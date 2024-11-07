Haworth's most popular office chair is also its best gaming chair — and both are 20% off right now

It's not often that one office chair can work just as well during workdays as gaming sessions. Normally, a brand either has to make sweeping design changes to make an office chair noticeably more gaming-friendly, but that's not the case with the Fern. Thanks to its high-back design and optional headrest, this throne can be configured to work best during any part of your day.

Right now, every configuration of the Fern is 20% off at Haworth as well as at Amazon. The standard model is priced down $250, but even higher-end gaming-specific models like the Xbox Fern have this price cut.

Haworth Fern: was $1,249 now $999 @ Haworth

The Fern is an ergonomic office chair that justifies its higher price with a unique design that’s as comfortable to sit in as it is to look at. There are plenty of different color and configuration options available but it's the choice of materials that really set the Fern apart. Backed by a 12-year warranty, this is an office chair you’ll be able to use for years to come.

In our Haworth Fern review, we described it as a cradle for your body and your spine. That may not seem like the sprightly, upright wording you'd like to hear about a chair that's supposed to spur productivity, but we actually found that that extra cozy comfort kept us sitting and working for longer without shifting around too much. Better yet, that extra comfort is what makes this chair particularly comfortable once you clock out and load up Steam.

Haworth does have a gaming-specific version of this chair that the brand developed in collaboration with Xbox, and it features a softer fabric for the backrest that will feel quite nice after an all-nighter with your friends in Black Ops 6. That said, you can still get much of the same comfort and functionality out of the base model with a headrest added. Optional add-ons include said headrest, additional lumbar support, adjustable arms, and a stronger aluminum base. But we wager that you'll be surprised by how versatile this chair can be on its own.

However you choose to customize your Fern, you'll be treated to the same 20-percent discount across the board. If you want to save big before Black Friday, now's your chance to score one of the best premium two-in-one chairs on the market.