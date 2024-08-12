Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges due to fire hazard — check yours now

Samsung has issued a recall for over 1 million slide-in electric ranges due to a potential fire hazard related to the front knobs on the ovens. According to Consumer Product Safety Commission reports, the affected ranges have been "involved in approximately 250 fires" since 2013.

The recall announced by both the CSPC and Samsung covers 30 models (which does not include one of the best electric ranges on the market) of slide-in electric ranges sold between 2013 and 2024, with prices ranging from $1,250 to $3,050.

According to the releases from CSPC and Samsung, the front knobs can be accidentally activated by pets or people, which poses a fire hazard, especially if flammable items are sitting on top of the range.

For a full list of affected models, check out the CSPC release.

Recall isn't the correct word, as neither Samsung nor CSPC are asking people to return their ranges to stores or Samsung. Instead, Samsung is offering free knob locks or covers, depending on the model, to customers.

To receive a set, you must visit the Samsung support site, calling 1-833-775-0120 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at rangesupport@sea.samsung.com.

Apparently, over the last decade, Samsung has received over 300 reports of "unintentional activation" via the front-mounted knobs by people and pets. Reportedly, there have been 40 injuries from fires caused by the bad knobs, with 18 fires that caused extensive property damage. Eight incidents required medical attention, with at least seven pet deaths because of fires.

Both Samsung and CPSC urged customers to never leave anything on top of a range that isn't used as "such items can ignite if the range is accidentally activated or left on."

“Fires can occur when items are left on the top surface of any range that is accidentally activated or left on,” the release said.

Samsung claims in their press release that new slide ranges introduced this past April have a new kind of front-mounted knob that requires a "pinching" action before they can be pushed and rotated to turn on. This was done to eliminate accidental activations.

The CPSC announcement doesn't specify, but Samsung was sure to note that public data from CPSC includes "numerous reports of ranges with front-mounted knobs" from different range-makers that were activated accidentally. This means that the issue is potentially not limited to Samsung, but so far, Samsung is the only company that has issued a recall or a remedy.

Samsung says they are working with CPSC and other manufacturers in a "Joint Gas and Electric Range Knob Working Group" to improve knob safety standards to address "inadvertent activation."

