-in program for a wide range of lightly worn items in exchange for credit. Those pieces get cleaned, repaired and listed in Arc'teryx's ReGear shop, which is a website I frequent far too often, but for good reason.

The brand also offers repairs on items for the reasonable life of the product and like Patagonia, you'll find plenty of Arc'teryx gear made with recycled materials, from high-end jackets to running shorts.

5. The North Face

The North Face has a multi-faceted approach to keeping clothing out of landfills. With a generous policy for trade-ins, customers can shop both The North Face Renewed store, where items are like-new, as well as the brand's Reconditioned items. The latter may show minor signs of repair but can be had for up to 60% off.

There's also The North Face Remade Collection, which consists of one-of-a-kind items that have been creatively repaired, like this totally badass (but pricey) 1980s-style jacket.