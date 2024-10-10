7 things you should never store on top of a refrigerator, according to experts

When you’re struggling for space in your home, and particularly your kitchen, you’ll be thinking of ways to make the most of any empty areas you have, and seeing as so many of the best refrigerators are freestanding, you might want to use that space on top of your refrigerator to store some home essentials.

While it’s tempting to place items there for an extra storage solution, it’s not a good idea. Jae Ro, an electrical expert at Plug Specialists, Signal & Power says, “The machinery in your fridge requires proper ventilation and storing items on top can obstruct airflow and affect its ability to keep items cool.”

While you should generally avoid this storage option, there’s seven things you should never store on top of a refrigerator, and we’ll tell you what these are below. Thankfully, with top advice from manufacturers paired with kitchen design expertise, we’ll tell you what not to store, and the storage solutions you can use instead.

Is it safe to store things on top of a refrigerator?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned briefly above, while it’s not generally safe to store things directly on top of a refrigerator, there are definitely some items that you should never put there.

Ro says, “It's best to avoid placing items, especially heavy ones, on top of your refrigerator. Keeping your refrigerator clear of items ensures that your fridge operates efficiently and lasts longer.” Adding, “Most refrigerators need about half an inch of space on the top, sides and back for proper ventilation and safety.”

Heather Rubalcava, Customer Support Manager for Whynter says there's four things to bear in mind; heat, stability, accessibility, and weight limit.

When it comes to the design of your kitchen though, there’s ways to make a safer place for storage above your refrigerator. Jayne Everett, Creative Designer at Naked Kitchens says, “Fridge heights tend to be much lower than the surrounding cabinetry which results in a cupboard above which can be used for useful storage… and also ensures the fridge is seamlessly built in. Thought needs to be paid to the items you would like to store above the refrigerator as there are a few factors to consider.

She adds, “Where a cabinet is designed above a refrigerator the design needs to allow for ventilation for the appliance, this is usually created by this cabinet being shallower than the fridge leaving a large ventilation gap behind the cabinet to allow for air flow.”

7 things you should never store on top of a refrigerator

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Food items

Ro says baked items, such as bread, can spoil quickly when left on top of the refrigerator. “The warmth speeds up the staling process, causing the bread to dry out faster. Additionally, the food can attract pests like rodents, which may gnaw on the wiring, causing electrical issues.”

For perishables, Everett from Naked Kitchens says the best place for those are, “in a fridge or pantry where items are used quickly.”

2. Small appliances/heavy items

Putting anything weighty on top of a refrigerator is something to avoid. Ro reveals, “It’s common for people to store appliances like a toaster on top of the refrigerator to save counter space, but this can cause long-term damage. The heat from the fridge’s compressor and poor ventilation can cause the appliances to overheat, increasing the risk of a fire and serious damage.”

Experts at Hisense add that “overloading the top with too much weight could potentially damage the appliance or block ventilation, leading to inefficient cooling.”

3. Flammable items

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Experts at Hisense say anything flammable should be avoided, “Placing items such as paper towels, cookbooks, or cloth bags on top of the fridge increases the risk of fire, especially in a kitchen environment where heat and sparks are common.”

Instead, keep flammable items away from any heat sources in the kitchen such as the oven, stove, or microwave.

4. Electronics

The experts at Hisense also say that electronics, particularly heat-sensitive ones, “like routers, gaming consoles, or laptops can be damaged by the heat that a refrigerator naturally generates. Over time, the warmth can cause them to overheat or malfunction.”

Rubalcava also adds that "devices like phones or chargers can overheat and become damaged." While we're constantly looking for places to store our excess of charger cables and various other electronics, the top of the refrigerator is not a good option.

5. Fragile items

Ro reveals that fragile items, such as those in glass containers like wine, should not be placed above your refrigerator, “Putting decorative and fragile objects like glass on top of the refrigerator can be disastrous. The vibrations from the refrigerator can easily cause these items to topple and shatter, posing a safety risk and possibly damaging the appliance.”

When it comes to storing your wine, Everett says it’s, “great to include a tall wine rack built into the run of cabinets,” when thinking about the kitchen design.

6. Plants

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Experts at Hisense say, “While plants can look aesthetically pleasing, the heat from the fridge can dry them out. Additionally, the vibrations from the compressor could cause soil to shift, spilling water or dirt onto the appliance.” This results in not just a cleaning issue, but an overall safety issue for your refrigerator.

7. Cleaning products

Another item that can cause a serious risk to you and your home. Ro adds, “Putting cleaning products on top of the refrigerator is not safe. The heat from the refrigerator could cause volatile chemicals to evaporate, or if a container leaks, it can contaminate the the interior of the fridge, meaning any food products inside will need to be disposed.”

What about above-fridge cabinets?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When it comes to overall kitchen storage, there’s design options available that work much better than using the top of your refrigerator and, most importantly, don’t cause any safety concerns.

Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr, says, “Kitchen cabinets above the fridge can be used for storage in small kitchens. Items that you don’t use often like special occasion crockery and baking supplies can easily be stored out of sight. You can use baskets or boxes that match the decor of your kitchen to keep everything neat, avoiding clutter. Not forgetting that bespoke kitchen cabinetry can be used to frame your fridge, bringing together functionality and modernism.”