Live
Prime Big Deal Days 2026 LIVE: I've rounded up 109 can't-miss deals from Amazon AU's massive week-long sale
The hottest Amazon bargains, updated live
It's time to celebrate — Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is back, and it's looking like one of the strongest lineups we’ve seen yet. Once again, we're looking at a weeklong sale of epic proportions from Tuesday, September 29 until Monday, October 5 comes to a close.
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale
The team and I have been tracking the best Amazon deals for years, and 2026 looks to be another banger. In preparation for this event, we've been combing through thousands of offers, and the savings have been genuinely impressive across all the usual categories.
Snag huge discounts on Amazon devices like Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV gadgets, and Ring or Blink home security systems. You’ll also find amazing deals on phones, tablets, monitors, footwear, beauty tech, kitchen appliances, cleaning tools and plenty more.
The deal I'm most tempted by is the Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ and Mini 2K+ Bundle, now discounted by a staggering 70%, down to just
AU$308 AU$91. They say you can't put a price on home security, but in this instance you can, and it's an absolutely amazing price at that.
I'm also quite keen on the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop — especially its auto-empty station and its zero-tangle technology — now a whopping 75% off, bringing its price down to only
AU$1,999 AU$499.
As always, the best offers tend to be Prime‑exclusive, so if you’re new to Prime Day, you can still grab a 30‑day free trial to unlock the full range of discounts.
If you’re keen to stay ahead of the rush, join me and the Tom’s Guide Australia crew as we keep surfacing the strongest deals throughout Prime Big Deal Days 2026. Happy bargain‑hunting — there’s heaps of stuff worth grabbing right now.
I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 12 years and my goal is to help you find the best prices on during this year's Prime Day sales. Whether you're in the market for a new smart device, laptop, headphones or Lego set, my team and I will try and help you out by rounding up the top Prime Day deals worth considering.
Hi! I'm Lucy, a staff writer here at Tom's Guide AU. I've been deal hunting for few years now in hopes of finding you the best bargain buys during the Prime Day sales. Whether you're shopping for the latest tech, home appliances or a new pair of sneakers, I'll be on deck to help you score the best Prime Day deals on offer.
Popular Prime Day categories
- Amazon Bestsellers: see what everyone else is buying
- Lightning deals: you'll need to be quick to land these deals
- Deals ending at midnight: don't sleep on these epic deals
- Amazon devices: big savings on Kindles, Echos, Rings & more
- Electronics bestsellers: Cables, chargers, power banks & more
- Computing bestsellers: keyboards, mice and other peripherals
- Appliance bestsellers: air fryers, coffee machines and more
Amazon devices
Now 70% off, Blink has combined its Outdoor 2k+ and Mini 2k+ into an affordable home security package. You'll score two of each camera for the ultimate protection when you're away from home, and you'll get the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows you to store your footage locally.
Better yet, you'll be able to check in on your home and view footage in 2K clear resolution, even at night and zoom in on all the nooks and crannies around your home. What a win.
The Blink Mini 2K+ is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. Now at an all-time low price on Amazon.
Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.
If you’re keen to fit out your house with the whole kit and caboodle, Blink has discounted the lot and bundled them up for easy purchasing. With a Mini 2, Blink Doorbell and Sync Module Core, it’s an extensive and inexpensive way to cover the entire home. And to top it off, you'll also receive a 30-day free trial of Blink's subscription plan to try it out. What a win.
One of Blink's cheapest deals is this Video Doorbell System, which includes a Sync Module Core for secure footage saving. Much like the Outdoor 4 above, Blink's doorbell has a two-year battery life, meaning you won't have to worry about hardwiring if you're renting. It also has a 150° head-to-toe view, can automatically send you parcel and person alerts, and help keep your worries at bay with continuous live view.
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. This nifty gadget plugs into any TV's HDMI port and allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote. Note that the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is a new name for the Fire TV Stick 4K, but they are otherwise identical.
If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this 2024 model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.
The Kindle Paperwhite standard model is a gorgeous upgrade to your ageing e-reader. With a glare-free display, seven weeks of battery, adjustable light and a waterproof rating, this Kindle can come with you anywhere.
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition doubles the storage of the standard model and features wireless charging. It is available in two shiny colourways: Metallic Jade and Metallic Black.
The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. While it's not the cheapest we have seen, this smart speaker comes with voice control via Alexa too, so you can stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.
