I took the Segway Xyber ebike for a test ride, and I’ve never had so much fun

While its primarily known for its electric scooters, Segway officially introduced its first two ebikes at CES, the Segway Xyber and the Segway Xafari.

The Xyber and the Xafari will go on sale later this year, which start at $2,999 and $2,399, respectively. I had the opportunity to take the Xyber for a test ride at CES 2025, and although it may not technically (or legally) be road legal in the U.S., it was supremely fun to ride. I was having so much fun, I was tempted to ride it off down the strip. Could it be one of the best electric bikes? Quite possibly, though it's stretching the definition of the term.

Segway Xyber design

While the Xyber is technically an ebike complete with pedals and a chain, it looks and feels much more like an offroad dirtbike. It has thick, knobby tires and full suspension that made riding over bumps and up and down inclines feel like nothing.

In the middle of the frame sit the Xyber's battery packs; you'll be able to purchase the bike with either one or two packs, but in order to attain its max range of 112 miles, you'll need both, which ups its price to a hefty $3,800.

There's a thumb wheel on the left handlebar that lets you scroll up and down to change the amount of pedal assistance, and pushing the wheel left or right activates the respective turn signals.

In the middle of the handlebars is a smallish, but bright display, while the left handlebar has another selector knob to switch between riding modes (Walk, Eco, Sport, Race.). Also on the right is the twist-grip throttle, while handbrake levers are on both sides.

Completing the "Xyber" theme is a large X-shaped running light in the front and a smallish red "X"-shaped taillight in the rear. I wish it were bigger, but it does complete the look.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Segway Xyber specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $2,999/$3799 for dual-battery Top speed 35 MPH Max range 112 miles (2 batteries) Tires 20 x 5-inch Battery capacity 48V/1440wH each Peak power 3000W (1 battery) | 6000W (2 batteries) Max torque 120 Nm (1 battery) | 175 Nm (2 batteries Max weight 408 pounds Brakes Hydraulic Disc Brake Front: Four-piston, 220 mm Rotor | Rear: Two-piston, 180 mm Rotor Size 6.1 x 3.6 x 2.5 feet Weight 138 pounds/165 pounds with 2 batteries

Segway Xyber: the ride

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

My test ride on the Xyber took me around a closed course in a parking lot not too far from the convention center; it included a rumble strip of fake cobblestones, a curvy course marked by cones, and two ramps of differing inclines.

I started off with the Xyber in Eco mode to get a feel for its handling, then tried it on Sport mode. Its acceleration was smooth and it felt incredibly agile as I turned through corners. I didn't have enough room to really hammer the throttle — it can go from 0 to 20 MPH in 2.7 seconds — but from my time with it, I don't doubt its capabilities.

I really liked its cornering abilities, and its dual hydraulic brakes were able to stop the bike quickly — no mean feat, given its base weight of 138 pounds.

I also briefly tried pedaling the bike, but who are we kidding? You're going to want to use this thing like a motorcycle.

Because its top speed is 35 MPH, the Xyber is too fast to comply with U.S. motor vehicle laws, but the company is going to release a road-legal version whose top speed will max out at 20 MPH; you can also limit the top speed of the ebike in the Segway app.

Other smart features in the Xyber include Apple FindMy and AirLock, which will automatically lock the bike electronically when you (and you phone) walk out of range, and will unlock the bike once you approach it.

You can get a lot of the best ebikes for less than the Xyber's starting price of $2,999 — not to mention its upper-tier price of $3,799 with both batteries. However, it's fairly competitive when compared with other moped-style electric bikes, such as the Ride1Up Revv1 ($2,295) and the Super73-R ($3,995).

It's definitely going to feel a lot tamer at its max legal road speed of 20 miles per hour, but it should still be a lot of fun to ride. I hope to give it a more thorough test later this year, so stay tuned.