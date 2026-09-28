Jump To:

Live

Prime Big Deal Days 2026 LIVE: I've rounded up 109 can't-miss deals from Amazon AU's massive week-long sale

The hottest Amazon bargains, updated live

Deals
By ,
Last updated
Various products displayed on a kitchen benchtop with &quot;TG Savings Squad Prime Day&quot; badge overlaid
(Image credit: © Tom's Guide / Edited with Gemini)
Jump To:

It's time to celebrate — Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is back, and it's looking like one of the strongest lineups we’ve seen yet. Once again, we're looking at a weeklong sale of epic proportions from Tuesday, September 29 until Monday, October 5 comes to a close.

Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

The team and I have been tracking the best Amazon deals for years, and 2026 looks to be another banger. In preparation for this event, we've been combing through thousands of offers, and the savings have been genuinely impressive across all the usual categories.

Snag huge discounts on Amazon devices like Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV gadgets, and Ring or Blink home security systems. You’ll also find amazing deals on phones, tablets, monitors, footwear, beauty tech, kitchen appliances, cleaning tools and plenty more.

The deal I'm most tempted by is the Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ and Mini 2K+ Bundle, now discounted by a staggering 70%, down to just AU$308 AU$91. They say you can't put a price on home security, but in this instance you can, and it's an absolutely amazing price at that.

I'm also quite keen on the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop — especially its auto-empty station and its zero-tangle technology — now a whopping 75% off, bringing its price down to only AU$1,999 AU$499.

As always, the best offers tend to be Prime‑exclusive, so if you’re new to Prime Day, you can still grab a 30‑day free trial to unlock the full range of discounts.

If you’re keen to stay ahead of the rush, join me and the Tom’s Guide Australia crew as we keep surfacing the strongest deals throughout Prime Big Deal Days 2026. Happy bargain‑hunting — there’s heaps of stuff worth grabbing right now.

Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 12 years and my goal is to help you find the best prices on during this year's Prime Day sales. Whether you're in the market for a new smart device, laptop, headphones or Lego set, my team and I will try and help you out by rounding up the top Prime Day deals worth considering.

Photo of Lucy Scotting
Lucy Scotting

Hi! I'm Lucy, a staff writer here at Tom's Guide AU. I've been deal hunting for few years now in hopes of finding you the best bargain buys during the Prime Day sales. Whether you're shopping for the latest tech, home appliances or a new pair of sneakers, I'll be on deck to help you score the best Prime Day deals on offer.

Popular Prime Day categories

Amazon devices

Blink Outdoor Camera 2k+ and Mini 2k+ Bundle (4 Cameras)
Save 70% (AU$217)
Blink Outdoor Camera 2k+ and Mini 2k+ Bundle (4 Cameras): was AU$308 now AU$91 at Amazon

Now 70% off, Blink has combined its Outdoor 2k+ and Mini 2k+ into an affordable home security package. You'll score two of each camera for the ultimate protection when you're away from home, and you'll get the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows you to store your footage locally.

Better yet, you'll be able to check in on your home and view footage in 2K clear resolution, even at night and zoom in on all the nooks and crannies around your home. What a win.

View Deal
Blink Mini 2K+ Indoor Camera
Save 64% (AU$38)
Blink Mini 2K+ Indoor Camera: was AU$59 now AU$21 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2K+ is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. Now at an all-time low price on Amazon.

View Deal
Blink Outdoor 4 Camera
Save 67% (AU$120.01)
Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: was AU$179 now AU$58.99 at Amazon

Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.

View Deal
Blink Video Doorbell + Mini 2k+ bundle
Save 75% (AU$118)
Blink Video Doorbell + Mini 2k+ bundle: was AU$158 now AU$40 at Amazon

If you’re keen to fit out your house with the whole kit and caboodle, Blink has discounted the lot and bundled them up for easy purchasing. With a Mini 2, Blink Doorbell and Sync Module Core, it’s an extensive and inexpensive way to cover the entire home. And to top it off, you'll also receive a 30-day free trial of Blink's subscription plan to try it out. What a win.

View Deal
Blink Video Doorbell System
Save 72% (AU$71.01)
Blink Video Doorbell System: was AU$99 now AU$27.99 at Amazon

One of Blink's cheapest deals is this Video Doorbell System, which includes a Sync Module Core for secure footage saving. Much like the Outdoor 4 above, Blink's doorbell has a two-year battery life, meaning you won't have to worry about hardwiring if you're renting. It also has a 150° head-to-toe view, can automatically send you parcel and person alerts, and help keep your worries at bay with continuous live view.

View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K Plus
Save 54% (AU$53.40)
Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was AU$99 now AU$45.60 at Amazon

Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. This nifty gadget plugs into any TV's HDMI port and allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote. Note that the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is a new name for the Fire TV Stick 4K, but they are otherwise identical.

View Deal
Kindle (2024 release)
Save 20% (AU$40)
Kindle (2024 release): was AU$199 now AU$159 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this 2024 model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024)
Save 21% (AU$62)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was AU$299 now AU$237 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite standard model is a gorgeous upgrade to your ageing e-reader. With a glare-free display, seven weeks of battery, adjustable light and a waterproof rating, this Kindle can come with you anywhere.