With all the same great features as the Echo Show 8 above, if you're after a larger home display screen to connect to your Ring devices, check recipes while cooking or control your smart devices using Alexa, then the 11-inch Echo Show could be the move for you.
The Echo Dot Max features almost 3x the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen), and its sound can automatically adapt to your space, making it the perfect addition to any smart home or party setup. We gave it a nice 4 stars in our review, namely for its great smart home capabilities and stellar sound.
Amazon's 8-inch smart display has seen a big upgrade since its previous gen, in that it's now essentially a tablet, making it easy to control your smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the like. Use it to stream video, check your security footage, create routines and more.
If you've ever wanted to create one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at home, this discounted Eero router could be ideal. Covering up to 460 square metres and up to 500Mbps download speeds, you can say goodbye to internet dead zones at home — and connect up to 75 devices at once.
Fire TV's most affordable 4K streaming device yet is the Fire TV Stick 4K Select. The new plug-and-play device features enhanced clarity, contrast and colour — all for a nice price of AU$89. But now, it's discounted to AU$59 for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, making it even more affordable.
Using a 7-inch E Ink display with support for over 4,000 colours, 16GB storage and up to eight weeks' battery life on a single charge, the newly released Colorsoft is hard to pass up, especially if you mostly read comics, manga or graphic novels. While it's not the most impressive discount, this is a popular ereader and one of the best colour models we've seen to date.
With 32GB storage, an auto-adjusting front light and a vibrant colour display, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature improves on the standard edition by adding wireless charging to the mix.
If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels. While it has been cheaper before, the TV Cube is rarely discounted, so this is still a solid deal.
Phones and powerbanks
With up to 65W output from either USB-C port and 22.5W from the USB-A port, this charger can fast charge top iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices at maximum speed. Its compact size also makes it a great option as a laptop charger replacement, as long as you have a high-quality USB-C cable and your laptop supports charging through it.
You shouldn't have to worry about waking up with a low battery on your devices. This 3-in-1 Belkin charging station works seamlessly, charging your watch, phone and wireless buds all at the same time.
Gaming & PC peripherals
Logitech's Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard combo is a great option for Mac users, offering a blend of style and practicality at an affordable price. These devices connect via a Bluetooth dongle and feature a sleek, ultra-slim design, perfect for portability.
If you can't live without a numpad, you may want to consider the Corsair K70 RGB Pro, a wired mechanical keyboard that's aimed at gamers. Frustratingly, the K70 RGB Pro isn't hot-swappable (unless you have a knack for desoldering and infinite patience), but you do have your choice of Cherry MX Brown (tactile), Cherry MX Red (linear) or Cherry MX Rapidfire (linear with fast actuation) switches. You also get per-key RGB lighting and PBT double-shot keycaps.
Logitech's business-oriented MX Brio webcam offers superbly clear and sharp 4K video and it's perfect for video calls for anyone you wants to look their best. Its dual noise cancelling mics also mean audio is first rate, and it even has a camera cover for the more privacy conscious. Buying this direct from Logitech will set you back AU$329.95, so this Amazon deal is a nice saving.
This ergonomic vertical mouse is great for small hands and promotes better posture, helping to reduce wrist, shoulder, and shoulder blade pain. Just keep in mind, this deal only applies to the black model for PCs.
For larger homes, Google's Wi-Fi 6E-capable mesh system is a compelling option. With each unit strategically positioned, this system creates a consistent, blanket Wi-Fi signal across your entire home, eliminating dead spots.
If you're thinking of dipping your feet into a smart home setup, a smart plug is a relatively affordable way to get started. This Philips Hue option is easy to use and its app is just as streamlined. It also works over Bluetooth or via the Hue Bridge if you already have a Hue setup. All you need to do is plug it into any appliance — i.e. a lamp or your coffee machine — and schedule automation for it.
While we haven't tested this Sihoo seat for ourselves, we've been rather impressed with other chairs offered by the brand. If you need a new desk chair, the M102C might be one to consider, thanks to its easy assembly, mesh design, lumbar pillow and headrest.
Home entertainment
While this mini home projector has been discounted to this price before on Amazon, it's still a great deal. With 2.5 hours of playtime, up to 120-inch display and 200 ANSI Lumens of brightness, this projector will enhance home movie nights. Our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor 4.5 stars in their review, so we're confident the next-gen is just as super.
Headphones & audio
It may not be the biggest discount, but it’s worth a look for its spatial audio, rich soundstage, and dynamic head tracking. Plus, with up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case, you can enjoy your music for longer.
