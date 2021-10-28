While I wish it had turn signals, the Segway eMoped C80 is a really fun ride.

While I wish it had turn signals, the Segway eMoped C80 is a really fun ride.

Segway eMoped C80: Specs Size: 62.6 × 40 x 28.3 inches

Weight: 121 pounds

Max rider weight: 220 pounds

Motor: about 600W nominal/750W peak, rear drive

Max speed: 20 mph

Max range: 47 miles

Battery: 24 Ah, 1152Wh

I test a good number of electric scooters, but few are as fun — or as well-considered — as the Segway eMoped C80. Made for those who want something more than an electric scooter, but a little less than a motorcycle, the stylish C80 can scoot you around at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour, and offers an extremely comfortable ride. And, while it’s packed with high-tech features — like NFC to unlock the bike — everything is presented as simply and as intuitively as possible. And, you don’t need a motorcycle license to ride it. Read on for our full Segway eMoped C80 review and find out why I like it so much.

Segway eMoped C80 review: Price and availability

The C80 first went on sale in October 2020, and costs $2,199. You can get it in four different color schemes: Aquamarine with yellow accents, yellow with gray, light blue with orange accents, and gray with yellow accents.

An optional engine speaker ($149) makes simulated engine sounds; you can switch between single-cylinder, dual-cylinder, V8, or V12 engine noises. The Bluetooth speaker can also play music when you’re not using it with the moped.

Segway eMoped C80 review: Design

The C80 is a modern take on the classic Vespa. I like the simple, clean, angular lines of the body, which flow from the handlebars down to the deck and then up to the seat. With the exception of the front and rear suspension, everything feels very unified.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The C80’s deck is wide enough for two feet side by side, though I preferred to rest my feet on the bike’s pedals. There are also two retractable foot rests, should you prefer a wider stance.

The controls on the C80 are pretty simple, and similar to that on any motorcycle or moped: The right handgrip rotates for throttle, and each side has a handbrake. A button on the left handlebar beeps the horn, while a button on the right handlebar can be used to set cruise control and turn the C80 off. Large LED rings next to each button turn green, blue, or yellow to give you a visual indicator of what mode you’re in; for instance, blue means that cruise control is engaged.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In the center is a large display that shows your speed. Around the sides is a battery indicator; it doesn’t get much simpler than that.

Included with the C80 are two adjustable side-view mirrors; if you’re broad-shouldered like me, you may wish that they could extend out an inch or two more.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The only thing I wish that the C80 had was turn signals. Given that you’re likely to ride it in traffic, it would be helpful if you could let cars know which way you’re going. The C80 does have head- and tail lights, though the latter are underneath a small deck, so they’re not as visible as I would like.

Segway eMoped C80 review: App, security and safety features

To prevent thieves from making off with your moped, Segway has built a few safety measures into the bike.

In order to turn the bike on, you either have to unlock it in the Segway app, or tap an NFC card (two are included) to the C80’s display. Fail to do either and try to move the bike, and the wheels lock up and the bike emits a loud noise. If someone does try to make off with the C80, its built-in GPS will alert you to its location.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Additionally, a pressure sensor in the seat prevents the C80 from moving until there’s someone sitting on the bike. So no hot-dogging it while you’re out on the road!

To prevent people from opening the seat and possibly stealing the battery, there’s a small key lock on the backside of the C80. It’s not in the most convenient place, so if you leave the key in, you’re more than likely to forget it’s there.

Segway eMoped C80 review: Performance

Segway says that the C80 has a motor that can deliver almost 600W of nominal power, and a peak of almost 750W. That’s plenty powerful for its purposes, but after riding the Apollo Ghost electric scooter — and enjoying its 30 mph top speed — I was left wanting more, especially when cars were driving past. However, if the C80 were configured for faster speeds, then it would be subject to a different set of regulations.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The motor in the C80 was pretty strong, but for larger riders, it may have a bit of trouble on inclines. I weigh around 185 pounds, and on steeper hills, it slowed to about six miles per hour.

As it’s classified as a moped, you can use the C80’s pedals to get things moving; far easier is to just twist the throttle. In the Segway app, you can disable pedal start.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The C80’s full suspension and 14 × 2.5 inflatable tires gave it a smooth ride, even over bumps and potholes. The very cushy padded seat was a real comfort, too.

Segway eMoped C80 review: Battery life and range

Segway says the C80’s battery should provide a range of up to 47 miles, assuming a 165-pound rider traveling at 60 percent speed in 77-degree weather. Expect less in real-world conditions.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

After fully charging the C80, I took it on a 6-mile trip which included hills, riding at full speed;, at the end, I had about 80 percent battery life remaining, which translates to about a 30-mile range for me.

If you lift up the C80’s seat, you can remove the battery so you can charge it separately from the bike. The battery is pretty hefty, so it’s nice that Segway thought to include a handle. A small push button and status lights show the battery’s charge.

Segway eMoped C80 review: Verdict

Once, when we were in Rome, my wife and I rented a Vespa and scooted around like we were Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn. While zipping around suburban New Jersey isn’t quite the same as riding past the Trevi fountain, the Segway eMoped C80 was nearly as delightful. It’s a well-designed machine that’s a pleasure to ride.