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB)
Save 21% (AU$70)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB): was AU$329 now AU$259 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition doubles the storage of the standard model and features wireless charging. It is available in two shiny colourways: Metallic Jade and Metallic Black.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen, 2022)
Save 40% (AU$40)
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen, 2022): was AU$99 now AU$59 at Amazon

The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. While it's not the cheapest we have seen, this smart speaker comes with voice control via Alexa too, so you can stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 11 (2025)
Save 30% (AU$130)
Amazon Echo Show 11 (2025): was AU$429 now AU$299 at Amazon

With all the same great features as the Echo Show 8 above, if you're after a larger home display screen to connect to your Ring devices, check recipes while cooking or control your smart devices using Alexa, then the 11-inch Echo Show could be the move for you.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot Max
Save 48% (AU$110.01)
Amazon Echo Dot Max: was AU$229 now AU$118.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot Max features almost 3x the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen), and its sound can automatically adapt to your space, making it the perfect addition to any smart home or party setup. We gave it a nice 4 stars in our review, namely for its great smart home capabilities and stellar sound.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Hub
Save 15% (AU$21)
Amazon Echo Hub: was AU$139 now AU$118 at Amazon

Amazon's 8-inch smart display has seen a big upgrade since its previous gen, in that it's now essentially a tablet, making it easy to control your smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the like. Use it to stream video, check your security footage, create routines and more.

View Deal
Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router
Save 37% (AU$74)
Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router: was AU$199.99 now AU$125.99 at Amazon

If you've ever wanted to create one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at home, this discounted Eero router could be ideal. Covering up to 460 square metres and up to 500Mbps download speeds, you can say goodbye to internet dead zones at home — and connect up to 75 devices at once.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select (2025)
Save 51% (AU$45)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select (2025) : was AU$89 now AU$44 at Amazon

Fire TV's most affordable 4K streaming device yet is the Fire TV Stick 4K Select. The new plug-and-play device features enhanced clarity, contrast and colour — all for a nice price of AU$89. But now, it's discounted to AU$59 for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, making it even more affordable.

View Deal
Kindle Colorsoft (16GB)
Save 33% (AU$150)
Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): was AU$449 now AU$299 at Amazon

Using a 7-inch E Ink display with support for over 4,000 colours, 16GB storage and up to eight weeks' battery life on a single charge, the newly released Colorsoft is hard to pass up, especially if you mostly read comics, manga or graphic novels. While it's not the most impressive discount, this is a popular ereader and one of the best colour models we've seen to date.

View Deal
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB)
Save 26% (AU$115)
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB): was AU$449 now AU$334 at Amazon

With 32GB storage, an auto-adjusting front light and a vibrant colour display, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature improves on the standard edition by adding wireless charging to the mix.

View Deal
Fire TV Cube
Save 50% (AU$150)
Fire TV Cube: was AU$299 now AU$149 at Amazon

If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels. While it has been cheaper before, the TV Cube is rarely discounted, so this is still a solid deal.

View Deal

Phones and powerbanks

Ugreen USB-C Charger 65W
Save 36% (AU$19.97)
Ugreen USB-C Charger 65W: was AU$54.95 now AU$34.98 at Amazon

With up to 65W output from either USB-C port and 22.5W from the USB-A port, this charger can fast charge top iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices at maximum speed. Its compact size also makes it a great option as a laptop charger replacement, as long as you have a high-quality USB-C cable and your laptop supports charging through it.

View Deal
Belkin 3-In-1 Qi2 Wireless Charging Station
Save 22% (AU$36.96)
Belkin 3-In-1 Qi2 Wireless Charging Station: was AU$169.95 now AU$132.99 at Amazon

You shouldn't have to worry about waking up with a low battery on your devices. This 3-in-1 Belkin charging station works seamlessly, charging your watch, phone and wireless buds all at the same time.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Gaming & PC peripherals

Logitech Pebble 2 Combo for Mac
Save 44% (AU$56.28)
Logitech Pebble 2 Combo for Mac: was AU$128 now AU$71.72 at Amazon

Logitech's Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard combo is a great option for Mac users, offering a blend of style and practicality at an affordable price. These devices connect via a Bluetooth dongle and feature a sleek, ultra-slim design, perfect for portability.

View Deal
Corsair K70 RGB Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Save 42% (AU$104)
Corsair K70 RGB Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was AU$249 now AU$145 at Amazon

If you can't live without a numpad, you may want to consider the Corsair K70 RGB Pro, a wired mechanical keyboard that's aimed at gamers. Frustratingly, the K70 RGB Pro isn't hot-swappable (unless you have a knack for desoldering and infinite patience), but you do have your choice of Cherry MX Brown (tactile), Cherry MX Red (linear) or Cherry MX Rapidfire (linear with fast actuation) switches. You also get per-key RGB lighting and PBT double-shot keycaps.

View Deal
Logitech MX Brio 4K webcam
Save 34% (AU$111.41)
Logitech MX Brio 4K webcam: was AU$329.95 now AU$218.54 at Amazon

Logitech's business-oriented MX Brio webcam offers superbly clear and sharp 4K video and it's perfect for video calls for anyone you wants to look their best. Its dual noise cancelling mics also mean audio is first rate, and it even has a camera cover for the more privacy conscious. Buying this direct from Logitech will set you back AU$329.95, so this Amazon deal is a nice saving.

View Deal
Logitech Lift (Black; PC)
Save 42% (AU$54.96)
Logitech Lift (Black; PC): was AU$129.95 now AU$74.99 at Amazon

This ergonomic vertical mouse is great for small hands and promotes better posture, helping to reduce wrist, shoulder, and shoulder blade pain. Just keep in mind, this deal only applies to the black model for PCs.