Amazon's offering the biggest discount on Apple's third-gen AirPods Pro earphones since they were released. Though some of the improvements over their forebears are small, these are still indisputably the best in-ear AirPods ever, with better noise cancellation, fuller bass and crisper treble, plus smart features like live language translation and heart rate monitoring.
The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deliver the power and quality you’d expect from Bose, with the added perks of an open-ear design. The immersive sound is top-notch, offering up to seven hours of playtime and as much as 48 hours on standby. They’re reliable, effortless, and perform beautifully.
These older QC buds may not have all the top-tier features of Bose’s pricier models, but they still deliver excellent noise cancellation and an incredibly comfortable, secure fit. With strong battery life and a feature-rich app, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds remain outstanding.
The QuietComfort SC headphones offer excellent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance and sound quality, though they process audio differently and lack the Immersive Audio mode of the premium QuietComfort Ultra. These foldable headphones also come with a soft case. While the SC model is frequently discounted and this particular offer is not the lowest price we've seen, it's still a solid deal.
Now at a low sale price, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are a highly worthwhile purchase. They stand out as comfortably the best for active noise-cancellation. Furthermore, their sound quality is exquisite, and the inclusion of Immersive Mode — which transforms any song into spatial audio — is another major highlight.
The Sennheiser's Accentum Wireless cans offer clean sound, even if they aren't as dynamic sounding as Sennheiser's Momentum headphones, but they do offer impressive ANC and a long 50-hour battery life. And as this is a Special Edition set, it also comes with a USB Bluetooth adaptor at no extra cost.
Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are one of its finest creations to date, boasting refined audio, terrific ANC and transparency, support for hi-res streaming codecs, and an impressive 60 hours of battery life. While we have seen them a little bit cheaper, this is still a great price.
Okay, so while it's not the most mind-blowing deal we've ever seen, even a small discount on Apple's awesome AirPods Max is definitely worth a look. Some people find them a little on the heavy side, but it's not a bad trade-off when you consider how good these sound. They offer pro-level noise cancellation and an impressive transparency mode, along with Dolby Atmos support.
Cameras
This Instax SQ1 would be a fun gift for those snap-happy folks in your life. As part of the Square lineup of Instax cameras, it produces square prints as opposed to the credit card-sized ones of the Mini 12.
The Kodak PIXPRO C1 is a highly compact digital camera and portable, so you can take it anywhere. There’s a dedicated flip-up screen for taking selfies, and it will be perfect for anyone who wants to take pictures of everything without taking up their phone storage. Now just shy of its lowest Amazon price of AU$146.
Knocking 27% off RRP, this Frameo picture frame will enrich your old photo frames. With a connected app, you can load up to 32GB of photos and videos for you and your family to view and enjoy. Plus, the frame's touch screen makes navigating between your favourite moments super easy.
Fitness & wearables
Hitting fitness goals can be tricky, and it always helps to have the right tools in your arsenal to get you there faster. The Homebuds Digital Scales provide accurate results every time, thanks to the built-in auto-calibration and weight sensors. The scales come with batteries included and a bright LED screen for displaying results.
Need a new emotional support water bottle? Try this Owala. With insulated stainless steel, it'll keep any of your favourite cold beverages cool for hours at a time, and you can customise your colourway from the various vivid options under the same listing.
Is a tumbler more your speed? Then perhaps you could be persuaded by this style from Owala as well. Complete with an easy-to-carry side handle and spout/straw lid, this tumbler can go everywhere with you.
If you can't sleep without some white noise, then it may be time to invest in one of these sleep masks. With Bluetooth speakers built in, this plush, memory foam Laser sleep mask provides full blackout coverage and up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge.
Running shoes & activewear
Adidas' Dreamstrike+ midsole puts in the work in these Supernova Rise 2 sneakers, offering extensive support for runs and hikes. Sure, they're not water resistant, but most runners aren't, so do keep this in mind on rainy run days.
The Glycerin 23 is a comfortable daily trainer that uses Brooks' top DNA Tuned midsole foam. Sure, this isn't the best discount we've seen, but if you've had your eye on a pair of Glycerins, it could be worth watching this Amazon price throughout the week to see if it drops any further. I know I will be!
The Hoka Mach 6 is a lightweight and versatile trainer that our fitness editors, Nick and Jane, consistently recommend, and they're on sale for Prime Day. Both the men's and women's shoes are available in a wide range of colours and sizes.
