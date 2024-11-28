I just found a killer Dyson V15 Detect Black Friday deal — save 20% right now on this cordless vacuum

If you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners, Dyson is a sought-after brand. And considering that these are some of the most expensive cleaners on the market, Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a great deal.

Luckily, we’ve already seen plenty on offer. Right now, the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $599 from $749 at Amazon. That’s a decent saving of $150 and a great deal not to be missed.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Yellow/Nickel: was $749 now $599 at Amazon If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hardwood floors. This makes it easier to see dirt and grime, and ensure a spotless surface. It also comes with the standard, motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery time of 60 minutes, this will give you a decent clean.

With its exceptional power (three cleaning modes), advanced filtration systems, lightweight design and of course, ‘dust illumination’ feature, there’s a lot to love about the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner.

The motorbar "direct-drive" cleaning head digs deep into carpets, easily lifting extra dirt, ingrained pet hair and grime in no time. And if you want to tackle hard floors, swap to the Fluffy Optic cleaner head to reveal hidden dust on hard floors, with its green laser light. This is particularly handy when you want to clean in low light or want to see dirt underneath furniture. Plus, it’s always satisfying to know that you haven’t missed a spot! It also comes with a Hair screw tool that sucks up pet hair and anti-tangles long strands. What’s more, the V15 Detect handle can quickly transform into a handheld vac at a click of a button, should you wish to tackle stairs or ceiling cobwebs.

Like other Dyson models, the V15 Detect boasts an advanced filtration system that gets rid of dust particles, dander, and other airborne allergens.

So, if you want to make lightwork of chores with a powerful vacuum, grab this Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner deal while it still lasts!