View Deal
Google Nest Wifi Pro Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (3-pack)
Save 44% (AU$218)
Google Nest Wifi Pro Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (3-pack): was AU$497 now AU$279 at Amazon

For larger homes, Google's Wi-Fi 6E-capable mesh system is a compelling option. With each unit strategically positioned, this system creates a consistent, blanket Wi-Fi signal across your entire home, eliminating dead spots.

View Deal
Philips Hue Smart Plug
Save 31% (AU$19.95)
Philips Hue Smart Plug: was AU$64.95 now AU$45 at Amazon

If you're thinking of dipping your feet into a smart home setup, a smart plug is a relatively affordable way to get started. This Philips Hue option is easy to use and its app is just as streamlined. It also works over Bluetooth or via the Hue Bridge if you already have a Hue setup. All you need to do is plug it into any appliance — i.e. a lamp or your coffee machine — and schedule automation for it.

View Deal
Sihoo M102C-M101
Save 40% (AU$119.50)
Sihoo M102C-M101: was AU$299.99 now AU$180.49 at Amazon

While we haven't tested this Sihoo seat for ourselves, we've been rather impressed with other chairs offered by the brand. If you need a new desk chair, the M102C might be one to consider, thanks to its easy assembly, mesh design, lumbar pillow and headrest.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Home entertainment

Nebula Capsule 3 Projector
Save 41% (AU$450.99)
Nebula Capsule 3 Projector: was AU$1,099.99 now AU$649 at Amazon

While this mini home projector has been discounted to this price before on Amazon, it's still a great deal. With 2.5 hours of playtime, up to 120-inch display and 200 ANSI Lumens of brightness, this projector will enhance home movie nights. Our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor 4.5 stars in their review, so we're confident the next-gen is just as super.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Headphones & audio

Apple AirPods 4 (ANC)
Save 37% (AU$110)
Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was AU$299 now AU$189 at Amazon

It may not be the biggest discount, but it’s worth a look for its spatial audio, rich soundstage, and dynamic head tracking. Plus, with up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case, you can enjoy your music for longer.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 3
Save 19% (AU$82)
Apple AirPods Pro 3: was AU$429 now AU$347 at Amazon

Amazon's offering the biggest discount on Apple's third-gen AirPods Pro earphones since they were released. Though some of the improvements over their forebears are small, these are still indisputably the best in-ear AirPods ever, with better noise cancellation, fuller bass and crisper treble, plus smart features like live language translation and heart rate monitoring.

View Deal
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
Save 42% (AU$190.95)
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$259 at Amazon

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deliver the power and quality you’d expect from Bose, with the added perks of an open-ear design. The immersive sound is top-notch, offering up to seven hours of playtime and as much as 48 hours on standby. They’re reliable, effortless, and perform beautifully.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Save 38% (AU$110.95)
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was AU$289.95 now AU$179 at Amazon

These older QC buds may not have all the top-tier features of Bose’s pricier models, but they still deliver excellent noise cancellation and an incredibly comfortable, secure fit. With strong battery life and a feature-rich app, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds remain outstanding.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort SC
Save 51% (AU$256.95)
Bose QuietComfort SC: was AU$499.95 now AU$243 at Amazon

The QuietComfort SC headphones offer excellent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance and sound quality, though they process audio differently and lack the Immersive Audio mode of the premium QuietComfort Ultra. These foldable headphones also come with a soft case. While the SC model is frequently discounted and this particular offer is not the lowest price we've seen, it's still a solid deal.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Save 42% (AU$271)
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones : was AU$649 now AU$378 at Amazon

Now at a low sale price, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are a highly worthwhile purchase. They stand out as comfortably the best for active noise-cancellation. Furthermore, their sound quality is exquisite, and the inclusion of Immersive Mode — which transforms any song into spatial audio — is another major highlight.

View Deal
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Special Edition
Save 54% (AU$160.95)
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Special Edition: was AU$299.95 now AU$139 at Amazon

The Sennheiser's Accentum Wireless cans offer clean sound, even if they aren't as dynamic sounding as Sennheiser's Momentum headphones, but they do offer impressive ANC and a long 50-hour battery life. And as this is a Special Edition set, it also comes with a USB Bluetooth adaptor at no extra cost.

View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition)
Save 59% (AU$366)
Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition): was AU$625 now AU$259 at Amazon

Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are one of its finest creations to date, boasting refined audio, terrific ANC and transparency, support for hi-res streaming codecs, and an impressive 60 hours of battery life. While we have seen them a little bit cheaper, this is still a great price.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Max
Save 11% (AU$99.01)
Apple AirPods Max: was AU$899 now AU$799.99 at Amazon

Okay, so while it's not the most mind-blowing deal we've ever seen, even a small discount on Apple's awesome AirPods Max is definitely worth a look. Some people find them a little on the heavy side, but it's not a bad trade-off when you consider how good these sound. They offer pro-level noise cancellation and an impressive transparency mode, along with Dolby Atmos support.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Cameras

Fujifilm Instax SQ1
Save 25% (AU$50)
Fujifilm Instax SQ1: was AU$199 now AU$149 at Amazon

This Instax SQ1 would be a fun gift for those snap-happy folks in your life. As part of the Square lineup of Instax cameras, it produces square prints as opposed to the credit card-sized ones of the Mini 12.

