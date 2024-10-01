How to choose the right vacuum cleaner — 7 things to consider

Choosing a vacuum cleaner might not be everyone's idea of excitement, but after years of wrangling with dust bunnies and pet hair tumbleweeds, I've come to appreciate the art of finding the right cleaning companion.

While our in-depth list of the best vacuum cleaners or the best roombas should be your obvious starting point, we can't account for the individual quirks of your living space or cleaning habits. And let's be honest, even the fanciest vacuum can turn into a glorified dust collector if you're not sure how to clean your Dyson's filter (or any brand's filter, for that matter).

Whether you're dealing with hardwood floors or thick carpet, the right vacuum can make a world of difference. So, let's break down the key factors to consider when choosing a vacuum that'll work for your home, to keep it spotless.

1. Assess your floor types (Image: © Future) Take a good look at the surfaces in your home. Do you have mostly hardwood, tile, or carpet? Many homes have a combination. Upright vacuums often work best on carpets, while canister models excel on hard floors. If you have a mix, look for a vacuum with adjustable height and brush roll settings to transition smoothly between surfaces.

2. Evaluate your space (Image: © Shutterstock) Consider the size of your home and its layout. Do you have stairs? Tight corners? For larger homes, a corded vacuum might offer consistent power, but you'll need to consider cord length and outlet locations. In smaller spaces or homes with lots of stairs, a lightweight cordless model could be more convenient. Don't forget to check the vacuum's weight if you'll be carrying it up and down stairs frequently.

3. Consider your cleaning challenges (Image: © Future) Every home has its unique cleaning needs. Do you have pets that shed? Look for vacuums with powerful suction and specialized pet hair attachments. If allergies are a concern, consider models with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filtration to trap allergens that might not make it into the vacuum bag. For homes with kids or high-traffic areas, durability and ease of maintenance should be top priorities.

4. Decide on bagged or bagless (Image: © Future) Bagged vacuums are typically better for allergy sufferers as they trap dust more effectively when emptying. They also tend to hold more debris before needing to be changed. Bagless models, on the other hand, save on recurring costs of buying bags and allow you to see when the canister needs emptying. However, they require more frequent emptying and can release some dust during the process.

5. Upright VS canister models (Image: © Shutterstock) Upright vacuums are popular for their powerful suction and wide cleaning paths, making them ideal for large carpeted areas. They're usually easier to store but can be bulky to maneuver. Canister vacuums offer more versatility, with a separate wand that's great for stairs, upholstery, and hard-to-reach areas. They're often better for bare floors and under furniture but require you to pull the canister behind you.

6. Look at additional features (Image: © Future) Modern vacuums come with a variety of features that can make cleaning easier and more effective. Consider options like adjustable suction power for delicate rugs or curtains, LED lights to illuminate dark corners, and a variety of attachments for different cleaning tasks. Some high-end models even offer smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity and self-emptying bins.

7. Set your budget (Image: © iRobot) Determine how much you're willing to spend, remembering that a good vacuum is an investment in your home's cleanliness and your time. While it's possible to find decent budget options, spending a bit more often gets you better suction power, improved filtration, and longer-lasting construction. Consider the long-term value, including factors like warranty length and availability of replacement parts.

Now that you've chosen your ideal vacuum, make sure to maintain it properly. For hands-free cleaning, check out the best robot vacuums. If your current vacuum is struggling, learn the surefire signs it's time to replace your vacuum cleaner. And for Dyson owners, don't miss how to clean a Dyson vacuum.