I found this vacuuming hack on TikTok — and my baseboards have never looked cleaner

I can’t admit to being a fan of vacuuming. Although I enjoy having a clean and tidy home, I resent spending time doing the chores, when I could be cooking up a treat in the kitchen.

For this reason, I’m always on the lookout for quick tips to make my regular chores easier, as despite my best efforts to train my two boys to jump on the cleaning wagon, I have failed miserably!

Having one of the best vacuum cleaners has certainly made my life easier, especially using a cordless vacuum, which means I can clean throughout my whole house without tripping over a lead or having to find a convenient plug socket whenever I switch rooms. And, as long as I remember to charge my appliance, I can do all my vacuuming in one swoop.

However, while using a cordless vacuum reduces the hassle involved in cleaning my home, I’m eager to learn other tricks to make removing dirt and dust more efficient. So, when I stumbled upon the above TikTok clip, I couldn’t wait to try it.

Here’s how to copy the one vacuum cleaning trick that @nicole_thenomad describes as the best ever cleaning hack she’s discovered.

1. Take your vacuum cleaner and place the long hose attachment on the end.

2. Then, take a dryer sheet and secure it onto the end of the hose using a pony tail band.

3. Turn your vacuum on and work along the edge of your baseboards using the long hose attachment.

4. Any dirt and fluff will collect on the outside surface of the dryer sheet.

How does the dryer sheet work?

The dust and debris collects on the dryer sheet rather than being sucked into your vacuum's dust bag. Nicole says that the dryer sheet also leaves behind a waxy film on your baseboards, which helps prevent dust and debris collecting in the future. As an added bonus, she says, “Not only is this going to clean your baseboards, it’s going to leave a nice fresh smell.”

Bounce Dryer Sheets, Outdoor Fresh, 240 Count: was $9 now $8 @ Amazon

Apart from adding to your laundry to soften your clothes, reduce creases and make them smell fresh, these Bounce laundry sheets can also be used for other cleaning chores. They help to repel lint and hair, including pet hair, from your laundry. Simply place one dryer sheet into your dryer on top of the laundry and leave it to work its magic.



Why is using a dryer sheet a good idea?

I love it when an everyday household product can be used in another way than what it was originally intended for. And with this cleaning hack, the humble dryer sheet is transformed into another small and mighty aid.

It works similarly to how it performs in a dryer. By being placed on the end of the vacuum nozzle, it attracts lint and other debris and keeps hold of it. So, just like the dryer sheet removes the fluff from your clothes, it performs the same task on your baseboards.

If you choose fragranced dryer sheets, apart from removing lint, they’ll leave behind a pleasant scent. The same applies to your baseboards, and you’ll have a dust-free, beautifully scented home.

Protects your baseboards too

I also find I often chip paint off my baseboards when I’m using a vacuum, which means they can quickly look scruffy, even after being freshly painted. Placing a drying sheet over the end of the vacuum hose adds an extra layer of protection and can therefore help to prevent annoying chips and dents.