View Deal
Kodak Pixpro C1 Digital Camera
Save 23% (AU$46.01)
Kodak Pixpro C1 Digital Camera: was AU$200 now AU$153.99 at Amazon

The Kodak PIXPRO C1 is a highly compact digital camera and portable, so you can take it anywhere. There’s a dedicated flip-up screen for taking selfies, and it will be perfect for anyone who wants to take pictures of everything without taking up their phone storage. Now just shy of its lowest Amazon price of AU$146.

View Deal
Frameo Digital Picture Frame
Save 27% (AU$30.01)
Frameo Digital Picture Frame : was AU$109.98 now AU$79.97 at Amazon

Knocking 27% off RRP, this Frameo picture frame will enrich your old photo frames. With a connected app, you can load up to 32GB of photos and videos for you and your family to view and enjoy. Plus, the frame's touch screen makes navigating between your favourite moments super easy.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Fitness & wearables

Homebuds Digital Scales
Save 38% (AU$12.50)
Homebuds Digital Scales: was AU$32.49 now AU$19.99 at Amazon

Hitting fitness goals can be tricky, and it always helps to have the right tools in your arsenal to get you there faster. The Homebuds Digital Scales provide accurate results every time, thanks to the built-in auto-calibration and weight sensors. The scales come with batteries included and a bright LED screen for displaying results.

View Deal
Owala Freesip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw
Save 22% (AU$15.10)
Owala Freesip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw: was AU$69.99 now AU$54.89 at Amazon

Need a new emotional support water bottle? Try this Owala. With insulated stainless steel, it'll keep any of your favourite cold beverages cool for hours at a time, and you can customise your colourway from the various vivid options under the same listing.

View Deal
Owala Freesip Tumbler Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler With Built-In Straw and Side Handle
Save 33% (AU$29.44)
Owala Freesip Tumbler Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler With Built-In Straw and Side Handle: was AU$89.99 now AU$60.55 at Amazon

Is a tumbler more your speed? Then perhaps you could be persuaded by this style from Owala as well. Complete with an easy-to-carry side handle and spout/straw lid, this tumbler can go everywhere with you.

View Deal
Laser Sleep Mask With Bluetooth
Save 40% (AU$18)
Laser Sleep Mask With Bluetooth: was AU$45 now AU$27 at Amazon

If you can't sleep without some white noise, then it may be time to invest in one of these sleep masks. With Bluetooth speakers built in, this plush, memory foam Laser sleep mask provides full blackout coverage and up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Running shoes & activewear

Adidas Performance Supernova Rise 2
Save 40% (AU$88.01)
Adidas Performance Supernova Rise 2: was AU$220 now AU$131.99 at Amazon

Adidas' Dreamstrike+ midsole puts in the work in these Supernova Rise 2 sneakers, offering extensive support for runs and hikes. Sure, they're not water resistant, but most runners aren't, so do keep this in mind on rainy run days.

View Deal
Brooks Glycerin GTS 23
Save 31% (AU$93.81)
Brooks Glycerin GTS 23: was AU$299.99 now AU$206.18 at Amazon

The Glycerin 23 is a comfortable daily trainer that uses Brooks' top DNA Tuned midsole foam. Sure, this isn't the best discount we've seen, but if you've had your eye on a pair of Glycerins, it could be worth watching this Amazon price throughout the week to see if it drops any further. I know I will be!

View Deal
Hoka Mach 6
Save 20% (AU$49.48)
Hoka Mach 6: was AU$249.99 now AU$200.51 at Amazon

The Hoka Mach 6 is a lightweight and versatile trainer that our fitness editors, Nick and Jane, consistently recommend, and they're on sale for Prime Day. Both the men's and women's shoes are available in a wide range of colours and sizes.

View Deal
Hoka Arahi 8
Save 29% (AU$80.03)
Hoka Arahi 8: was AU$279.99 now AU$199.96 at Amazon

Another bestselling style from Hoka is the Arahi 8, which feature double jacquard mesh upper, super responsive rubber sole and plush materials for all-day every day wear.

View Deal
Hoka Bondi 9
Save 26% (AU$77.64)
Hoka Bondi 9: was AU$300 now AU$222.36 at Amazon

Now, when it comes to runners, I always tend to choose ones with aesthetic appeal — and these Hoka Bondi 9s are right up my alley. If you enjoy a stroll or a run, these sneakers will provide plenty of cushioning and superb traction with their durable outsoles. If this Rose Latte shade isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of fun and vibrant colourways available under the same listing.

View Deal
Saucony Triumph 23
Save 52% (AU$140)
Saucony Triumph 23 : was AU$269.99 now AU$129.99 at Amazon

While the Saucony Triumph 23 is not the most exciting running shoe, it has a couple of key features to recommend it. One is that it's very comfortable and protective, and the other is its durability. That said, it's now discounted by 52% for Prime Day in both men's and women's sizes, which is one of the deepest discounts we've seen, so it could be worth nabbing ASAP.

View Deal
Saucony Hurricane 25 Sneaker
Save 46% (AU$125.49)
Saucony Hurricane 25 Sneaker: was AU$269.99 now AU$144.50 at Amazon

The Saucony Hurricane 25 is the kind of shoe you reach for when you want maximum comfort without giving up stable, reliable support. One of the Tom's Guide running shoe testers logged a serious chunk of their marathon training miles in this shoe and ended up completely won over by it. Those long runs and recovery days highlighted how gentle, steady and genuinely comfortable the ride feels.