Another bestselling style from Hoka is the Arahi 8, which feature double jacquard mesh upper, super responsive rubber sole and plush materials for all-day every day wear.
Now, when it comes to runners, I always tend to choose ones with aesthetic appeal — and these Hoka Bondi 9s are right up my alley. If you enjoy a stroll or a run, these sneakers will provide plenty of cushioning and superb traction with their durable outsoles. If this Rose Latte shade isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of fun and vibrant colourways available under the same listing.
While the Saucony Triumph 23 is not the most exciting running shoe, it has a couple of key features to recommend it. One is that it's very comfortable and protective, and the other is its durability. That said, it's now discounted by 52% for Prime Day in both men's and women's sizes, which is one of the deepest discounts we've seen, so it could be worth nabbing ASAP.
The Saucony Hurricane 25 is the kind of shoe you reach for when you want maximum comfort without giving up stable, reliable support. One of the Tom's Guide running shoe testers logged a serious chunk of their marathon training miles in this shoe and ended up completely won over by it. Those long runs and recovery days highlighted how gentle, steady and genuinely comfortable the ride feels.
Here's a sneaker style from Skechers worth considering this Prime Day: the Max Run shoes. They have a flexible traction outsole, so they'll keep you grounded, no matter what surface you run or sprint on.
Footwear
Knocking up to 50% off, these Crocs Classic clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. Available in a range of colours under the same listing.
These Crocs Toe Loop sandals are ideal for summer, providing both style and comfort. Available in a range of sizes and colours under the same listing.
Save on a brand new pair of Vans. With a rubber sole, leather upper and laces, these classic black Vans will take you everywhere — be it the skate park or just a casual jaunt around town.
Much like the Heydude Women's pair above, this Wally style comes with the same great (and comfy) features, including a flexible outsole, removable insole and stretchy canvas upper.
All hail the coveted Tazzy Mini Slippers!! As a cozy slipper wearer, I've seen this style everywhere and this nice discount isn't stopping me from picking up a pair this week. Available in this chestnut colour, as well as a monotone black colourway under the same listing.
Gardening & pets
Get set up for your next camping adventure with this 8-person tent from Amazon. With a secure zip, rain shield and tools included, you will be ready to go explore the great outdoors in no time.
Need new tools for your springtime gardening? This 7-piece set has everything you need, comes in a handy carry case, and even includes a folding stool.
As a cat mum, I've been using a PetSafe ScoopFree litter box for a few years now, and it's changed my life. I've been watching this SmartSpin version in hopes the AU$399.99 price would drop, and finally it has. This self-cleaning, spinning litter box sifts away clumps and sends smart alerts when the waste box needs emptying. It even comes with an essential oil spray nozzle, so your home will always stay fresh, regardless of what room the litter box is in.
If you've been worried about your indoor plants dying or your home being too humid, this gadget might help. This Hygrometer will track your home and yard's temperature, humidity, and comfort levels. It'll alert you to any trends or changes, so you can optimise plant growth or air quality in your home.
Kitchen appliances
Meet the Ninja Crispi's newest sibling. With six modes, three different-sized borosilicate glassware "baskets" with container lids, and a larger, benchtop-permanent stand, this Pro takes the Crispi to the max.
The Ninja BlendBoss is a sleek, smart, and powerful appliance for enjoying blended drinks on the go. Simply pop in your ingredients to blend, then detach the tumbler from its base to carry it around. With a 1,100W motor, it's more than capable of crushing your favourite smoothie mix, including ice.
While our Nespresso Vertuo Creatista review noted that its price was a concern, this discount significantly lessens that issue. We praised the machine's integrated milk frother and its use of Vertuo pods, which offer various cup and mug sizes. The Creatista is also an excellent performer, capable of brewing your morning coffee exceptionally fast.
Destined to sell out fast, the Ninja Creami Swirl has a nice discount on Amazon. It features 13 one-touch presets and a soft-serve handle, designed to dispense up to 4 small cones from one container.
If you're keen to get outside and cook this summer, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.
This 3-in-1 Ninja coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. As an iced coffee all-year-round enjoyer, the Ninja Luxe Cafe has changed my life, thanks to its cold-pressed espresso presets and its specialty Dual Froth system with a cold-foam setting.
With a nice saving, it's hard to dismiss this Breville coffee machine deal. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper, so there's no need to buy a separate grinder or hand tamp. Available in a few colourways under the same listing, but only the Charcoal option is at this low price.
Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.
