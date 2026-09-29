Amazon just knocked AU$1,500 off this Ecovacs robot vacuum, and I think it's finally time to ditch my old one

Vacuuming has always been one of those household jobs I'd happily hand over to our soon-to-be robot overlords. And thanks to this incredible deal from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, now might be the time to finally do so.

Having tested a number of robot vacuums in the past, I've seen firsthand how far they've advanced over the last few years. The ones I'd previously reviewed were good for their time, but were quite simplistic compared to what today's models can do — particularly when it comes to waste disposal.

I always loved being able to stop and start robot vacuums from my phone and set daily routines, but in my experience the amount of dust and debris they picked up always paled in comparison to an average handstick vacuum. Worse still, those early models had to be emptied manually, and were also generally limited to dry vacuuming.

Nowadays, though, many robot vacuums are capable of far more than simply picking up dust, with advanced models able to vacuum, mop, navigate around obstacles and handle much of their own maintenance between cleaning sessions.

That's what makes this Prime Big Deal Days offer on the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Pro stand out — this one sits firmly in the premium category, offering all the top features we've come to expect from today's best robot vacuums, and yet it's had its price slashed from AU$1,999 to just AU$499.

Save 75% (AU$1,500) Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro: was AU$1,999 now AU$499 This Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro deal shouldn't be swept away. With powerful suction, smart mopping features, anti-tangle technology, and a self-cleaning auto-empty station, the T30s Pro can handle messes on both carpets and hard floors, making it an ideal spring cleaning companion.

The idea of getting a model as premium as this at a mammoth AU$1,500 discount is frankly absurd, making it well worth a second look for anyone in the market for a new vacuum cleaner.

The Deebot T30S Pro combines 11,000Pa suction with Ecovacs' ZeroTangle technology, which is designed to minimise hair wrapping around the main brush, while its TruEdge system helps it clean closer to walls, skirting boards and corners.

It also features an auto-emptying OMNI station, AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance and up to 180 minutes of battery life, making for a far more hands-off cleaning experience than the robot vacuums I remember testing a few years ago.

Before seeing this deal, I wasn't in any rush to replace my ageing handstick vacuum, but with a saving this large, I'm starting to think this could be the deal that finally convinces me to retire it for good.

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