View Deal
Skechers Max Run Sneaker
Save 45% (AU$81)
Skechers Max Run Sneaker: was AU$179.99 now AU$98.99 at Amazon

Here's a sneaker style from Skechers worth considering this Prime Day: the Max Run shoes. They have a flexible traction outsole, so they'll keep you grounded, no matter what surface you run or sprint on.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Footwear

Crocs Classic Clog
Save 50% (AU$40)
Crocs Classic Clog: was AU$79.99 now AU$39.99 at Amazon

Knocking up to 50% off, these Crocs Classic clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. Available in a range of colours under the same listing.

View Deal
Crocs Miami Toe Loop sandal
Save 42% (AU$25)
Crocs Miami Toe Loop sandal: was AU$59.99 now AU$34.99 at Amazon

These Crocs Toe Loop sandals are ideal for summer, providing both style and comfort. Available in a range of sizes and colours under the same listing.

View Deal
Vans Men&#039;s Vero LS Sneaker
Save 43% (AU$43)
Vans Men's Vero LS Sneaker: was AU$99.99 now AU$56.99 at Amazon

Save on a brand new pair of Vans. With a rubber sole, leather upper and laces, these classic black Vans will take you everywhere — be it the skate park or just a casual jaunt around town.

View Deal
Heydude Men&#039;s Wally Stretch Canvas Casual Shoes
Save 45% (AU$45)
Heydude Men's Wally Stretch Canvas Casual Shoes: was AU$99.99 now AU$54.99 at Amazon

Much like the Heydude Women's pair above, this Wally style comes with the same great (and comfy) features, including a flexible outsole, removable insole and stretchy canvas upper.

View Deal
Ugg Australian Shepherd Tazzy Mini Slipper Boots
Save 55% (AU$96)
Ugg Australian Shepherd Tazzy Mini Slipper Boots: was AU$175 now AU$79 at Amazon

All hail the coveted Tazzy Mini Slippers!! As a cozy slipper wearer, I've seen this style everywhere and this nice discount isn't stopping me from picking up a pair this week. Available in this chestnut colour, as well as a monotone black colourway under the same listing.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Gardening & pets

Amazon Basics 8-Person Spacious Camping Tent With Rainfly
Save 15% (AU$22.48)
Amazon Basics 8-Person Spacious Camping Tent With Rainfly: was AU$149.90 now AU$127.42 at Amazon

Get set up for your next camping adventure with this 8-person tent from Amazon. With a secure zip, rain shield and tools included, you will be ready to go explore the great outdoors in no time.

View Deal
JIUSEGE 7 Piece Gardening Tool Set
Save 53% (AU$21.02)
JIUSEGE 7 Piece Gardening Tool Set : was AU$39.51 now AU$18.49 at Amazon

Need new tools for your springtime gardening? This 7-piece set has everything you need, comes in a handy carry case, and even includes a folding stool.

View Deal
PetSafe Scoopfree SmartSpin Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Save 18% (AU$70.96)
PetSafe Scoopfree SmartSpin Self-Cleaning Litter Box: was AU$399.96 now AU$329 at Amazon

As a cat mum, I've been using a PetSafe ScoopFree litter box for a few years now, and it's changed my life. I've been watching this SmartSpin version in hopes the AU$399.99 price would drop, and finally it has. This self-cleaning, spinning litter box sifts away clumps and sends smart alerts when the waste box needs emptying. It even comes with an essential oil spray nozzle, so your home will always stay fresh, regardless of what room the litter box is in.

View Deal
Govee Digital Thermometer Hygrometer H5075
Save 29% (AU$7)
Govee Digital Thermometer Hygrometer H5075: was AU$23.99 now AU$16.99 at Amazon

If you've been worried about your indoor plants dying or your home being too humid, this gadget might help. This Hygrometer will track your home and yard's temperature, humidity, and comfort levels. It'll alert you to any trends or changes, so you can optimise plant growth or air quality in your home.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Kitchen appliances

Ninja Crispi Pro 6-In-1 air fryer
Save 36% (AU$180.99)
Ninja Crispi Pro 6-In-1 air fryer: was AU$499.99 now AU$319 at Amazon

Meet the Ninja Crispi's newest sibling. With six modes, three different-sized borosilicate glassware "baskets" with container lids, and a larger, benchtop-permanent stand, this Pro takes the Crispi to the max.

View Deal
Ninja BlendBoss Tumbler Blender
Save 50% (AU$150.99)
Ninja BlendBoss Tumbler Blender: was AU$299.99 now AU$149 at Amazon

The Ninja BlendBoss is a sleek, smart, and powerful appliance for enjoying blended drinks on the go. Simply pop in your ingredients to blend, then detach the tumbler from its base to carry it around. With a 1,100W motor, it's more than capable of crushing your favourite smoothie mix, including ice.

View Deal
Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine
Save 21% (AU$235)
Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$1,099 now AU$864 at Amazon

While our Nespresso Vertuo Creatista review noted that its price was a concern, this discount significantly lessens that issue. We praised the machine's integrated milk frother and its use of Vertuo pods, which offer various cup and mug sizes. The Creatista is also an excellent performer, capable of brewing your morning coffee exceptionally fast.

View Deal
Ninja Swirl by Creami
Save 49% (AU$270)
Ninja Swirl by Creami: was AU$549 now AU$279 at Amazon

Destined to sell out fast, the Ninja Creami Swirl has a nice discount on Amazon. It features 13 one-touch presets and a soft-serve handle, designed to dispense up to 4 small cones from one container.

View Deal
Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven
Save 29% (AU$200.99)
Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was AU$699.99 now AU$499 at Amazon

If you're keen to get outside and cook this summer, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.

