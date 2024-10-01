This Vari office chair can support your lower back all day — and it's $56 off on Amazon
Save a chunk of change on one of our favorite ergonomic task chairs
Just two weeks ago, we reviewed the Vari Task Chair, the brand's most popular ergonomic office chair. Beyond our satisfaction with its low price, we also lauded this particular chair for its breathable mesh lining, commendable lumbar support, and ease of adjustability. Best of all, its ergonomics have earned it an endorsement from the World Federation of Chiropractic.
Now, just ahead of Amazon's fall sale, Prime Big Deal Days, you can save $56 on the standard model, and a similar $59 discount applies to the version with a headrest. Simultaneously, you can save just as much on Vari's own site (with even more color options) thanks to a site-wide sale chopping 15% off everything. When you're designing the perfect home office for cheap, those subtle price cuts can add up to major savings.
Vari Task Chair: Was $375, now $319 @ Amazon
Nothing beats affordable furniture that performs similarly to its top-shelf competitors. Despite running well below half the price of many other office chairs we've tested, the Vari Task Chair stood out for its comfortable mesh material, adjustability, and ergonomics.
I'm not about to sell you on this chair by describing it as anything remarkable. In contrast, this chair is phenomenal because it's unnoticeable once you take a seat on it. The lumbar support on this model may be a little too pronounced for some, but overall, this chair is made to keep your posture, temperature, and sweat in check all day. Its mesh-lined backrest pairs with a soft cushioned seat to give you a firm, upright sitting position while letting you sink into a great groove for grinding out work.
We found that this chair is just a tad plusher than its more expensive sibling, the Performance Task Chair (which is additionally $72 off), and we viewed that as an upside while working. It's a small enough difference that it may come down to personal preference, but I'm certainly not one to complain about a little extra give when I'm writing all day.
Adam Schram is a staff writer covering home office gear for Tom's Guide, writing about everything from standing desks to comfy chairs to the occasional walking treadmill. Prior to his tenure with the team, he reviewed running gear for Runner's World, cycling gear for Bicycling, and the occasional Lego set for Popular Mechanics. Before he became a journalist, he was a bike mechanic in his home town of State College, Pennsylvania for almost seven years. Now, he's based in Philadelphia. He spends his free time ripping his bike around local trails, perusing the local music scene, and trying in vain to do the Sunday crossword without cheating.