We're big fans of the Ninja Slushi at Tom's Guide — it's awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. While the full discount is only available on the green and pink colourways, this is the cheapest we have seen the Slushi on Amazon.
Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower, now near its all-time low on Amazon. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your meal is done at the exact same time.
We think the Ninja AF Pro is Ninja's best air fryer thanks to its quiet cooking, its small size and easy controls. But, while you'll have to deal with a slightly bigger frame, we think this huge saving on the larger 6.2L model makes it the air fryer to have. It offers all the same positives we enjoyed about the base model, with the ability to cook for one or two more people.
The KitchenAid KSM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer is more than just a whipping and mixing machine. When paired with additional attachments, you can slice veggies, grind meat or even make pasta — the options are endless. While not quite at the AU$499 low we saw in July, this discount is a pretty great deal for the standard mixer with the whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments.
Ninja's original glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast.
While we haven't tried this grill out yet, our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor a massive 4.5 stars in their review. The latest model comes with the same presets as the DG551, but boasts a sleeker, more slimline design. Customer reviews on the listing praise its impressive features, meat-turning reminders and that it's easy to clean.
Score a great deal on this dual drawer airfryer from Philips. Available in both charcoal grey/copper and white/champagne colourways (the latter is slightly more expensive), this compact oven can fry, bake, and grill 9L of food at the same time. It's worth noting that one drawer is smaller than the other, making it perfect for a side dish like hot chips or veggies.
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
Sometimes having a 2-slice toaster simply doesn't cut it, especially if you prefer to burn your toast, when other users may not. While often discounted to around this same price, if you have the extra bench space for it, this Russell Hobbs Addison 4-slice toaster is a neat investment.
Home appliances
Now discounted for Prime Day, Dyson's Detect Submarine has powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 60 minutes. It can handle all floor types, including wet and dry messes.
While we haven't reviewed this particular model, we gave its predecessor, the Shark HydroVac, a massive 4.5 stars in our review, as it proved to be a powerful tool for grime and dirt on both hard and carpeted floors. This model, the XL, is slightly larger, with a bigger capacity for the dirty water tank.
This Dreame vacuum is a certified steal. With a powerful and long-lasting runtime, its lightweight and compact attachments, and its sleek design, there's a lot to like about this budget stick vac.
This wet dry vacuum from Tineco can lie completely flat, making it easy to mop any spills under furniture and get into every nook and cranny. Plus, it has plenty of self-propulsion, so you won't need to put much manual work into keeping your hardwood floors looking spick and span.
One of the latest Tineco flagships, the S7 Artist, is also discounted on Amazon. The newer model has undergone a total redesign, with the clean water tank sitting at the base of the floor washer. Personally, I quite like the colourful LED lights that illuminate the different modes of the machine, which include Auto, Max and Suction, all of which are perfect for tidying wet (or dry) messes.
If you're looking to save some extra pennies on a stick vac purchase, this deal is for you. The Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.
In the market for a wet-dry vac? This Roborock is one to consider. With a blue light to help find hidden debris, 22,000Pa suction power and steam functionality, this Roborock is perfect for every kind of wet (or dry) messes.
Tineco's latest floor washer, the S7 Flashdry, packs a mighty punch when cleaning up spills on hard floors. It effortlessly cleans tough messes and fast-dries them. Plus, with its self-drying brush roll, you can clean again in minutes.
We gave this vacuum a massive 4.5 stars in our review, as it boasts powerful suction that can handle any debris. It's also packed with useful features, from a tangle-resistant brushroll to a built-in scent cartridge, that make it easy to use.
Need a totally hands-free vacuum that gets the job done? Meet the Ecovacs X8 Max Pro Omni, which has great suction power, a self-cleaning mop roller and a detangling brush roller.
If you're after something a little more automated to help you maintain a dust-free living space every day, this Ecovacs could be a top contender. The Ecovacs Deebot N20, this robot comes with 8,000Pa suction power, a tangle-free brush and up to 300 minutes of runtime. It also has the great floor-mapping features Ecovacs is known for, which is a marvellous inclusion at this low price.
This Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro deal shouldn't be swept away. With powerful suction, smart mopping features, anti-tangle technology, and a self-cleaning auto-empty station, the T30s Pro can handle messes on both carpets and hard floors, making it an ideal spring cleaning companion.
Streaky windows? Fret no more, thanks to this genius window cleaner from Ecovacs. The Winbot W1S uses dual-direction cross spray to remove dirt and grime buildup, keeping your windows or glass doors spick and span. Plus, it's totally hands-free, thanks to its climbing system and smart navigation — but you may need to help it onto the window first, of course.
Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.
You'll never have to worry about any wet (or pet) messes at home ever again with the Shark StainStriker. This powerful spot cleaner gets rid of tough stains and spots in a breeze, so much so that you might not even realise there was a mess in the first place.
The Shark NeverChange purifier with a HEPA-certified filter that traps airborne allergens and pollutants; this purifier will ensure you breathe easily and clean deeply, no matter what floats through your home.
Beauty & personal care
With up to 57% off, this Oral-B toothbrush will keep your pearly whites clean, removing up to 100% more plaque than a regular toothbrush. It has three gentle brushing modes and has a long-lasting battery.
This is one of the best sonic electric toothbrushes you can buy right now — and this offer scores you a two-pack! The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, one of which gives you 3 intensities for a deep clean. The bundle comes with a black and a pink brush, and a glass-like charger.
Shark's latest airstyler, the Glam, is a notable improvement on the Flexstyle, incorporating new styling attachments to make it a 4-in-1 styler. You'll need to act fast to grab this 5-star rated styler, as it's sure to sell out at this discounted rate!
If you need a new hairdryer, but don't require all the bells and whistles of a Dyson Supersonic or Shark Speedstyle, then this Remington Aero 2000 is a great option. The Remington dryer packs a 2000W motor that's ideal for fast drying and styling if you're in a hurry. It comes with two styling attachments and has 3 different heat settings, including a cool shot for setting your blowout.
Save big on this Dyson Airwrap dupe from Dreame. The Dazzle comes with two auto curlers, a roller brush, a diffuser, and a concentrator attachment — all for much less than the price of Dyson's coveted air styler.
An even cheaper alternative in the hairdryer space is the Dreame Gleame. It has a speedy 110,000 RPM motor, customisable settings and built-in ion technology for a frizz-free finish every time.
Dyson's Airwrap is a great hair tool — but its biggest downfall is that it's very expensive. This is what makes the Shark Flexstyle stand out as a great (read: cheaper) alternative. This is a fantastic price for a full styling kit for all hair types.
Keen on an air styler but on a budget? This new Remington has all the bells and whistles of more expensive airstylers — like the Dyson Airstrait — but comes in a more affordable package. With wet-to-dry mode, you can smooth and dry your hair to a naturally straight, frizz-free finish.
Save on Shark's latest hair tool, the Glossi. Using airflow, heat and ceramic, the Glossi promises to deliver frizz-free shine and volume to any hairstyle, without major heat damage. What a win.
If you're invested in your skincare routine, it may be time to spoil yourself with a new addition in the Shark CryoGlow. Using a range of colours to treat different skin concerns, Shark's CryoGlow emits specific wavelengths of light that penetrate the skin at various depths and trigger biological reactions. These light settings are known as four different "treatments", which emit select LED colours to target different skin concerns.
Toys & collectibles
Who knew a Lego Botanicals set could be this adorable? These Lego dracaena and pilae plants come in pots with faces, arms and legs. They're perfect for adding cuteness and colour to your home decor.
Looking for a challenge? Take the Lego Vincent Van Gogh three-dimensional Starry Night recreation for a spin. This kit includes a massive amount of bricks; more than 2,300!
Arguably my most sought-after set this year would be this Pixar Luxo Jr build. This fun lamp brings home the nostalgia of all the studio's movies with a posable head, extendable arm, and the beloved Pixar ball.
Travel
We all know how uncomfortable long-haul flights can be, but with a nifty little neck pillow, every flight will feel like a luxury. The Trtl Travel Pillow — which is more like a scarf — supports your head when sleeping or napping upright, ensuring you don’t get a kink in your neck.
Nab this deal on Samsonite's Oc2lite suitcase in the carry-on size. The Oc2Lite offers a smooth and effortless rolling experience, even when fully packed, thanks to its double wheels and thoughtful design. Lightweight yet durable, this suitcase features a reinforced shell for added strength and easy manoeuvrability. Plus, all sizes are expandable, allowing you to increase your packing capacity.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Alright deal hunters — let's hunt some deals! 👋
Prime Big Deal Days has arrived, and Amazon is rolling out discounts across a huge range of products over the next week.
To help you cut through the noise, the Tom’s Guide AU team will be updating this live coverage with the best deals worth your attention. We'll be highlighting the strongest offers as they appear, so bookmark this page and check back often for the latest savings.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.