View Deal
Ninja Luxe Caf&amp;eacute; Premier
Save 28% (AU$240.99)
Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was AU$849.99 now AU$609 at Amazon

This 3-in-1 Ninja coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. As an iced coffee all-year-round enjoyer, the Ninja Luxe Cafe has changed my life, thanks to its cold-pressed espresso presets and its specialty Dual Froth system with a cold-foam setting.

View Deal
Breville Barista Express
Save 38% (AU$417)
Breville Barista Express: was AU$1,099 now AU$682 at Amazon

With a nice saving, it's hard to dismiss this Breville coffee machine deal. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper, so there's no need to buy a separate grinder or hand tamp. Available in a few colourways under the same listing, but only the Charcoal option is at this low price.

View Deal
Bissell Little Green Machine
Save 49% (AU$127)
Bissell Little Green Machine: was AU$259 now AU$132 at Amazon

Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.

View Deal
Ninja Slushi
Save 62% (AU$370.99)
Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$229 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Ninja Slushi at Tom's Guide — it's awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. While the full discount is only available on the green and pink colourways, this is the cheapest we have seen the Slushi on Amazon.

View Deal
Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer
Save 70% (AU$420.99)
Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer: was AU$599.99 now AU$179 at Amazon

Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower, now near its all-time low on Amazon. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your meal is done at the exact same time.

View Deal
Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL (6.2L)
Save 38% (AU$75.99)
Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL (6.2L): was AU$199.99 now AU$124 at Amazon

We think the Ninja AF Pro is Ninja's best air fryer thanks to its quiet cooking, its small size and easy controls. But, while you'll have to deal with a slightly bigger frame, we think this huge saving on the larger 6.2L model makes it the air fryer to have. It offers all the same positives we enjoyed about the base model, with the ability to cook for one or two more people.

View Deal
KitchenAid KSM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer
Save 33% (AU$301)
KitchenAid KSM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer : was AU$899 now AU$598 at Amazon

The KitchenAid KSM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer is more than just a whipping and mixing machine. When paired with additional attachments, you can slice veggies, grind meat or even make pasta — the options are endless. While not quite at the AU$499 low we saw in July, this discount is a pretty great deal for the standard mixer with the whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments.

View Deal
Ninja Crispi air fryer
Save 41% (AU$121.99)
Ninja Crispi air fryer: was AU$299.99 now AU$178 at Amazon

Ninja's original glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast.

View Deal
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill and Air Fryer (AG551)
Save 60% (AU$300)
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill and Air Fryer (AG551): was AU$499 now AU$199 at Amazon

While we haven't tried this grill out yet, our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor a massive 4.5 stars in their review. The latest model comes with the same presets as the DG551, but boasts a sleeker, more slimline design. Customer reviews on the listing praise its impressive features, meat-turning reminders and that it's easy to clean.

View Deal
Philips 3000 Series dual basket air fryer (9L)
Save 55% (AU$220)
Philips 3000 Series dual basket air fryer (9L): was AU$399 now AU$179 at Amazon

Score a great deal on this dual drawer airfryer from Philips. Available in both charcoal grey/copper and white/champagne colourways (the latter is slightly more expensive), this compact oven can fry, bake, and grill 9L of food at the same time. It's worth noting that one drawer is smaller than the other, making it perfect for a side dish like hot chips or veggies.

View Deal
Breville The Barista Express (Stainless Steel)
Save 40% (AU$400)
Breville The Barista Express (Stainless Steel): was AU$999 now AU$599 at Amazon

This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.

View Deal
Russell Hobbs Addison 4-slice toaster
Save 38% (AU$37.95)
Russell Hobbs Addison 4-slice toaster: was AU$99.95 now AU$62 at Amazon

Sometimes having a 2-slice toaster simply doesn't cut it, especially if you prefer to burn your toast, when other users may not. While often discounted to around this same price, if you have the extra bench space for it, this Russell Hobbs Addison 4-slice toaster is a neat investment.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Home appliances

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Absolute
Save 42% (AU$650)
Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Absolute: was AU$1,549 now AU$899 at Amazon

Now discounted for Prime Day, Dyson's Detect Submarine has powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 60 minutes. It can handle all floor types, including wet and dry messes.

View Deal
Shark Hydrovac Pro XL
Save 40% (AU$181.14)
Shark Hydrovac Pro XL: was AU$449.99 now AU$268.85 at Amazon

While we haven't reviewed this particular model, we gave its predecessor, the Shark HydroVac, a massive 4.5 stars in our review, as it proved to be a powerful tool for grime and dirt on both hard and carpeted floors. This model, the XL, is slightly larger, with a bigger capacity for the dirty water tank.

View Deal
Dreame R10 Pure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Save 64% (AU$257.50)
Dreame R10 Pure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was AU$399.99 now AU$142.49 at Amazon

This Dreame vacuum is a certified steal. With a powerful and long-lasting runtime, its lightweight and compact attachments, and its sleek design, there's a lot to like about this budget stick vac.

View Deal
Tineco Floor One Stretch S6
Save 60% (AU$539.01)
Tineco Floor One Stretch S6: was AU$899 now AU$359.99 at Amazon

This wet dry vacuum from Tineco can lie completely flat, making it easy to mop any spills under furniture and get into every nook and cranny. Plus, it has plenty of self-propulsion, so you won't need to put much manual work into keeping your hardwood floors looking spick and span.

