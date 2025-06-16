IKEA just issued urgent product recall over this kitchen gadget — danger of parts being ingested with food

IKEA has identified “a risk of small metal pieces detaching during use and subsequently being ingested with food.”

IKEA is asking customers who bought a kitchen gadget from the home store to stop using it immediately due to safety concerns.

The Swedish home retailer is recalling its 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic Press, available in black, due to a risk that small metal pieces may detach and potentially be ingested.

IKEA warns that any customers who own an affected garlic press should stop using it immediately and contact IKEA for a full refund. No proof of purchase is required.

The company states that the product’s recall follows a product error that was identified during an internal investigation, which indicated “a risk of small metal pieces detaching during use and subsequently being ingested with food.”

How to identify an affected garlic press

Batches sold in Canada have article numbers 305.781.89 and 201.521.58, while products sold in other countries can be identified by article number 601.636.02.

The product can also be detected by date stamps from 2411 to 2522, which indicate the year in the first two digits and the week in the last two digits. Customers are urged to check the markings on the IKEA logo on the upper handle of the product, as shown below.

(Image credit: Ikea)

If customers are unable to identify the product, they can still return any IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic Press for a refund.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

IKEA also urges customers to spread the word about the product recall, especially if the garlic press was gifted, sold or lent to someone else.

For further advice regarding the recall, please visit IKEA.ca/ProductRecalls or call IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.