This standing desk has huge drawers, charging ports, and a cable management system — and it's 40% off right now

As cool as it can be to have a super sleek standing desk, there's one problem we've run into time and time again with even the best standing desks: a critical lack of storage. Luckily, the Realspace Smart Electric Height Adjustable Desk offers a fantastic solution to this conundrum with two full-size drawers that run along the underside of the desk.

For a limited time, you can get the Realspace Smart Electric Height Adjustable Desk on sale for $380 at Amazon in a handsome black and gray colorway. That's $249 off and one of the best discounts we've seen for this desk.

Realspace Smart Electric Height Adjustable Desk: was $629 now $380 at Amazon This model from Realspace is a standing desk you can control with an app or even your voice. While the smart features make it a bit pricey prior to any discounts, the built-in storage, cable management solution and USB charging ports help justify its high cost.

Nothing beats drawers on a standing desk. Just ask our tester who gave this desk from Realspace a glowing 4-star review: he lauded it for its incredible versatility and wide range of bonus features beyond the height adjustment. Not only do you get some massive drawers, but you also get multiple charging ports for your devices and built-in cable management solutions.

The real star of the show, however, is unquestionably the two massive drawers. These things aren't some tiny design afterthought — they're big enough to store all of your important documents, plus any home office gadgets you want to keep handy but stored away.

If you're looking to score this desk, you'd best act fast, because stock is extremely low on the discounted black and gray version. That said, if you manage to land one of these in your cart, you're saving yourself a whopping $249, which is more than enough for you to afford one of the best budget office chairs at no additional cost.