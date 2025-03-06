Everybody's noticing this one kitchen item in Meghan Markle's new Netflix show — and it's on sale at Amazon right now
It’s all about the Le Creuset in Meghan’s new show
After much media hype and a release date push-back, Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series has finally dropped this week.
The lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan," takes us behind the scenes to follow the Duchess of Sussex’s love for cooking, gardening, hosting and other (unusual) tips and tricks.
As to be expected, it has all the things you would expect to see from a former princess-turned-guru. The luxury, white Farmhouse kitchen that looks like it’s straight out of a copy of Architectural Digest, entertaining celebrity friends and of course, the stunning mountain backdrop from her Montecito location.
However, everybody’s talking about this one luxury kitchen item that has caught our attention. And it's on sale right now.
If you’re after succulent pieces of meat, the Le Creuset enameled cast iron Braiser will cook to perfection. Its design will provide even heat throughout to handle tough cuts of meat and vegetables to create tender, delicious meals. Ideal for cooking for shallow frying, steaming, stews, casseroles and serving at the table.
What is the Le Creuset Signature Braiser?
The Le Creuset cast-iron Dutch Oven took center stage, making a first appearance whilst making “one-stop spaghetti" for her make-up artist friend, Daniel (yes, pasta in a skillet!).
This was followed by the Le Creuset Signature Braiser used in the next episode. The braiser's wide base and shallow depth is perfect for placing ingredients in a single layer (without overcrowding) to sear delicious foods.
Of course, it’s no surprise that Meghan would be a fan of this high-end cookware brand to impress her guests. Not only are Le Creuset pieces stunning, but are among the best cast iron skillets around. Ranging from the brand’s signature dutch ovens to their smaller-sized braiser, their kitchenware can be used to rustle up a variety of dishes.
Although Le Creuset’s products are top-end of the price scale, these are much-loved for their premium heat retention and durability to last a lifetime. Plus, you can choose from several eye-catching colors to suit your kitchen or personality.
Luckily, you can grab one too, and save some serious cash. Right now, the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, 3.5 qt is on sale for just $305 from $357 on Amazon. Making this a hot deal to snap up.
So if you want to entertain like royalty, Le Creuset is the ultimate cookware to become the host with the most.
