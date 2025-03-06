Everybody's noticing this one kitchen item in Meghan Markle's new Netflix show — and it's on sale at Amazon right now

By
published

It’s all about the Le Creuset in Meghan’s new show

Meghan Markle in kitchen for With Love, Meghan
(Image credit: Netflix)

After much media hype and a release date push-back, Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series has finally dropped this week.

The lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan," takes us behind the scenes to follow the Duchess of Sussex’s love for cooking, gardening, hosting and other (unusual) tips and tricks.

As to be expected, it has all the things you would expect to see from a former princess-turned-guru. The luxury, white Farmhouse kitchen that looks like it’s straight out of a copy of Architectural Digest, entertaining celebrity friends and of course, the stunning mountain backdrop from her Montecito location.

However, everybody’s talking about this one luxury kitchen item that has caught our attention. And it's on sale right now.

Le Creuset Signature Braiser
Le Creuset Signature Braiser: was $367 now $305 at Amazon

If you’re after succulent pieces of meat, the Le Creuset enameled cast iron Braiser will cook to perfection. Its design will provide even heat throughout to handle tough cuts of meat and vegetables to create tender, delicious meals. Ideal for cooking for shallow frying, steaming, stews, casseroles and serving at the table.

View Deal

What is the Le Creuset Signature Braiser?

Meghan Markle in kitchen cooking with guest

Meghan Markle in kitchen cooking with guest (Image credit: Netflix)

The Le Creuset cast-iron Dutch Oven took center stage, making a first appearance whilst making “one-stop spaghetti" for her make-up artist friend, Daniel (yes, pasta in a skillet!).

This was followed by the Le Creuset Signature Braiser used in the next episode. The braiser's wide base and shallow depth is perfect for placing ingredients in a single layer (without overcrowding) to sear delicious foods.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Meghan would be a fan of this high-end cookware brand to impress her guests. Not only are Le Creuset pieces stunning, but are among the best cast iron skillets around. Ranging from the brand’s signature dutch ovens to their smaller-sized braiser, their kitchenware can be used to rustle up a variety of dishes.

Although Le Creuset’s products are top-end of the price scale, these are much-loved for their premium heat retention and durability to last a lifetime. Plus, you can choose from several eye-catching colors to suit your kitchen or personality.

Luckily, you can grab one too, and save some serious cash. Right now, the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt is on sale for just $305 from $357 on Amazon. Making this a hot deal to snap up.

So if you want to entertain like royalty, Le Creuset is the ultimate cookware to become the host with the most.

Cynthia Lawrence
Cynthia Lawrence
Content Editor, Homes

As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. 

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!