View Deal
Tineco Floor One S7 Artist
Save 48% (AU$429.01)
Tineco Floor One S7 Artist: was AU$899 now AU$469.99 at Amazon

One of the latest Tineco flagships, the S7 Artist, is also discounted on Amazon. The newer model has undergone a total redesign, with the clean water tank sitting at the base of the floor washer. Personally, I quite like the colourful LED lights that illuminate the different modes of the machine, which include Auto, Max and Suction, all of which are perfect for tidying wet (or dry) messes.

View Deal
Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum
Save 53% (AU$210.99)
Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum: was AU$399.99 now AU$189 at Amazon

If you're looking to save some extra pennies on a stick vac purchase, this deal is for you. The Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.

View Deal
Roborock F25 Steam wet dry vacuum
Save 60% (AU$901)
Roborock F25 Steam wet dry vacuum: was AU$1,499 now AU$598 at Amazon

In the market for a wet-dry vac? This Roborock is one to consider. With a blue light to help find hidden debris, 22,000Pa suction power and steam functionality, this Roborock is perfect for every kind of wet (or dry) messes.

View Deal
Tineco Floor One S7 Flashdry
Save 58% (AU$520)
Tineco Floor One S7 Flashdry: was AU$899 now AU$379 at Amazon

Tineco's latest floor washer, the S7 Flashdry, packs a mighty punch when cleaning up spills on hard floors. It effortlessly cleans tough messes and fast-dries them. Plus, with its self-drying brush roll, you can clean again in minutes.

View Deal
Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro Vacuum
Save 6% (AU$50.99)
Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro Vacuum: was AU$799.99 now AU$749 at Amazon

We gave this vacuum a massive 4.5 stars in our review, as it boasts powerful suction that can handle any debris. It's also packed with useful features, from a tangle-resistant brushroll to a built-in scent cartridge, that make it easy to use.

View Deal
Ecovacs Deebot X8 Max Pro Omni
Save 73% (AU$1,900)
Ecovacs Deebot X8 Max Pro Omni: was AU$2,599 now AU$699 at Amazon

Need a totally hands-free vacuum that gets the job done? Meet the Ecovacs X8 Max Pro Omni, which has great suction power, a self-cleaning mop roller and a detangling brush roller.

View Deal
Ecovacs Deebot N20
Save 62% (AU$465)
Ecovacs Deebot N20: was AU$749 now AU$284 at Amazon

If you're after something a little more automated to help you maintain a dust-free living space every day, this Ecovacs could be a top contender. The Ecovacs Deebot N20, this robot comes with 8,000Pa suction power, a tangle-free brush and up to 300 minutes of runtime. It also has the great floor-mapping features Ecovacs is known for, which is a marvellous inclusion at this low price.

View Deal
Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro
Save 75% (AU$1,500)
Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro: was AU$1,999 now AU$499 at Amazon

This Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro deal shouldn't be swept away. With powerful suction, smart mopping features, anti-tangle technology, and a self-cleaning auto-empty station, the T30s Pro can handle messes on both carpets and hard floors, making it an ideal spring cleaning companion.

View Deal
Ecovacs Winbot W1S
Save 45% (AU$270)
Ecovacs Winbot W1S: was AU$599 now AU$329 at Amazon

Streaky windows? Fret no more, thanks to this genius window cleaner from Ecovacs. The Winbot W1S uses dual-direction cross spray to remove dirt and grime buildup, keeping your windows or glass doors spick and span. Plus, it's totally hands-free, thanks to its climbing system and smart navigation — but you may need to help it onto the window first, of course.

View Deal
Bissell SpotClean carpet cleaner
Save 45% (AU$120)
Bissell SpotClean carpet cleaner: was AU$269 now AU$149 at Amazon

Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.

View Deal
Shark StainStriker
Save 50% (AU$150.99)
Shark StainStriker: was AU$299.99 now AU$149 at Amazon

You'll never have to worry about any wet (or pet) messes at home ever again with the Shark StainStriker. This powerful spot cleaner gets rid of tough stains and spots in a breeze, so much so that you might not even realise there was a mess in the first place.

View Deal
Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Compact Pro
Save 63% (AU$220.99)
Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Compact Pro: was AU$349.99 now AU$129 at Amazon

The Shark NeverChange purifier with a HEPA-certified filter that traps airborne allergens and pollutants; this purifier will ensure you breathe easily and clean deeply, no matter what floats through your home.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Beauty & personal care

Oral-B Series 2 Electric Toothbrush (Blush Pink)
Save 63% (AU$100.99)
Oral-B Series 2 Electric Toothbrush (Blush Pink): was AU$159.99 now AU$59 at Amazon

With up to 57% off, this Oral-B toothbrush will keep your pearly whites clean, removing up to 100% more plaque than a regular toothbrush. It has three gentle brushing modes and has a long-lasting battery.

View Deal
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 (2-pack)
Save 60% (AU$370)
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 (2-pack): was AU$619 now AU$249 at Amazon

This is one of the best sonic electric toothbrushes you can buy right now — and this offer scores you a two-pack! The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, one of which gives you 3 intensities for a deep clean. The bundle comes with a black and a pink brush, and a glass-like charger.

View Deal
Shark Glam Hot Tool Air Drying &amp;amp; Styling System (Soft Pink)
Save 35% (AU$280.99)
Shark Glam Hot Tool Air Drying & Styling System (Soft Pink): was AU$799.99 now AU$519 at Amazon

Shark's latest airstyler, the Glam, is a notable improvement on the Flexstyle, incorporating new styling attachments to make it a 4-in-1 styler. You'll need to act fast to grab this 5-star rated styler, as it's sure to sell out at this discounted rate!

