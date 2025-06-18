Philips Hue lights are getting a free AI upgrade, and it could transform your smart lighting setup

Philips Hue lights are a lot of fun, lighting up rooms around your home in a multitude of ways. We love them for how easily they create customized spaces – from ambience to create special moments to lighting up the surround of your TV, all via the app.

And now, Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, has even more to offer.

While the app is easy to use, it's about to get a whole lot easier and that's thanks to the all-new AI upgrade. The best part? It's totally free.

So, if you've got any Philips Hue lights in your home or you're considering an investment, you're going to want to read on.

Philips Hue’s first generative AI assistant

Choose aesthetic lighting with simple voice or text commands (Image credit: Philips)

It's been a long time coming since its initial announcement at the beginning of the year, but Philip Hue's AI assistant is finally here – though only in specific regions to begin with.

While it's launched in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg already, it will reach the UK in July. And, by the end of August, it'll be available globally.

So, how does it work? The Philips Hue generative AI assistant learns how to suit your lighting to your mood, style or occasion based on what you say to it, or what you type into the app.

The assistant will take what you've told it into consideration and come back with a recommendation for an existing scene from a library of presets, or create an entirely new one, if it sees fit.

While additional features haven't launched yet, they're on their way later this year and those include creating schedules and automations, as well as an in-app support via a chatbot.

What else is new?

The Philips Hue Wall Washer will stylishly illuminate your home (Image credit: Philips)

Signify isn't stopping there, though. The company has also introduced the Philips Hue Play Wall Washer that promises "to deliver vibrant, wide-angle gradients and lighting effects" that links into the Hue ecosystem.

While it looks like a small speaker, measuring at only 6.2 inches in height and 3.6 inches wide, it is in fact packed with illumination ready to drench your wall.

Philips Hue Play Wall Washer: $219.99 at philips-hue.com The Philips Hue Play Wall Washer may look like a simple speaker, but its sleek design and powerful light projection will light up your home in a number of eye-catching ways. It's $219.99 for a 1-Pack and $384.99 for a 2-Pack, saving you over $50 when bought as a pair. Plus, it's also available in White.

Using ColorCast technology, it projects vibrant, wide-angle gradients and lighting effects wherever you place it, syncing to games, movies or even music when used alongside the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box or Hue Sync desktop app for PC and TV.

And when it's not synced, it'll create ambient lighting for a modern look around your home – whether that's for your TV or anywhere you fancy.

When you position the Wall Washer closer to the wall, the projection area shrinks and when you pull it further away, it fills up a larger space to suit your style.

And you can even control it via the Philips Hue app with a clever 3D drag-and-drop feature meaning you can customize your space even further.