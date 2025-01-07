The new Ninja Swirl combines the iconic Creami design with a soft serve dispenser — here's what we know

If you got a Ninja Creami over the holidays, look away now, because it looks like Ninja's launching an all-new Creami machine that features a genius soft-serve dispenser. The Ninja Creami Swirl isn't available to buy just yet, but the waitlist is live at NinjaKitchen and TikTok influencers are already sharing everything you need to know about Ninja's latest machine.

Ninja first launched its iconic Creami ice cream maker three years ago, but it gained major popularity when the fitness community discovered that you can use this machine to make super high-protein, low-calorie ice creams from home.

One such influencer, @fitnessproductfinder, has just shared a video making creamy soft-serve from a bottle of protein shake in his new Creami Swirl.

What we notably don't know yet is the price of this machine, or actually when it will be available to buy! We'll stay tuned though, and let you know as soon as we hear anything.

What we do know about the Ninja Creami Swirl

Ninja hasn't officially announced the Creami Swirl on its channels, but thanks to the useful tutorials suddenly available on TikTok, we've already got a good idea of how it works.

The machine utilizes a new soft serve dispensing lid to take your typical Creami containers and turn them into a soft serve machine. Once your ice cream is processed using the Creami side of your machine, you can then fit the lid and attach it vertically to the front of the soft serve dispenser. Then, you can lower the dispensing arm and start to pour your soft serve.

There's also a new setting called Creamifit, which seems to be designed with fitness-enthusiasts in mind and should work perfectly when processing protein-based mixes.

The footprint of this machine is obviously a lot wider than Ninja's other Creami machines on account of its added functions, but if you're a sucker for soft-serve, it could be well worth the added counter space.

I'm super excited to learn more about the Ninja Creami Swirl and eventually review it here at Tom's Guide. If the hit success of the Ninja Slushi is anything to go by, this could be the must-have kitchen gadget of 2025.

