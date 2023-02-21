Kitchen cabinets are essential storage spaces, designed to make our lives easier when doing tasks. But if you spend time rummaging around for things, you’ll probably need these space-saving hacks to organize kitchen cabinets.

Whether you have a large or compact kitchen, there just never seems to be enough storage space. From our cookware and dinner plates to foodstuffs and appliances, our cabinets are often packed to capacity. It isn’t any wonder that they can quickly become a cluttered, untidy mess, making it a chore to find anything.

The good news is, that you can create more storage by simply implementing these easy space-saving hacks — without buying more cabinets. Not only will they make everything organized and easy to find, but will make your cabinets more presentable. Plus, these storage solutions will cost you no more than $30, which is a small price to pay for a clutter-free kitchen.

So if you want to make the most out of your kitchen storage, here are 7 space-saving hacks to organize kitchen cabinets. Just be sure not to make any of these 7 kitchen storage mistakes while doing so.

7 space-saving hacks to organise kitchen cabinets

First thing first, check to see if your kitchen cabinets come with adjustable shelves so you can customize them to the right height. Many of us forget to do so, often cramming everything incorrectly into the cabinets.

If you can, adjust your shelves to a suitable height to make everything fit neatly, and ensure essential items are easy to reach.

1. Cabinet shelf dividers

Drawer dividers (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to keep everything in its rightful place, invest in expandable shelf dividers. This is especially useful if you want to split a large shelf into two or more compartments, making things easier to find and store away.

You can either opt for an adjustable, metal storage rack divider such as this Expandable Metal Storage Rack Adjustable Organizer ( $24, Amazon (opens in new tab)), designed to store items on two levels. Or you can invest in these Acrylic Shelf Dividers ( $ (opens in new tab) 26, Amazon (opens in new tab)), which you simply clip under your shelf and organize your items into separate categories. Not only will shelf dividers make things less cluttered, but will transform your cabinets into a more functional space.

Similarly, if you have deep drawers, you can buy dividers like this Utoplike 4 Pack Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers ( $21, Amazon (opens in new tab)), which are also adjustable to fit any size drawer.

2. Dish storage rack

Wooden cutting board storage rack (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rather than piling your plates and bowls along the shelf, invest in a vertical, dish storage rack instead. These sturdy, three-tier racks can hold a range of dishware or pans, and come in rust-resistant metal or premium bamboo designs. Best of all, you can find a suitable size to fit inside your kitchen cabinet like this Smart Design 3-Tier Kitchen Corner Shelf Rack ( $25, Amazon (opens in new tab)), to maximize storage space. Plus, it’s easier to take out what you need, and put things back without fuss.

Similarly, store all your flat cooking tools such as cutting boards or baking trays in racks to make them more accessible. You might also want to know how to clean a baking sheet to make it look as good as new.

3. Tiered spice/condiment organizer

Tiered spice rack (Image credit: Amazon)

Similarly, organize your spice collection, condiments or soups with a three-tier, kitchen cabinet organizer. The tiered levels allow you to read labels clearly, and easily reach for your items, without having to rummage at the back of your cabinet. These are usually versatile, easy to clean, and come with anti-slip grips to minimize the risk of wobbly accidents.

While they are designed to fit inside any cabinet, you can also invest in expandable organizers like this Homeries Expandable 3-Tier Spice Rack ( $24, Amazon (opens in new tab)), for your wider cans or items.

4. Shelf risers

Inside organized kitchen cabinet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

To help maximize vertical space inside your kitchen cabinets, shelf risers are a popular space-saver. This is because these sturdy racks allow you to stack items on top of each other, without the risk of cans or items collapsing.

In addition, rather than having jars and packaging cluttering up your shelf, these handy risers like this WOSOVO Set of 2 Kitchen Cabinet Organizer and Storage Shelves ( $29, Amazon (opens in new tab)), make everything visible and easier to keep tidy. And if you need extra space, these are also expandable, and stackable, and can double your shelf space in seconds. As well as storing all your spices, cans or other foodstuff, shelf risers are great for organizing dishware, mugs or glasses in a neat manner.

5. Rotating ‘Lazy Susan’ organizer

Rotating shelf organizer (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have smaller cabinets, and can’t easily access items, a rotating ‘Lazy Susan’ organizer will do the job. Simply place your items onto it, and spin it around each time you need something.

Most of them come with easy-grip handles such as this Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer ( $16, Amazon (opens in new tab)), or you can even opt for a two-tiered, clear organizer to suit your cabinet. What’s more, these are handy organizers to use anywhere around the home, such as the bathroom or bedroom.

6. Use the underside of cabinets

Wine glass rack for under cabinet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you run out of space inside your cabinets, why not use the space outside? Many of us don't realize the surface underneath your cabinets can be used to keep items organized. Clever space-saving hacks include spice jars fixed to the underside of cabinets by magnets, or slide-out drawers attached by rails.

Alternatively, you could install under cabinet hooks designed to hang utensils or mugs, which would look great by your coffee-making area. Or, you can showcase your wine glasses like this Wallniture Brix Wine Glass Holder ($19, Amazon (opens in new tab)), or mount a paper towel holder that's always handy.

7. Door mounted racks

Over-the-door storage rack (Image credit: Amazon)

If your cabinets are full to the brim, there are plenty of door-mounted or over-the-door options to maximize space. Storing pot lids can be a nuisance, so invest in a mounted rack, much like this Simple Houseware Wall Door Mounted Pot Lid Rack, Bronze ( $15, Amazon (opens in new tab)), to save space. This is a great way to organize your lids nearly without a messy pile taking up space in your cabinet.

You can also purchase over-the-door spice racks, pantry storage with deep baskets, and ones to hold cutting boards, tin foil or any other kitchen essential. Just be sure to measure the dimensions to fit your cabinet door before buying.