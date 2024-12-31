People are ditching their KitchenAid for this chic Swedish stand mixer — here's why

I'm a KitchenAid superfan, but if my KitchenAid Classic has one fault, it's not cut out for kneading batches of bread. KitchenAid advises that users knead smaller volumes of bread at a time and keep the speed to a level 1 or 2, or you could risk damaging your Classic or Artisan mixer.

And while KitchenAid offers more capable machines such as the Professional series mixer, which has a generous 7-quart capacity, people on TikTok are switching to an entirely different stand mixer brand for all their bread-baking needs.

Made in Sweden, the Ankarsrum Assistent Original stand mixer is unlike any stand mixer you'll have seen before. Its huge mixing bowl claims to handle up to 11 lbs of dough at a time, which is far more than you'll fit in a bread machine, and it comes with a dough hook and a dough roller attachment to tackle everything from brioche to sourdough.

The Ankarsrum Assistent Original stand mixer retails for $749 at Amazon, so while it's far from cheap, it will cost about the same KitchenAid's top-of-the-line models. It's available in an attractive array of colors, too. For added peace of mind, this durable mixer is backed by a 7-year warranty.

How does it work?

(Image credit: Ankarsrum)

The Ankarsrum works a bit differently to typical bowl-lift or tilt-head stand mixers. Its 600 watts of power comes from its base. Instead of moving a dough book around a stationary bowl, it uses an adjustable arm to hold an attachment in place while it spins the cooking bowl around, which feels intuitively like a sturdier and more dependable design.

This TikTok from user @littlecajunhouse illustrates how the mixer works:

As you can see, the bowl has an immense capacity that's more than capable of cooking huge batches of bread at a time, so it would be ideal for cooking up a storm at a pizza party or preparing a showstopper for big events.

It also has a spatula attachment that sits to the side of the bowl and prevents dough and cake mix getting stuck to the side of the mixer during use, which is something we test for when reviewing the best stand mixers as it can prevent recipes from becoming fully incorporated.

A simple but genius feature is the bowl lid, which you can simply slot on top of your mixing bowl as you leave your dough to rise. When I leave dough to rise in my KitchenAid I cover it with a damp cloth, but this feels a lot more convenient and hygienic.

As Homes Editor here at Tom's Guide, I'm keen to take this innovative mixer for a spin and see how it compares to my trusty mixer, so stay tuned for a full review. If your New Year's Resolution involves baking though, this could be the must-have you need for your kitchen in 2025.