What is a fall simmer pot and how to make one

As the leaves start to turn and there's a chill in the air, nothing welcomes the season quite like the warm, spicy scent of autumn. Enter the fall simmer pot: a simple, non-toxic way to infuse your home with the cozy aromas of the season.

It's one of the best natural hacks to make your home smell good without chemicals, filling your space with the essence of fall without any artificial fragrances. Whether you're looking for scents to give your home a Christmas-y vibe, or seeking the perfect autumn ambiance, simmer pots have got you covered.

Did you know the right scent can help you fall asleep for longer? With a simmer pot, you can create a soothing atmosphere perfect for winding down that won't break the bank. So, grab your favorite fruit, and let's dive into the world of fall simmer pots!

What is a fall simmer pot? (Image: © Shutterstock) A fall simmer pot, also known as a stovetop potpourri, is a natural and aromatic way to infuse your home with the cozy scents of autumn. Unlike candles or air fresheners, which often use artificial fragrances, a simmer pot uses whole fruits, spices, and herbs to create a warm, inviting aroma. The concept is simple: you combine fragrant ingredients in a pot of water and let it simmer on your stove. As the water heats, it releases essential fragrances from the ingredients, filling your home with a natural, seasonal scent.

What you'll need

1 whole apple

1 whole orange

1 whole lemon

Cinnamon sticks

Ground nutmeg/ginger

Large pot

1. Prepare the fruits (Image: © Future) Slice the apple and citrus fruits into quarter-inch thick slices. Don't peel them — the peels add extra fragrance to your simmer pot. The aroma of orange peels, in particular, is quintessentially autumnal.

2. Combine ingredients (Image: © Future) Transfer the fruit slices to a large pot. Sprinkle in the ground nutmeg and ginger, and add the cinnamon sticks. If you're using ground cinnamon, add it now too. Fill the pot with water and give everything a good stir.

3. Simmer and enjoy (Image: © Future) Set the pot over medium-high heat and bring it to a low boil. Once it's bubbling, reduce the heat to a simmer. Let it stew for at least 2-3 hours to really notice the aroma throughout your home. You can keep it simmering all day if you like — just remember to add water as needed to prevent burning.

4. Bonus tip (Image: © Shutterstock) Don't be afraid to get creative! Try adding whole cloves, cardamom pods, or a teaspoon of your favorite pumpkin spice blend. For a different twist, combine lemon slices with fresh rosemary sprigs, vanilla extract, and a touch of lavender. Remember, the beauty of a simmer pot is its flexibility. Feel free to adjust the quantities and ingredients to suit your preferences. Happy simmering!





