Experts warn you shouldn't vacuum Christmas tree needles — use this $3 tool instead

There's the old argument about Christmas trees: should you go real or fake? I dip in and out, sometimes pulling my faux tree out of my attic, while other years I decorate a real tree. But there’s one thing that a faux tree can’t do, and that’s bring the fresh and fragrant scent of pine needles to your home.

A real tree creates a festive ambiance in your home that you can’t beat. And despite having celebrated a good few Christmases, I still get more excited about decorating a real tree than the fake alternative. However, it does come with one major disadvantage that puts a lot of people (myself included) off.

Christmas tree needles seem to have a habit of spreading everywhere. While the majority will stay close to where they’ve dropped, with a busy household over the holiday period, it's inevitable that some will get scattered far and wide.

While you might think using one of the best vacuums cleaners, or even one of the best robot vacuum cleaners may help, a carpet expert warns against it. James Higgins, e-commerce manager and interior expert at Online Carpets, explains that the “thin needles can clog up a vacuum’s nozzle and filter, which could eventually cause permanent damage to the machine”.

Unlike needles from faux trees, real pine needles contain sap and resin that can clog up an appliance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An alternative cleaning method is needed, not just to protect our flooring but your pets too. “The needles also pose a serious risk to our furry friends, especially if they are ingested, which could lead to internal puncture damage.”

And since 66% of U.S. households own a pet, according to the National Pet Products Association, the needles are best cleared up before causing any damage.

And no matter how much you try to avoid mistakes that could shorten the length of your tree, such as underwatering, all real trees will continue to drop needles, getting into your carpet and feeling spiky underfoot.

However, don't despair, as Higgins has a top tip for cleaning pine needles without a vacuum cleaner. It could be the best hack you follow this holiday season.

Swap your vacuum for a lint roller

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It might not have the oomph of a vacuum cleaner, but Higgins recommends using a lint roller to tidy up fallen pine needles. “Simply roll the lint across the affected carpet, and the stickiness should pick up the needles,” he says.

The sticky surface will pick up the needles without much effort, removing them from the carpet and upholstery that’s close to the tree. The only downside is that you might be swiping off layers from the roller to clear up the needles, or get frustrated trying to find the end of the roller that needs detaching.

Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Value Pack: $17 at Amazon This lint roller comes in a pack of 5, each with 95 sheets per roll, giving you 475 sheets in total. The adhesive papers is designed to pick up lint, fur, hair and debris, including pine needles! The paper tears cleanly at an angle in line with the ergonomic handle of the roller, making it easy to spot where to rip the roll.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Besides cleaning up pine needles, a lint roller is a magic wand for removing glitter. Glitter casts a blanket over every household during the festivities, whether falling from greeting cards or decorations. A lint roller acts as a glitter genie and the adhesive paper will pick up tiny shimmering flecks with a swipe.