View Deal
Remington Aero 2000 hair dryer
Save 15% (AU$3.74)
Remington Aero 2000 hair dryer: was AU$24.95 now AU$21.21 at Amazon

If you need a new hairdryer, but don't require all the bells and whistles of a Dyson Supersonic or Shark Speedstyle, then this Remington Aero 2000 is a great option. The Remington dryer packs a 2000W motor that's ideal for fast drying and styling if you're in a hurry. It comes with two styling attachments and has 3 different heat settings, including a cool shot for setting your blowout.

View Deal
Dreame Dazzle Hair Dryer
Save 62% (AU$310)
Dreame Dazzle Hair Dryer: was AU$499 now AU$189 at Amazon

Save big on this Dyson Airwrap dupe from Dreame. The Dazzle comes with two auto curlers, a roller brush, a diffuser, and a concentrator attachment — all for much less than the price of Dyson's coveted air styler.

View Deal
Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer
Save 60% (AU$101.06)
Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer: was AU$169 now AU$67.94 at Amazon

An even cheaper alternative in the hairdryer space is the Dreame Gleame. It has a speedy 110,000 RPM motor, customisable settings and built-in ion technology for a frizz-free finish every time.

View Deal
Shark FlexStyle
Save 53% (AU$210.99)
Shark FlexStyle: was AU$399.99 now AU$189 at Amazon

Dyson's Airwrap is a great hair tool — but its biggest downfall is that it's very expensive. This is what makes the Shark Flexstyle stand out as a great (read: cheaper) alternative. This is a fantastic price for a full styling kit for all hair types.

View Deal
Remington AIRVive Air Styler
Save 37% (AU$54.90)
Remington AIRVive Air Styler: was AU$149.90 now AU$95 at Amazon

Keen on an air styler but on a budget? This new Remington has all the bells and whistles of more expensive airstylers — like the Dyson Airstrait — but comes in a more affordable package. With wet-to-dry mode, you can smooth and dry your hair to a naturally straight, frizz-free finish.

View Deal
Shark Glossi 2-In-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser (Peony Pink)
Save 44% (AU$110.99)
Shark Glossi 2-In-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser (Peony Pink): was AU$249.99 now AU$139 at Amazon

Save on Shark's latest hair tool, the Glossi. Using airflow, heat and ceramic, the Glossi promises to deliver frizz-free shine and volume to any hairstyle, without major heat damage. What a win.

View Deal
Shark CryoGlow LED face mask
Save 47% (AU$420.99)
Shark CryoGlow LED face mask: was AU$899.99 now AU$479 at Amazon

If you're invested in your skincare routine, it may be time to spoil yourself with a new addition in the Shark CryoGlow. Using a range of colours to treat different skin concerns, Shark's CryoGlow emits specific wavelengths of light that penetrate the skin at various depths and trigger biological reactions. These light settings are known as four different "treatments", which emit select LED colours to target different skin concerns.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Toys & collectibles

Lego Botanicals Happy Plants
Save 33% (AU$9.99)
Lego Botanicals Happy Plants: was AU$29.99 now AU$20 at Amazon

Who knew a Lego Botanicals set could be this adorable? These Lego dracaena and pilae plants come in pots with faces, arms and legs. They're perfect for adding cuteness and colour to your home decor.

View Deal
Lego Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night
Save 23% (AU$60.99)
Lego Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was AU$259.99 now AU$199 at Amazon

Looking for a challenge? Take the Lego Vincent Van Gogh three-dimensional Starry Night recreation for a spin. This kit includes a massive amount of bricks; more than 2,300!

View Deal
Lego Ideas Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. 21357
Save 29% (AU$32)
Lego Ideas Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. 21357: was AU$109.99 now AU$77.99 at Amazon

Arguably my most sought-after set this year would be this Pixar Luxo Jr build. This fun lamp brings home the nostalgia of all the studio's movies with a posable head, extendable arm, and the beloved Pixar ball.

View Deal

Back to all deals

Travel

Trtl Travel Pillow
Save 24% (AU$23)
Trtl Travel Pillow: was AU$94.99 now AU$71.99 at Amazon

We all know how uncomfortable long-haul flights can be, but with a nifty little neck pillow, every flight will feel like a luxury. The Trtl Travel Pillow — which is more like a scarf — supports your head when sleeping or napping upright, ensuring you don’t get a kink in your neck.

View Deal
Samsonite Oc2lite Suitcase
Save 55% (AU$184.01)
Samsonite Oc2lite Suitcase: was AU$335 now AU$150.99 at Amazon

Nab this deal on Samsonite's Oc2lite suitcase in the carry-on size. The Oc2Lite offers a smooth and effortless rolling experience, even when fully packed, thanks to its double wheels and thoughtful design. Lightweight yet durable, this suitcase features a reinforced shell for added strength and easy manoeuvrability. Plus, all sizes are expandable, allowing you to increase your packing capacity.

View Deal

Back to all deals

LIVE: Latest Updates

Collage of items on sale for Prime Day

(Image credit: Amazon)

Alright deal hunters — let's hunt some deals! 👋

Prime Big Deal Days has arrived, and Amazon is rolling out discounts across a huge range of products over the next week.

To help you cut through the noise, the Tom’s Guide AU team will be updating this live coverage with the best deals worth your attention. We'll be highlighting the strongest offers as they appear, so bookmark this page and check back often for the latest savings.

Back to all deals

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.