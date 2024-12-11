How to accessorize your office chair: 5 gadgets that are actually worth your money

Office chairs, like any other home furniture, can be fun to personalize. Nothing makes your home office feel like home more than a few personal touches for added comfort.

Unfortunately, If you've ever tried to accessorize something in your home with third-party products, you may know that it can be a minefield. There are plenty of single-use "gadgets" on the internet that are far more effective at burning 20 bucks than they are at their advertised function. A cupholder for your swivel chair? Flimsy armrest pads that roll off the moment you shift your weight? No thank you.

Luckily, the following five accessories offer a lot more utility. They'll make any office chair feel like one of the best office chairs, and they all cost less than $100. Not too shabby if you're looking to treat yourself in the lead-up to the new year.

Lumbar support pads

Plenty of modern office chairs have lumbar support structure built into their backrests, but that's still not a universal feature — especially on lightweight mesh-lined chairs.

Lumbar support is critical for a happy spine. It keeps your spine in its natural S shape by filling the gap between your forward-curved lower back and your backrest. Without it, you're putting your spine in an unnatural position in which the spine is hyperextended.

You don't have to buy a brand-new chair to get more support, though. There are plenty of third-party lumbar support pads available online that can strap around your backrest. They aren't the perfect fix, as they can slide around if you shift your weight a lot, but they're plenty comfortable and incredibly easy to install.

Relax Support RS1 Lumbar Support Pillow: $34.99 at Amazon For a solid budget pick, look no further than this bestselling lumbar pillow. Its cushion is a little more than 8 inches tall, which should be substantial enough for most users, and it installs around most backrests with one strap that you can cinch as tight as you like.

Chair mats

(Image credit: Branch Furniture)

This isn't necessarily an accessory that goes on your chair, but it pairs perfectly with it. If you have hardwood floors and a concern about scuffing them up, a mat is a great way to add a barrier between that won't get you caught in a snag like a fuzzy rug.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatively, if you're like me and your floor isn't perfectly level, a soft desk mat can add a little bit of resistance to your wheels so you don't slide around uncontrollably. Alternatively, you can upgrade your casters to locking casters to keep your chair firmly in place, but that does ultimately limit your mobility.

Anji Mountain Office Chair Mat: $88 at Amazon Ideal for all surfaces, but especially hardwood, this mat is the perfect barrier between your casters and the ground. It provides protection for your floor, and it stymies slippage and unwanted rolling. It also comes in a variety of patterns and colors, so you can personalize yours to fit your carefully curated home office aesthetic.

Heating pads

One of the best features of modern office chairs is their breathable materials that keep you from feeling too stuffy in your seat. Unfortunately, that breathability can have an adverse effect on your comfort when it starts to get chilly. Enter the trusty heating pad as a remedy.

While this accessory does require a power source, which can make a hurdle out of positioning your chair near an outlet, they can be pretty sleek overall. They're easy to lay out on your seat cushion, and they can get your rump cooking in a matter of minutes. You might not need to keep yours running once your home's heat kicks in, but it's a great way to make the start of your winter workdays a bit more pleasant.

Sunbeam Premium XXL Size Heating Pad: was $54.99 now $49.99 at Amazon No need to splurge on some fancy chair-shaped heating pad when you can invest in this versatile, multi-use heating pad from Sunbeam instead. Just lay it flat on your seat and enjoy immediate relief from the bitter cold.

(Image credit: Steelcase)

Ideally, you should be able to adjust your office chair so your feet are flat and your upper legs are parallel with the floor. That said, with a footrest, you can give yourself a slightly more elevated perch, and this can also give you a slightly grippier contact point with the ground so you can shift your chair around throughout the day. The best options are also height-adjustable for an even better fit.

This accessory is also great if you aren't particularly tall and you struggle to touch the ground while also reaching your desk. If you try too hard to make contact with the floor, you could find that your seat cushion hits a pressure point behind your knees and cuts off your circulation. That's not a problem with a quality footrest.

Ikea Övning: $19 at IKEA This multi-purpose pillow from Ikea is mainly a footrest, but you can also use it as a lumbar support pad or a makeshift armrest in a pinch. Thanks to its curved profile, you can give your feet some rest from the monotony of your flat floor and use it as a gripping point as you roll back and forth throughout the day.

Rollerblade casters

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We've experimented with caster wheel upgrades in the past, and we were impressed with how smoothly the chair we upgraded could roll around on the floor. This upgrade is a great remedy to the issue of having too much resistance between your chair's wheels and the floor. If your rug is especially fluffy or your hardwood has lots of gaps, this is an affordable way to make your office far more navigable while seated.

Rollerblade wheels are also quieter, they cause less damage on your floors, and they're astronomically more durable. If your current casters are removable, it's a worthwhile swap for long-term performance.

Conclusion

There's no denying that plenty of new office chairs don't need to be upgraded out of the box, but that doesn't mean you need to fork over hundreds or thousands of dollars to solve a single issue you may have with your current chair.

There are accessories you can check out beyond this list, for sure. Just be wary of their actual benefit. The internet is rife with opportunities to burn a couple bucks, but the upgrades compiled here are some surefire ways to noticeably improve the performance of your chair.